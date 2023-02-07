ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

MAIZE Food Museum Charrette Luncheon At Cafecito Friday

MAIZE Food Museum will host an exploratory community Luncheon, the first of 12 Charrette Luncheons to be offered this year, featured in partnership with Northern New Mexico restaurants, museums, churches, farms and Pueblos. Chefs and spirited archaeologists will discuss with diners the new age and transitions of the Santa Fe...
SANTA FE, NM
Upstart Crows Reprise King Henry IV, Part 1 Friday Feb. 2

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe reprise King Henry IV, Part 1 in benefit performance Feb. 24. Courtesy/Upstart Crows. Upstart Crows of Santa Fe reprise their recent production of Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 with a single performance at their new performance space: Upstart Crows Performance Space at La Tienda in Eldorado (7 Caliente Road, Building 1) 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.
SANTA FE, NM
Northern’s Center For The Arts Gallery Presents ‘LOOK OUT’

ESPAÑOLA — The Center for the Arts Gallery at Northern New Mexico College presents “LOOK OUT,” a special exhibition of visual art, dance, sound and film screenings marking the gallery’s reopening. “LOOK OUT” is comprised of dynamic works by Arts & Human Sciences faculty Robert...
ESPANOLA, NM
Zia CU Debuts New, Updated Branding & Website

Community Invited to Celebrate Thursday, Feb. 23 at Zia CU!. With $203,868,335 in assets, Zia CU has long prided itself on serving families across Northern New Mexico, and they are renewing that dedication with an updated logo, brand colors, and a sleek new website. The new logo features bright, bold...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
PEEC: Introducing First Family Astronomy Time Feb. 11

PEEC’s first-ever Family Astronomy Time is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the nature center. Courtesy/PEEC. Get ready for the Pajarito Education Center’s (PEEC) first-ever Family Astronomy Time (FAT!) at the nature center 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. For $10 per family, elementary-aged kids and their guardians will...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Obituary: Severo Gonzales July 2, 1929 – Jan. 31, 2023

Severo “Slim” Gonzales, 93, Española, passed away on January 31, 2023, of natural causes. He was born in Española, NM on July 2, 1929. The Son of Bences Gonzales and Ernestina Romero Gonzales. He is preceded by: Donald (son), Victor and Raymond (Brothers), and Lauren Noell (sister).
ESPANOLA, NM
Road Testing The SALA Event Center Vision

The SALA Event Center, the ambitious initiative to bring the former Reel Deal theater back to life as a place for our community to gather, watch movies, live events, and have fun is about two months into its start-up so it seemed an appropriate time to sit down with owner Allan Saenz to see how he thinks the “road test” is going. SALA has put quite a few moving parts into play already, and there are certainly more to come.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
TWST Hosts Grassroots Freeride Competition

Asher Tawil earns his first gold medal in his debut competition in the under 10 boys category. Courtesy/Paula Knepper. Athletes celebrate victories at the Taos Grassroots Freeride Competition Saturday. From left Vincent Brady in 5th place, Dusty Elsasser in 2nd place, Ian McLean (8th grader Los Alamos Middle School), Seamus Campbell in 3rd place, and Grey Elsasser in 4th place. Courtesy/Paula Knepper.
TAOS, NM
Los Alamos JJAB To Meet Wednesday, Feb. 15

The next meeting of Los Alamos JJAB is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. The meeting will be in a hybrid format, with in-person and remote attendance options available. The agenda is available at www.losalamosjjab.com. The public is welcome to attend. Direct questions to JJAB at info@losalamosjjab.com or call 505.709.8125.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Obituary: Nancy L. Holderman Warnes Dec. 11, 1933 – Feb. 1, 2023

NANCY L. HOLDERMAN WARNES Dec. 11, 1933 – Feb. 1, 2023. Nancy L. Holderman Warnes passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at La Vida Llena Life Care Retirement Community in Albuquerque, NM. Nancy was born Dec. 11, 1933, in Mishawaka, IN. She married her high school sweetheart, Dick Warnes,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Canceled: Feb. 14 County Council Work Session

The Los Alamos County Council Work Session scheduled for Feb. 14 has been canceled because several councilors will be on business travel to Washington, D.C. The County has published a meeting cancellation notice for this work session and it is avaialbe here.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Lead Teller Val Williams Shines At Enterprise Bank & Trust

Lead Teller Val Williams at Enterprise Bank & Trust Wednesday in White Rock. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Lead Teller Valeria Williams has served customers for 17 years at Enterprise Bank & Trust in Los Alamos and White Rock. “I really enjoy assisting customers old and new, interacting with them...
WHITE ROCK, NM
Council Action Taken Feb. 7, 2023

The public will again be able to weigh in on the newly amended nuisance code. Los Alamos County Council unanimously approved a nuisance code implementation review task force charter. Council further directed the County Manager to recruit task force members and return to council with letters of interest for appointment at the March 28 meeting. The task force will consist of five members and sunset after one year.
Toppers Place First And Second At District 2 Swimming And Diving Championships In Santa Fe

The Los Alamos High School Swim and Dive team finished out its regular season with a strong showing at the nine-team District 2 meet in Santa Fe, Feb. 4. The girls took first place, while the boys placed second. Teams came to compete not only for top District team honors, but also to let individual swimmers who place high earn a spot at the State Championships coming up later in February.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Dr. Justin Green: Heart Attacks Don’t Care, But We Do

Los Alamos Medical Center (LAMC) is an Accredited Chest Pain Center. Heart attacks can happen anytime, anyplace – and to anyone. And when they do, every minute matters. After months of rigorous training and preparation, LAMC is better equipped than ever to offer live-saving care when and where you need it.
LOS ALAMOS, NM

