In an email to the campus community on Feb. 8, President José Padilla announced an update in the University’s pursuit of its five-year Strategic Plan. As part of the plan, a project is in the works to update the current freshman residence halls into a first-year, residential complex. The goal of this project is to improve the quality of the first year and residential experience, as well as increase revenue for the university. These changes are intended to provide the amenities desired by incoming students and their families.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO