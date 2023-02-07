ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray County, OK

KTEN.com

Bill would increase pay for Oklahoma poll workers

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously passed Senate Bill 290 this week. It would increase pay for Election Day poll workers. Under the proposal, clerks and judges who volunteer at polling locations would see their compensation increase from $100 to $200. "It's a long day...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Grayson County Jail seeks reimbursement for misdemeanor inmates

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- The Grayson County Jail is making agreements with cities to reimburse the county for housing Class C misdemeanor inmates. The jail currently asks for $65 per inmate. "With the overcrowded issues in the jail, we're trying to find ways to offset that cost, and so by...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
Purcell Register

News from the City of Purcell

All persons living in McClain County that have a storm shelter should register that shelter with McClain County to help first responders locate those shelters in the event of a damaging storm to provide assistance if needed. There is a link to the registry on the McClain County website at...
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Willis Bridge enters final phase of construction

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The new Willis Bridge is entering the final phase of construction. The bridge spans Lake Texoma on U.S. 377 between Whitesboro and Madill. The bridge is taller and wider than the old bridge - with shoulders being added for extra safety. It’s not completely open yet. Drivers only have access to the northbound lane.
MADILL, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Potential revenue boom hailed by marijuana vote

The legalization of marijuana was nothing but a pipe dream in 2016 when Ward 7 Norman City Councilmember Stephen Holman faced seven drug charges, including a felony. But in October, Gov. Kevin Stitt set a special election for March 7, 2023, for Oklahomans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana for people 21 and older, which Norman business owners and a cannabis business expert say would increase state revenue and local businesses.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Norman Fire Department faces allegations of fraud

NORMAN, Okla. — The city of Norman confirmed Thursday that fraud allegations against the Norman Fire Department were sent to the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office. The fire department is accused of falsifying records that may have impacted their annual Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating. This rating, which is given to fire departments across the country, impacts the insurance rates in communities.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Routine dentist appointment leads Norman woman to grim discovery

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Norman woman urged others to make a dentist's appointment after a disguised cold sore turned out to be something more. Catha Block took a routine trip to the dentist for a teeth cleaning and checkup. When the dentist noticed a small spot in her mouth, she was referred to a specialist.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTEN.com

Ardmore mom accused of leaving child in dumpster charged

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Police say an Ardmore woman accused of leaving her child in a dumpster last month is facing multiple charges. Kieara Lopez, 22, was located February 4 by police in Bethany, an Oklahoma City suburb. Lopez is accused of leaving her child in a dumpster in...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Whitewright man who barricaded himself in apartment sentenced

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man who barricaded himself in a Whitewright apartment back in June of 2022 was sentenced to 8 months in jail and at least six months in a drug treatment program. According to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, Dustin Armstrong, 35, plead guilty to...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
KXII.com

Van Alstyne man arrested for alleged role in vehicle theft

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A Van Alstyne man was arrested, accused of being a participant in a vehicle theft. According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to investigate a vehicle theft that occurred in the 17000 block of Hwy 69 in Whitewright, on Oct. 28, 2022.
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
KTEN.com

Tishomingo business preparing for Super Bowl business draw

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) -- New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day and Christmas are all holidays the Mulberry Inn in Tishomingo hosts special themed events to bring customers downtown. Sunday is one of the biggest sporting events of the year, and Mulberry is looking to take full advantage. "We've never done something...
TISHOMINGO, OK

