Davis, OK

KOCO

Norman Fire Department faces allegations of fraud

NORMAN, Okla. — The city of Norman confirmed Thursday that fraud allegations against the Norman Fire Department were sent to the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office. The fire department is accused of falsifying records that may have impacted their annual Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating. This rating, which is given to fire departments across the country, impacts the insurance rates in communities.
NORMAN, OK
KXII.com

The Choctaw Nation provides 30 new homes to tribal members

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -“I think my children have a better opportunity,” the Heflin family opened the doors to their new home. “Well I was in the army and deployed and she did all the work,” Dustin Heflin said. The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma held a ribbon cutting...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Sulphur High School teacher arrested on drug charges

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) —A Murray County man and Sulphur Public Schools teacher has been arrested. Andrew Swartz was pulled over by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for speeding last week. Troopers performed a probable cause search and found more than $3,000 in cash and over 40 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.
SULPHUR, OK
KXII.com

Three new Special Deputy U.S. Marshals sworn in

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three deputies in Johnston County were sworn in as Special Deputy U.S. Marshals on Thursday. According to a social media post, Eastern District of Oklahoma U.S. Marshal Kerry Pettingill stopped by the Sheriff’s Office and swore in three new Special Deputy U.S. Marshals. Johnston...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Two people sent to hospital after serious crash in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a serious crash in Norman. On Tuesday, Norman police responded to the scene of a crash on Lahoma Avenue and Acres Street. KOCO 5 spoke with neighbors who heard it happen. Police said the intersection will be closed...
NORMAN, OK
KTEN.com

Ardmore mom accused of leaving child in dumpster charged

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Police say an Ardmore woman accused of leaving her child in a dumpster last month is facing multiple charges. Kieara Lopez, 22, was located February 4 by police in Bethany, an Oklahoma City suburb. Lopez is accused of leaving her child in a dumpster in...
ARDMORE, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Potential revenue boom hailed by marijuana vote

The legalization of marijuana was nothing but a pipe dream in 2016 when Ward 7 Norman City Councilmember Stephen Holman faced seven drug charges, including a felony. But in October, Gov. Kevin Stitt set a special election for March 7, 2023, for Oklahomans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana for people 21 and older, which Norman business owners and a cannabis business expert say would increase state revenue and local businesses.
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home

A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Accused child predator arrested again for meth in Healdton

HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Healdton man arrested last fall, accused of soliciting a minor for sex, faces a new charge after police caught him with meth. According to court records from the state of Oklahoma, Anthony Leroy Byrd, 61, was arrested on Sunday for possession with intent to distribute.
HEALDTON, OK
KXII.com

Man arrested for making terroristic threats

GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Gordonville man was arrested Monday for making terroristic threats. According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call in reference to a threat made between a tenant and a landlord. Police said when deputies arrived on scene, Craig...
GORDONVILLE, TX
KXII.com

4 facing felony assault charges after beating inmate, court docs say

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Four people are facing felony assault charges for a jail-house beating in Pontotoc County so severe an inmate had to be flown to the hospital. Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney back in January for the four inmates; Tyler Johnston, Zachariah Larry, Drew Davis, and Kendrick Goodson.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Ardmore honors a teacher for 50 years of teaching

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII)- Mary ‘The Fox’ Johnson is one of Ardmore’s most adored educators for the impact she has on the lives of students. ‘The Fox’, a nickname she received years ago for always getting things done. Johnson said once a student walks into her classroom;...
ARDMORE, OK

