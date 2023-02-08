ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

18-year-old arrested in deadly East Broad Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after a deadly shooting near VCU’s campus Thursday afternoon. Richmond and VCU Police responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of East Broad Street just after 2 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Carlton Jackson,...
Man dead, woman injured in Broad Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on Broad Street that left one man dead and a woman injured. Richmond Police were called to the 300 block of East Broad Street between 3rd and 4th streets for the report of a person shot around 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 9.
