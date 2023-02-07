Read full article on original website
If you have high blood pressure or diabetes, it's essential to get regular testing for chronic kidney disease
Most cases of chronic kidney disease relate to underlying conditions, so the best treatment for you depends on your health history and risk factors.
scitechdaily.com
A New Model of an Ancient Disease: Study Identifies Novel Treatment Targets for Gout
UC San Diego researchers have developed a new model of arthritis, focusing on the joint lubricating protein lubricin. Many people view gout as a disease from the past, similar to rickets or scurvy. Historically, it affected wealthy and royal individuals, including figures like Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson. However, it...
Medical News Today
What are the signs of liver damage?
Liver damage, or cirrhosis, may cause no symptoms in its early stages. Early signs may be nonspecific, such as nausea or fatigue. Later stages can lead to worsening symptoms such as jaundice, itchy skin, and swelling in the lower limbs. According to 2018 statistics,. adults in America have a liver...
Medical News Today
What signs may indicate kidney damage?
The early stages of kidney damage may cause few or no symptoms. However, as damage accumulates and prevents the kidneys from functioning correctly, people may begin to notice symptoms. These may include fatigue, swelling, and urine changes. The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering and removing waste products and...
New hope as scientists uncover how to slow diabetic kidney disease progression
Scientists have identified the mechanism by which a commonly used blood pressure medication reduces the progression of kidney damage caused by diabetes.Researchers from the University of Bristol have discovered that spironolactone has a protective effect on the kidney’s blood vessels, which helps reduce protein leak into the urine.Recent clinical trials have shown spironolactone to be an effective treatment for slowing the progression of diabetic kidney disease but the drug can have adverse side-effects, including high blood potassium levels – hyperkalemia – in patients.The experts said their findings, published in the journal JCI Insight, could help scientists find new alternative treatments...
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
legalexaminer.com
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
scitechdaily.com
High Blood Pressure Medication Shown To Slow Aging and Extend Lifespan
Researchers have discovered that the hypertension drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. New research findings, published on January 20 in the journal Aging Cell, show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure), at young and older ages increase lifespan and improve health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. Rilmenidine, which is a prescription medication, is marketed under the brand names Albarel, Hyperium, Iterium, and Tenaxum.
Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research
Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.The experts...
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
A baby was losing weight and vomiting. At the hospital, doctors discovered he was starving from an almond milk diet.
Doctors thought a sick infant had type 1 diabetes, but he was really starving because his mom was feeding him almond milk.
I’m a surgeon – here are 6 reasons nose scabbing could be a sign of something dangerous
A sudden change in the weather, allergies or a virus can damage or irritate the sensitive skin in the nose, causing sores - and in some cases bleeding. And despite being rather painful, they are usually nothing to worry about. But in some cases, a sore inside the nose can...
diabetesdaily.com
Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes
Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
Here's Exactly What a Blood Clot Feels Like, According to Doctors
Plus, what to do if you think you have one.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
TODAY.com
What is 'Ozempic face'? Significant weight loss on the drug can change your face, doctors say
The Type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic and the obesity medication Wegovy have skyrocketed in popularity in recent months, leading to shortages of both. While the side effects of the medications — which can induce significant weight loss — typically are gastrointestinal, a New York Times report is shining a light on another way they can alter one's body.
Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately
Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains: “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
Australians dying from fatal heart attacks due to lingering impacts of Covid lockdowns
Up to 10,200 Australians died of ischemic heart disease in the first eight months of 2022 - marking a 17 per cent increase on what would be expected in a 'normal' year.
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
Healthline
How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?
While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
