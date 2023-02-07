Legislators, transgender Montanans and the Montana Human Rights Network called out a number of Republican proposed bills as a “Slate of Hate” during a press conference on Tuesday. Shawn Reagor with the Montana Human Rights Network said that the organization was tracking 54 bills going through the legislature that they see as anti-LGBTQ, including Senate […] The post Legislators, trans Montanans speak out against ‘Slate of Hate’ bills appeared first on Daily Montanan.

