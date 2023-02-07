This Week in North Shore Basketball – IAABO 130 Basketball Tournament 2/19 & 2/20. SAUGUS (Podcast) The Saugus girls’ basketball team (13-4) is wrapping up their regular season with three tough games against two opponents. (Peabody & Lynn Classical) Peabody has lost only two non-conference games this season while Lynn Classical is undefeated on the season (17-0). Up first, Saugus travels to Peabody for a game Tuesday at 7 p.m. Saugus will then play an away and home series with GBL Champion Lynn Classical. This past Thursday night Saugus coach Mark Schruender earned his 100th coaching win with the Sachems win over Danvers.

SAUGUS, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO