kvnutalk
Man confesses to abusing several Logan boys 25 years ago – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 63-year-old former Logan man has pleaded guilty to abusing several boys (physically and sexually) more than 25 years ago. Steven Al Archuleta accepted a plea deal that will send him to prison next month. Archuleta appeared Wednesday morning in 1st District Court. He pleaded guilty to...
kjzz.com
Bountiful police say suspects of home burglary, credit card fraud remain at-large
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement is seeking two individuals suspected of credit card fraud following forced entry into a residence. Officers with the Bountiful City Police Department said that the man and woman photographed below allegedly burglarized a home and subsequently put charges on the victim's credit cards.
Motorcyclist killed in South Ogden crash
A motorcyclist was reportedly killed in a crash in South Ogden Saturday night.
Layton man arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting teen girl
A Layton man was charged Wednesday with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a teenage girl last October.
Utah toddler stuck in apartment alone, parents tried everything
A West Haven couple was locked out of their own apartment, while their toddler was locked inside. The couple contacted the police, locksmiths, their apt complex, and their security company to no avail.
Gephardt Daily
South Ogden police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle, truck
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle and a truck that shut down traffic Saturday night in South Ogden. The crash occurred at the intersection of 4700 South and Washington Boulevard, South Ogden city officials said in a...
KUTV
Police investigating potential threats in relation to Box Elder Middle School
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officers are investigating what they say are potential threats in connection to a school located in Brigham City. Officials of the Brigham City Police Department issued a Facebook post Friday afternoon announcing their ongoing investigation concerning the potential threats related to Box Elder Middle School located at 18 South 500 East.
Missing teen in Brigham City found safe
Linkoln has been found safe and healthy, Brigham City police say.
kvnutalk
Smithfield couple arrested for allegedly abusing and neglecting three children – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A Smithfield couple has been arrested for allegedly abusing and not properly nourishing three children, according to law enforcement. Kyle Johnston, 46, and Danielle Fenton, 31, were booked Thursday into the Cache County Jail. Both were arraigned Friday morning during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court,...
kvnutalk
Suspicious individual near Heritage Elementary prompts brief ‘hall check’ – Cache Valley Daily
NIBLEY — Law enforcement were called to Heritage Elementary School after a suspicious individual was seen on school grounds. The incident prompted administrators to conduct a hall check, keeping students inside classrooms, while an investigation was conducted. Cache County School District Spokesperson Tim Smith said around 9:10 a.m. a...
Ogden Crossing Guard hospitalized after being struck in hit-and-run crash
An Ogden City Crossing Guard was struck in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Ogden Police.
ABC 4
Two cars crash into Pleasant View buildings in one day
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4) – There were two separate incidents of cars crashing into buildings in Pleasant View on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to the North View Fire District. The first crash happened near 1100 West and 2700 North where a silver car crashed through the front windows of...
Gephardt Daily
2 cars crash into buildings in separate accidents in Pleasant View
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 — No one was injured when two cars crashed into buildings in separate accidents Tuesday in Pleasant View. The first vehicle crashed into a business near 1100 West and 2700 North, the North View Fire District stated on social media. Later Tuesday, another car crashed into a home near 2400 North and U.S. 89.
kvnutalk
Firefighters called to house fire in Hyde Park – Cache Valley Daily
HYDE PARK — Firefighters were called to a house fire Friday morning. The fire was reported around 8:50 a.m. at 145 North 100 West in Hyde Park, a block east of Cedar Ridge Elementary. According to emergency radio traffic, the first crews to arrive at the home reported black...
Dirty Dough continues growing with 14 new locations in Utah; 5 in Utah County
Dirty Dough has been whipping up something big, with 14 new locations coming to Utah and 37 new locations being built nationwide. Five stores will open soon in Utah County — two in Provo and one apiece in Orem, American Fork and Payson — along with two Weber County locations in Ogden and Roy.
kvnutalk
New Jack in the Box fast food restaurant approved for Logan – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The Logan Planning Commission recently approved the plans for a new fast food restaurant coming to the south side of Logan. California-based Jack in the Box will be coming to 1200 South Highway 89/91 in the near future. The 2,341 square foot restaurant will occupy .8 acres...
ABC 4
Roy City Police searching for missing 15 yr old
Roy, Utah (ABC4) — Police are looking for teenage girl, Kayli Cruz. She was last seen leaving Sandridge Junior High school on Feb. 1, 2023. She is 15 years old, approx. 5’1” and has brown and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, white pajama pants with a checkered pattern, white shoes, and a black backpack.
upr.org
Local legislator introduces bill to address traffic problems on 1400 North intersection
On Tuesday, local legislator Rep. Casey Snider introduced a bill to the House Transportation Committee that would allow a government entity to direct improvements along specific areas of railroad track. Snider, who lives in Providence, said the motivation for the bill comes from Logan’s long battle with Union Pacific.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Idaho Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Malad is one small town in southern Idaho that many people drive by as they travel on I-15. However, today, we are giving you a reason to stop and enjoy the area. The Pines Restaurant is a tasty place to eat in Malad that the entire family will love. With a cozy atmosphere, an extensive menu, and dishes that are packed with flavor, this family restaurant in Idaho is always worth a trip to the country.
ABC 4
Logan man jailed for allegedly choking 16 year old
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A Logan man was booked into the Cache County Jail Sunday, Jan. 15 after police said he choked a 16-year-old boy. Sammie Lee Hodges, 37, faces a charge of intentional aggravated child abuse (a second-degree felony) after police say he admitted to placing the teen in a chokehold. The probable cause statement in the arrest states evidence showed that Hodges’ actions “were not in self-defense.”
