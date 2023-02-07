Read full article on original website
ksfr.org
Revised New Mexico High School Graduation Requirements Head To House Floor
A bill that would make major changes to high school graduation requirements in New Mexico is heading to the House Floor after receiving a unanimous Do Pass recommendation from the Education Committee. The bill, HB126, is the first since 2007 to make major changes to graduation requirements and has seen...
ladailypost.com
AFT NM Legislative Re-Cap #8: High School Redesign, EA Minimum Salary, Healthcare Bills Advance
American Federation of Teachers New Mexico (AFT NM) President Whitney Holland speaks with KOB 4 Wednesday about some of the bills being considered by the legislature, which cover issues like affirmative consent education, Holocaust and genocide studies in New Mexico schools and financial literacy as a class option. C. ourtesy/AFT...
rrobserver.com
Proposed graduation requirements close doors to opportunity
Thousands of students have passed through the doors of our collective classrooms. We have supported and challenged them to realize their potential, and we have celebrated and cried with them along the way. We tell you this because, as New Mexico Teachers of the Year, not only do we know the education issues in our state, but we also know our kids – and we have worked tirelessly to clear paths for their success.
KOAT 7
Paid family and medical leave bill passed committee; some business owners against it
People are sharing their stance on paid sick and family leave. Some are on board and others are against the bill. The debate on paid medical leave brought up concerns for small businesses. The people for the bill described how the leave would actually benefit families. Tomasita's has been a...
Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
How gun commerce has changed in New Mexico since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in New Mexico since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Gallup School Superintendent Says Changing a Label Explains Away Its Harsh Native Student Discipline. It Doesn’t.
Gallup-McKinley County Schools Superintendent Mike Hyatt told the Gallup Sun our findings about Native American student discipline are wrong. This is our response.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Wildlife Federation Tracking Key Bills
New Mexico Wildlife Federation is tracking several key legislative issues. Courtesy/NMWF. New Mexico Wildlife Federation (NMWF) has been tracking several key legislative issues including:. SB254 – a bill sponsored by Sens. Steven Neville and Pete Campos to increase hunting and fishing license fees. The NMWF supports the bill because the...
Roundhouse Roundup: Daylight saving, soda sales, green chile smell
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a busy Wednesday at the Roundhouse. Among the many bills on the schedule for today are bills that would exempt New Mexico from daylight saving time, a bill that would stop the sale of sodas at schools, and, of course, the bill to set New Mexico’s official aroma. Daylight Saving Time […]
krwg.org
House Bill 8 - A Proposal Supporting New Mexico's Creative Industries
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the Creative Industries Consortium founding member, Irene Oliver-Lewis, about the purpose of House Bill 8 to establish the Creative Industries Division under the New Mexico Economic Development Department, expanding creative industries in the state and bringing needed diversification to New Mexico’s creative economy. www.nmcreativeindustries.com.
ladailypost.com
Legislature Looks At Paying For New Mexico Educators’ Health Care Premiums In Full
Kevin Darrow, a music teacher at Wood Gormley Elementary School, estimated he spends nearly 14 percent of his earnings — some $600 per month — on health insurance. “For a teacher, that’s a lot of money,” he said. And Darrow said he’s one of the lucky...
fox5ny.com
New Mexico considering naming a first-in-the-nation 'state aroma,' thanks to fifth-grade class
The state of New Mexico may soon have an official aroma, thanks in no small part to the spirited advocacy of a fifth-grade class. Senate Bill 188 would designate "the aroma of green chile roasting in the fall" as the "official aroma of New Mexico." The bill is sponsored by...
searchlightnm.org
Where have all the doctors (and nurses) gone?
Stacey Dimitt wears many hats. She’s a family doctor, an obstetrician and the chief of staff of Cibola Family Health Center in Grants, a town tucked between Indigenous pueblos and the Navajo Nation. As an administrator, it’s her job to recruit doctors and health providers to this small rural...
Revamped tax brackets could change how much New Mexicans pay
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legislators took on the question: Should there be more tax brackets in New Mexico? The debate was spurred on by House Bill 119, which would change New Mexico’s income tax brackets. Under the bill, New Mexico would be “giving tax cuts to the large majority of the taxpayers in the state […]
Should nuclear waste be stored in New Mexico?
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has a long history with nuclear science, but should the state be the final resting place of the nation’s radioactive waste? That’s the question at the heart of a bill moving through the Roundhouse. The U.S. produces about 2,000 metric tons of spent nuclear fuel each year, according to […]
kiowacountypress.net
Bipartisan New Mexico bill would make firearm straw purchases a state felony
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and House Minority Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, are pushing for a tougher gun law in the state. The governor and Lane are supporting House Bill 306. It is a bill that would prohibit so-called "straw purchases" of firearms; it would make this practice a fourth-degree felony in New Mexico, according to a press release from the governor's office.
kunm.org
WED: New Mexico lawmakers have proposed 7 new gun laws, + More
Legislators in New Mexico have proposed 7 new gun laws - Associated Press. Legislators in New Mexico have proposed seven gun laws in a wide-ranging package of proposals. Members of a House committee want to establish a two-week waiting period for firearm purchases plus prohibit the sale and possession of certain semiautomatic rifles and handguns in the state.
KOAT 7
New Mexico tax rebates could be considered taxable income
The IRS is advising New Mexicans who received a tax rebate in 2022 to hold off on filing their taxes as the service determines whether the rebates will be considered federal taxable income. The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department says the rebates are not taxable for New Mexico's state...
2 Senate bills tackle New Mexico nurse shortage
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is short more than 6,500 nurses. For most of the state, there’s an average of one mental health counselor for every thousand people. Monday, the Senate Education Committee discussed two bills to fix that problem. One bill would give the Higher Education Department $100,000 to conduct a feasibility study to […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Gun Reform Measures Progress at Legislature
The New Mexico Legislature’s House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee yesterday passed two bills aimed at reforming gun control in New Mexico on 4-2 votes, sending both to the House Judiciary Committee next. HB 100 would create a 14-day waiting period for purchasing guns. HB101 would ban assault weapons like AR-15s. Both proposals predictably drew numerous advocates and detractors. New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops Executive Director Allen Sánchez spoke in favor of the proposals (right around 2:15 in the linked video): “We bury the victims,” Sánchez said. “I want to repeat that. We bury them. These are real people with real mourning families. We have to start somewhere and I know we can’t all agree on the same thing, but this effort is a real start.” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham praised the passage of HB101, noting in a statement that while she is “a firm believer in responsible gun ownership...the fact of the matter is that our communities, our families and our law enforcement are put at risk every single day when weapons of war fall into the wrong hands.” State Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, who is sponsoring both bills, also reiterated in a statement that while “most gun owners in New Mexico are responsible,” as long as high capacity weapons are legal, they will be used to hurt people. “We have seen far too many mass shootings carried out using these weapons,” Romero said. “As state lawmakers, we have the power to take this important step to prevent these senseless tragedies.” Several other gun-related bills are also in the queue during this year’s session, which ends March 18. The Albuquerque Journal has a rundown.
