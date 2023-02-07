Malad is one small town in southern Idaho that many people drive by as they travel on I-15. However, today, we are giving you a reason to stop and enjoy the area. The Pines Restaurant is a tasty place to eat in Malad that the entire family will love. With a cozy atmosphere, an extensive menu, and dishes that are packed with flavor, this family restaurant in Idaho is always worth a trip to the country.

IDAHO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO