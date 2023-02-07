Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Beloved Durant drive-in restaurant has grand re-opening after renovations
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Wright’s Drive-in in Durant revs up for a fresh start after closing for renovations this past summer. Customers have eagerly waited for the restaurant to open its doors again. The remodel came after a minor fire. Owner Courtney Epps said they used this as an...
Norman vehicle accident leaves intersection shutdown
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 caught a two car vehicle accident in Norman near the intersection of Lahoma and Acres and a few blocks away from a well known park in the area from Andrews Park.
KOCO
Norman Fire Department faces allegations of fraud
NORMAN, Okla. — The city of Norman confirmed Thursday that fraud allegations against the Norman Fire Department were sent to the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office. The fire department is accused of falsifying records that may have impacted their annual Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating. This rating, which is given to fire departments across the country, impacts the insurance rates in communities.
KXII.com
The Choctaw Nation provides 30 new homes to tribal members
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -“I think my children have a better opportunity,” the Heflin family opened the doors to their new home. “Well I was in the army and deployed and she did all the work,” Dustin Heflin said. The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma held a ribbon cutting...
KXII.com
Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster
Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
KOCO
Cleveland County jail inmates found with narcotics transferred to medical facility
NORMAN, Okla. — The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said jail inmates were transported to a medical facility after narcotics were found in a holding cell, according to a news release. See the video player above to watch this morning's top headlines. Staff at the Cleveland County Detention Center found...
KTEN.com
Sulphur High School teacher arrested on drug charges
MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) —A Murray County man and Sulphur Public Schools teacher has been arrested. Andrew Swartz was pulled over by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for speeding last week. Troopers performed a probable cause search and found more than $3,000 in cash and over 40 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.
KXII.com
Three new Special Deputy U.S. Marshals sworn in
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three deputies in Johnston County were sworn in as Special Deputy U.S. Marshals on Thursday. According to a social media post, Eastern District of Oklahoma U.S. Marshal Kerry Pettingill stopped by the Sheriff’s Office and swore in three new Special Deputy U.S. Marshals. Johnston...
KOCO
Two people sent to hospital after serious crash in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a serious crash in Norman. On Tuesday, Norman police responded to the scene of a crash on Lahoma Avenue and Acres Street. KOCO 5 spoke with neighbors who heard it happen. Police said the intersection will be closed...
KTEN.com
Ardmore mom accused of leaving child in dumpster charged
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Police say an Ardmore woman accused of leaving her child in a dumpster last month is facing multiple charges. Kieara Lopez, 22, was located February 4 by police in Bethany, an Oklahoma City suburb. Lopez is accused of leaving her child in a dumpster in...
Oklahoma Daily
Potential revenue boom hailed by marijuana vote
The legalization of marijuana was nothing but a pipe dream in 2016 when Ward 7 Norman City Councilmember Stephen Holman faced seven drug charges, including a felony. But in October, Gov. Kevin Stitt set a special election for March 7, 2023, for Oklahomans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana for people 21 and older, which Norman business owners and a cannabis business expert say would increase state revenue and local businesses.
KXII.com
Sulphur teacher arrested for alleged drug trafficking; placed on administrative leave
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur public school teacher was placed on leave, following his arrest on drug trafficking charges. According to court documents, Andrew Swartz, 37, was pulled over for speeding, when a state trooper smelled alcohol on his breath, leading to a probable cause search of the vehicle.
news9.com
Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home
A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
KXII.com
Accused child predator arrested again for meth in Healdton
HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Healdton man arrested last fall, accused of soliciting a minor for sex, faces a new charge after police caught him with meth. According to court records from the state of Oklahoma, Anthony Leroy Byrd, 61, was arrested on Sunday for possession with intent to distribute.
KXII.com
Man arrested for making terroristic threats
GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Gordonville man was arrested Monday for making terroristic threats. According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call in reference to a threat made between a tenant and a landlord. Police said when deputies arrived on scene, Craig...
Police: Mobile meth lab discovered during Oklahoma traffic stop
Authorities in one Oklahoma community say a traffic stop turned into a drug bust.
Mother of child found in Ardmore dumpster faces charges
The mother of a child found in an Ardmore dumpster is facing charges.
KXII.com
4 facing felony assault charges after beating inmate, court docs say
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Four people are facing felony assault charges for a jail-house beating in Pontotoc County so severe an inmate had to be flown to the hospital. Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney back in January for the four inmates; Tyler Johnston, Zachariah Larry, Drew Davis, and Kendrick Goodson.
Child found in Oklahoma church dumpster
Police in one Oklahoma community are searching for answers after a child was found in dumpster.
KXII.com
Ardmore honors a teacher for 50 years of teaching
ARDMORE, Okla (KXII)- Mary ‘The Fox’ Johnson is one of Ardmore’s most adored educators for the impact she has on the lives of students. ‘The Fox’, a nickname she received years ago for always getting things done. Johnson said once a student walks into her classroom;...
