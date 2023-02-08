ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Before National Caregiver Day, 81-year-old Diane Richards, a Bend nurse, is in the spotlight

By Tracee Tuesday
 3 days ago
Feb. 17 marks National Caregiver Day. We are highlighting an 81-year-old Bend woman who has spent six decades of her life caring for others.

Before going to work at Right at Home, a Bend in-home health care service, Diane Richards spent 60 years as a nurse, doing everything from intensive care to helping women give birth.

Richardson says nursing allowed her to have a job that fit her lifestyle, like going part-time to raise children.

Now, the role of a home caregiver continues to be a good fit, even though she realizes working at the age of 81 is unusual.

Richardson said she decided to go back to work after her husband passed away from cancer. In addition to providing home care, she also trains new nurses.

