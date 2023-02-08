Read full article on original website
Final Buzzer: Be-Deviled
NEWARK, NJ -- Through the three times the Devils and Kraken have met, the home team has always come out with the victory. Unfortunately, that was the case again, tonight. In five-on-five play, the Kraken controlled the flow of the game. With the absence of Andre Burakovsky (lower body), the forward groupings responded positively, and Justin Schultz returned to play alongside Carson Soucy in an effective 16:08 of play.
Morning Skate Report: Feb. 9, 2023
The Vegas Golden Knights (30-18-4) look to continue their strong return from the break as they visit the Minnesota Wild (27-19-4) on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT at Xcel Energy Center. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. Watch Party: Lifeguard Arena in Henderson. NOTES. Saturday's game is...
Q&A: Forsling talks vacation, second-half push and more!
SUNRISE, Fla. - Gustav Forsling just keeps getting better. From waiver-wire pickup to top-pairing defenseman, the 26-year-old has been very effective at both ends of the ice this season for the Panthers, producing 30 points (seven goals, 23 assists), 69 blocks and 31 takeaways while averaging a career-high 23:45 of ice time per tilt.
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ SABRES
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Buffalo. A four-game road trip continues on Saturday with a stop in Buffalo to take on the Sabres. As per the lines and pairings from Friday's practice at the KeyBank Center, tomorrow's projected lineup is as follows:. LINES:. Dillon Dube -...
Final Buzzer: Savage Garden
NEW YORK, NY - Buoyed by a big trade for Vladimir Tarasenko the Rangers were raring to go when they hit the ice to play the Seattle Kraken. The visitors had to endure some big punches early - including an opening score by Tarasenko himself - and New York build up a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Predators
Playing the third game of their four-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-9) are home on Saturday afternoon to take on John Hynes' Nashville Predators (24-19-9). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
BLOG: Defense Finding More Success Within Lineup
With a more consistent lineup, the team is also looking to add Jarred Tinordi back into the mix following his facial injury on Dec. 18. In the last ten games for the Blackhawks, the defense is starting to see more success as of lately while having a more consistent lineup, especially among the younger blueliners.
Back From Break | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From big hats to small towns, Amanda Stein breaks down this last week in 10 Takeaways presented by Ticketmaster. Walking into the Devils locker room after an All-Star break and Bye-Week, there's a certain glow. And it's not just from the tanned faces from time in the sun, but also the glow of rested and relaxed individuals, gearing up for what's next.
NHL Buzz: O'Reilly, Buchnevich to return for Blues
Slavin back for Hurricanes; Raymond misses first NHL game for Red Wings. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Ryan O'Reilly and Pavel Buchnevich will return for the Blues against the Coyotes on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW). O'Reilly...
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ SABRES
FLAMES (24-18-10) @ SABRES (26-20-4) Saturday at 10:30 a.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. GAME DAY FEATURES. STAT PACK. WANT TO WIN SOME CASH?!. Leading Scorers:. Flames:. Points - Elias Lindholm (46)
SAY WHAT - 'HAPPY HE'S OK'
The players react to Andersson's accident and look ahead to tonight's game against the Red Wings. "You're shocked. It could have been a lot worse. We're just happy he was OK. When he got back to the hotel, he was doing better. But yeah, very scary, scary moment, for sure.
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sharks 1
Improving to 26-22-6, the Panthers have won each of their last three games. In two games since returning from the All-Star break, they've outscored the opposition 11-2. "We know we need to get on a bit of a run here," Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. "We've got to take care of home ice, especially with all of the opportunities we have ahead of us."
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (29-16-5) at Devils (33-13-4) | 4:00 p.m.
Kraken want to return to their game, execute and play with pace in rematch versus the Devils. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. When these two teams met four weeks ago, the Kraken gutted out a 4-3 overtime winner at Climate Pledge Arena thanks to a goal from Andre Burakovsky 1:10 into bonus time. Head coach Dave Hakstol knows tonight's matchup at the Prudential Center will be another challenge against a team that currently sits second in the Metropolitan division.
PREVIEW | Canucks at Islanders
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Islanders this season: Jan. 3 (6-2 L @ VAN) and Feb. 9 (away). Vancouver is 46-55-13-3 all-time against New York, including a 18-28-10-2 record on the road. The Canucks are 4-5-1in their last 10 games against the Islanders, including...
Game Preview: Avalanche at Panthers
COLORADO AVALANCHE (27-19-4) AT FLORIDA PANTHERS (26-22-6) 4 PM MT | FLA LIVE ARENA. The Avs travel to Sunrise, Fla. to take on the Florida Panthers as they close out their three-game road trip Saturday night. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. MT on Altitude Sports. LAST TIME OUT. Colorado looks...
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Blackhawks
WINNIPEG - For the first time in 11 days, the Winnipeg Jets are back in action tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks. They'll just have to wait a bit longer than usual, with a rare 9 pm CT puck drop tonight at Canada Life Centre. "I don't think it's too big...
Vasilevskiy makes 30 saves, Lightning shut out Avalanche
TAMPA -- Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves, and Brandon Hagel had two goals and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Amalie Arena on Thursday. It was Vasilevskiy's first regular-season shutout since Nov. 26, 2021, against the Seattle Kraken. "It's great....
O'Reilly focused on playoff push with Blues, not trade rumors
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Ryan O'Reilly is focused on helping the St. Louis Blues get back into the Stanley Cup Playoff race, not about what may or may not happen leading up to the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline on March 3. A day after the Blues traded forward Vladimir Tarasenko...
NYI@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens are back in action after a long break and welcome the Islanders to the Bell Centre for a rare mid-day game on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The last time the Canadiens played was back on January 31, when...
Hamilton, Big Hat, Big Play | FEATURE
On Thursday, the Devils hosted the Seattle Kraken, one of the best teams in the National Hockey League. And they had to do so without their superstar (and All-Star) Jack Hughes. The team announced the morning of the game that Hughes will be out of the lineup with an upper-body...
