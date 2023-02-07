Read full article on original website
House bill requiring waiting period for gun purchases passes committee
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee discussed a firearms bill Tuesday that would put a waiting period in place for gun purchasers. House Bill 100 would require buyers to wait 14 days before they could legally obtain a firearm. The waiting period would begin the day a federal background check was […]
Senate Democrats scrap Republican election-related bills
One week into the General Assembly session, Senate Democrats already have killed several Republican bills echoing GOP election security allegations that would have restricted voting access. The bills largely aimed to limit absentee and early voting, rolling back Democratic legislation that expanded access. These bills followed the recent creation of...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota lawmaker introduces bill to ban drag shows using state money, resources
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Months after a student organization hosted a drag show event on the South Dakota State University campus, a lawmaker is moving to prevent it from happening again. HB 1116 was filed Tuesday by Republican Representative Chris Karr and has the support of 15 other lawmakers....
linknky.com
Senate passes income tax bill, heads to governor
Today, the Senate passed legislation to further reduce the income tax from 4.5 to 4%, and the bill will now head back to the House for concurrence before heading to the governor’s desk. House Bill 1 codifies the cut in House Bill 8 — a bill passed during the...
Washington Examiner
House Republicans shoot down firearms ban for Natural Resources hearings
House Republicans on the Natural Resources Committee rejected an attempt by Democrats to ban firearms from hearings. The amendment, introduced by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), failed on a party-line 25 to 14 vote in the committee's organizing meeting. The panel's rules prohibited carrying weapons into the hearing room during the...
Metro News
Senators ask how $28 million in covid money went first to governor’s fund and then to baseball project
Senators are trailing the Justice administration’s transfer of the remaining $28 million in federal covid relief dollars to a fund controlled by the Governor’s Office, which then put millions of dollars from that transfer toward construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field. “Isn’t that money laundering?” asked...
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
A Third Republican 2024 Presidential Candidate Would Almost Guarantee a Trump Nomination - OPINION
With Nikki Haley expected to officially launch the start of her campaign for the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary, Donald Trump knows that each additional candidate after Haley will help his odds at a third nomination from the Republican Party.
KOAT 7
Proposed bill to ban sale of semi-automatic guns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A proposal to ban the sale of some semi-automatic firearms is making its way through the roundhouse at the 2023 legislative session. Senate Bill 171, sponsored by Democrat state Sen. Bill Soules would ban the sale but not the possession of certain guns. "What this bill...
Legislators, trans Montanans speak out against ‘Slate of Hate’ bills
Legislators, transgender Montanans and the Montana Human Rights Network called out a number of Republican proposed bills as a “Slate of Hate” during a press conference on Tuesday. Shawn Reagor with the Montana Human Rights Network said that the organization was tracking 54 bills going through the legislature that they see as anti-LGBTQ, including Senate […] The post Legislators, trans Montanans speak out against ‘Slate of Hate’ bills appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KUTV
Bill clarifying conversion therapy ban unanimously clears House committee
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The LGBTQ rights group Equality Utah no longer opposes a bill surrounding conversion therapy for minors after compromise language was agreed to between the organization and the bill sponsor. House Bill 228, sponsored by Rep. Mike Petersen (R-North Logan), passed unanimously out of the...
WTOP
House votes to overturn DC criminal code and voting laws
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led House has launched the first salvo in what could be a long-running feud with the District of Columbia over self-government in the nation’s capital. In back-to-back votes, the House voted Thursday to overturn a sweeping rewrite of the criminal code passed by the...
Bills filed during 88th Texas Legislative Session
Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the 88th Texas Legislative Session is underway, here are some bills filed by local lawmakers so far. State Rep. Ken King (R-District 88) has authored and filed several bills, including two relating to electric and hybrid vehicles. He also filed HB 822, relating to the drug testing of certain people […]
Mississippi Senate votes again to extend postpartum care. House vote remains uncertain
The postpartum extension bill now heads to the House, where Speaker Philip Gunn killed the measure without a vote last year. A majority of House members support the bill, but they may not be given the chance to vote. The post Mississippi Senate votes again to extend postpartum care. House vote remains uncertain appeared first on Mississippi Today.
State considers bill urging companies to switch to 4-day workweek
A bill working its way through the Maryland state legislature would incentivize companies switch to a four-day workweek, allowing employees to work 32 hours instead of 40 without seeing any pay cut or loss of benefits.
Judge declines to block Nevada lithium mine but says feds violated law
A federal judge has ordered the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to redo parts of an environmental analysis for a planned lithium mine in Nevada but rejected a request by environmental groups to block the project outright. In her ruling Monday evening, U.S. District Judge Miranda Du, an Obama appointee, ruled that BLM must analyze…
Senate OKs drug affordability board bill opposed by Youngkin administration
A proposal to create a state board to review and in some cases set upper price limits on prescription drugs cleared the Virginia Senate on a bipartisan 26-13 vote Friday but faces dim prospects in the House after opposition from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration. Legislation from Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, to set up a Prescription […] The post Senate OKs drug affordability board bill opposed by Youngkin administration appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Legislators table bill to require proof of environmental insurance for oil and gas companies
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, legislators considered a bill to give the state’s Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department additional powers to deny permits to oil and gas companies. The bill would also require oil and gas companies to prove they have “environmental insurance coverage.” House Bill 276, sponsored by Representatives Andrea Romero (D-Santa Fe) and […]
Comments / 0