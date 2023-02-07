Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Bill would increase pay for Oklahoma poll workers
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously passed Senate Bill 290 this week. It would increase pay for Election Day poll workers. Under the proposal, clerks and judges who volunteer at polling locations would see their compensation increase from $100 to $200. "It's a long day...
KTEN.com
Grayson County Jail seeks reimbursement for misdemeanor inmates
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- The Grayson County Jail is making agreements with cities to reimburse the county for housing Class C misdemeanor inmates. The jail currently asks for $65 per inmate. "With the overcrowded issues in the jail, we're trying to find ways to offset that cost, and so by...
Purcell Register
News from the City of Purcell
All persons living in McClain County that have a storm shelter should register that shelter with McClain County to help first responders locate those shelters in the event of a damaging storm to provide assistance if needed. There is a link to the registry on the McClain County website at...
KXII.com
Willis Bridge enters final phase of construction
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The new Willis Bridge is entering the final phase of construction. The bridge spans Lake Texoma on U.S. 377 between Whitesboro and Madill. The bridge is taller and wider than the old bridge - with shoulders being added for extra safety. It’s not completely open yet. Drivers only have access to the northbound lane.
Oklahoma Daily
Potential revenue boom hailed by marijuana vote
The legalization of marijuana was nothing but a pipe dream in 2016 when Ward 7 Norman City Councilmember Stephen Holman faced seven drug charges, including a felony. But in October, Gov. Kevin Stitt set a special election for March 7, 2023, for Oklahomans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana for people 21 and older, which Norman business owners and a cannabis business expert say would increase state revenue and local businesses.
KOCO
Norman Fire Department faces allegations of fraud
NORMAN, Okla. — The city of Norman confirmed Thursday that fraud allegations against the Norman Fire Department were sent to the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office. The fire department is accused of falsifying records that may have impacted their annual Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating. This rating, which is given to fire departments across the country, impacts the insurance rates in communities.
KOCO
Cleveland County jail inmates found with narcotics transferred to medical facility
NORMAN, Okla. — The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said jail inmates were transported to a medical facility after narcotics were found in a holding cell, according to a news release. See the video player above to watch this morning's top headlines. Staff at the Cleveland County Detention Center found...
KOCO
Routine dentist appointment leads Norman woman to grim discovery
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Norman woman urged others to make a dentist's appointment after a disguised cold sore turned out to be something more. Catha Block took a routine trip to the dentist for a teeth cleaning and checkup. When the dentist noticed a small spot in her mouth, she was referred to a specialist.
tigerdroppings.com
Alabama Football Settles The Heated Jalen Hurts Oklahoma Debate
As we head into todays Super Bowl LVII. The big debate is whether Jalen Hurts an Alabama or Oklahoma product? The two schools duked it out on Twitter...
KXII.com
Sulphur teacher arrested for alleged drug trafficking; placed on administrative leave
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur public school teacher was placed on leave, following his arrest on drug trafficking charges. According to court documents, Andrew Swartz, 37, was pulled over for speeding, when a state trooper smelled alcohol on his breath, leading to a probable cause search of the vehicle.
KTEN.com
Ardmore mom accused of leaving child in dumpster charged
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Police say an Ardmore woman accused of leaving her child in a dumpster last month is facing multiple charges. Kieara Lopez, 22, was located February 4 by police in Bethany, an Oklahoma City suburb. Lopez is accused of leaving her child in a dumpster in...
KXII.com
Beloved Durant drive-in restaurant has grand re-opening after renovations
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Wright’s Drive-in in Durant revs up for a fresh start after closing for renovations this past summer. Customers have eagerly waited for the restaurant to open its doors again. The remodel came after a minor fire. Owner Courtney Epps said they used this as an...
KXII.com
Whitewright man who barricaded himself in apartment sentenced
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man who barricaded himself in a Whitewright apartment back in June of 2022 was sentenced to 8 months in jail and at least six months in a drug treatment program. According to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, Dustin Armstrong, 35, plead guilty to...
KXII.com
Van Alstyne man arrested for alleged role in vehicle theft
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A Van Alstyne man was arrested, accused of being a participant in a vehicle theft. According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to investigate a vehicle theft that occurred in the 17000 block of Hwy 69 in Whitewright, on Oct. 28, 2022.
Oklahoma death row inmate says his father killed OU student
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of raping and killing a University of Oklahoma dance student in 1996 is seeking to have his death sentence thrown out, alleging in a court filing that his late father is the actual killer. Attorneys for Anthony Sanchez, 44,...
KTEN.com
Tishomingo business preparing for Super Bowl business draw
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) -- New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day and Christmas are all holidays the Mulberry Inn in Tishomingo hosts special themed events to bring customers downtown. Sunday is one of the biggest sporting events of the year, and Mulberry is looking to take full advantage. "We've never done something...
