Texas State

Henrico Citizen

Senate Democrats scrap Republican election-related bills

One week into the General Assembly session, Senate Democrats already have killed several Republican bills echoing GOP election security allegations that would have restricted voting access. The bills largely aimed to limit absentee and early voting, rolling back Democratic legislation that expanded access. These bills followed the recent creation of...
GEORGIA STATE
linknky.com

Senate passes income tax bill, heads to governor

Today, the Senate passed legislation to further reduce the income tax from 4.5 to 4%, and the bill will now head back to the House for concurrence before heading to the governor’s desk. House Bill 1 codifies the cut in House Bill 8 — a bill passed during the...
Washington Examiner

House Republicans shoot down firearms ban for Natural Resources hearings

House Republicans on the Natural Resources Committee rejected an attempt by Democrats to ban firearms from hearings. The amendment, introduced by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), failed on a party-line 25 to 14 vote in the committee's organizing meeting. The panel's rules prohibited carrying weapons into the hearing room during the...
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
KOAT 7

Proposed bill to ban sale of semi-automatic guns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A proposal to ban the sale of some semi-automatic firearms is making its way through the roundhouse at the 2023 legislative session. Senate Bill 171, sponsored by Democrat state Sen. Bill Soules would ban the sale but not the possession of certain guns. "What this bill...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Daily Montanan

Legislators, trans Montanans speak out against ‘Slate of Hate’ bills

Legislators, transgender Montanans and the Montana Human Rights Network called out a number of Republican proposed bills as a “Slate of Hate” during a press conference on Tuesday.  Shawn Reagor with the Montana Human Rights Network said that the organization was tracking 54 bills going through the legislature that they see as anti-LGBTQ, including Senate […] The post Legislators, trans Montanans speak out against ‘Slate of Hate’ bills appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KUTV

Bill clarifying conversion therapy ban unanimously clears House committee

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The LGBTQ rights group Equality Utah no longer opposes a bill surrounding conversion therapy for minors after compromise language was agreed to between the organization and the bill sponsor. House Bill 228, sponsored by Rep. Mike Petersen (R-North Logan), passed unanimously out of the...
UTAH STATE
WTOP

House votes to overturn DC criminal code and voting laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led House has launched the first salvo in what could be a long-running feud with the District of Columbia over self-government in the nation’s capital. In back-to-back votes, the House voted Thursday to overturn a sweeping rewrite of the criminal code passed by the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Virginia Mercury

Senate OKs drug affordability board bill opposed by Youngkin administration

A proposal to create a state board to review and in some cases set upper price limits on prescription drugs cleared the Virginia Senate on a bipartisan 26-13 vote Friday but faces dim prospects in the House after opposition from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration.  Legislation from Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, to set up a Prescription […] The post Senate OKs drug affordability board bill opposed by Youngkin administration appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
KRQE News 13

Legislators table bill to require proof of environmental insurance for oil and gas companies

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, legislators considered a bill to give the state’s Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department additional powers to deny permits to oil and gas companies. The bill would also require oil and gas companies to prove they have “environmental insurance coverage.” House Bill 276, sponsored by Representatives Andrea Romero (D-Santa Fe) and […]
NEW MEXICO STATE

