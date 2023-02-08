ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Teen Mom’: 2 Surprise Guests Join ‘Family Reunion’ As Maci Grapples With Jen & Larry Drama

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Kayla Sessler and Amber Portwood — along with a couple of their moms — remained in quarantine during the Feb. 7 episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion after they all tested positive for COVID. So the last moms standing — Jade Cline, Maci Bookout, Kiaya Elliott, and Cheyenne Floyd — tried to make the best of their situation by going white water rafting.

The outdoor activity brought on a lot of laughs, but everyone’s demeanor changed once they learned Ashley Jones went online to bash them after getting kicked out of the house. Ashley told her Instagram followers that Briana DeJesus‘ mom, Roxanne, tried throwing a chair during their fight, so Briana clapped back, denied that happened, and then disclosed that Ashley was pregnant. Maci didn’t love that Briana shared that personal information with the world, and everyone hated that Ashley went on to bash Briana and Jade’s bodies.

Maci and Cheyenne actually wanted nothing to do with the online drama, so they separated from the group once they got back to the house and jumped in to the hot tub for a deep conversation about Maci’s non-existent relationship with Ryan Edwards and his parents, Jen and Larry. Maci revealed that she hadn’t spoken to Jen and Larry since their big fight at the last Teen Mom OG reunion, and her son, Bentley, has been missing them.

Cheyenne asked Maci if she thought she and the Edwards family could benefit from the type of therapy given at their retreat, and Maci said she wasn’t sure. But Coach B later pushed the issue and asked Maci if she’d be into inviting Jen and Larry to the show. Maci still wasn’t sure, but after giving it some thought, she reached out to Jen to see if she’d want to go to Oregon so they could talk things out. We didn’t get to see whether Jen replied or not, but we hope Jen accepts Maci’s invitation.

Meanwhile, the grandmas planned a surprise wig-themed engagement party for Jade. Christy invited Sean Austin to the house to surprise Jade, and Sean brought Cheyenne’s then-fiance, Zach Davis, along for the ride, so it was a fun-filled reunion within Family Reunion — a great way to lift everyone’s spirits yet again.

Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom Family Reunion air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.

