Hyrum, UT

Gephardt Daily

South Ogden police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle, truck

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle and a truck that shut down traffic Saturday night in South Ogden. The crash occurred at the intersection of 4700 South and Washington Boulevard, South Ogden city officials said in a...
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Police investigating potential threats in relation to Box Elder Middle School

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officers are investigating what they say are potential threats in connection to a school located in Brigham City. Officials of the Brigham City Police Department issued a Facebook post Friday afternoon announcing their ongoing investigation concerning the potential threats related to Box Elder Middle School located at 18 South 500 East.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
ABC 4

Two cars crash into Pleasant View buildings in one day

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4) – There were two separate incidents of cars crashing into buildings in Pleasant View on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to the North View Fire District. The first crash happened near 1100 West and 2700 North where a silver car crashed through the front windows of...
PLEASANT VIEW, UT
Gephardt Daily

2 cars crash into buildings in separate accidents in Pleasant View

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 — No one was injured when two cars crashed into buildings in separate accidents Tuesday in Pleasant View. The first vehicle crashed into a business near 1100 West and 2700 North, the North View Fire District stated on social media. Later Tuesday, another car crashed into a home near 2400 North and U.S. 89.
PLEASANT VIEW, UT
ABC 4

Roy City Police searching for missing 15 yr old

Roy, Utah (ABC4) — Police are looking for teenage girl, Kayli Cruz. She was last seen leaving Sandridge Junior High school on Feb. 1, 2023. She is 15 years old, approx. 5’1” and has brown and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, white pajama pants with a checkered pattern, white shoes, and a black backpack.
ROY, UT
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Idaho Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Malad is one small town in southern Idaho that many people drive by as they travel on I-15. However, today, we are giving you a reason to stop and enjoy the area. The Pines Restaurant is a tasty place to eat in Malad that the entire family will love. With a cozy atmosphere, an extensive menu, and dishes that are packed with flavor, this family restaurant in Idaho is always worth a trip to the country.
IDAHO STATE
ABC 4

Logan man jailed for allegedly choking 16 year old

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A Logan man was booked into the Cache County Jail Sunday, Jan. 15 after police said he choked a 16-year-old boy. Sammie Lee Hodges, 37, faces a charge of intentional aggravated child abuse (a second-degree felony) after police say he admitted to placing the teen in a chokehold. The probable cause statement in the arrest states evidence showed that Hodges’ actions “were not in self-defense.”
LOGAN, UT

