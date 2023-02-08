ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

3 arrested in Santa Rosa street dispute that ended in fatal stabbing; 4th suspect sought

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

PIX Now 06:37

SANTA ROSA -- Police in Santa Rosa arrested three people and were looking for a fourth person in connection to a fatal stabbing last week that followed a street dispute.

Santa Rosa police said a man was killed and two others seriously hurt in the incident which happened Feb. 2 at the intersection of Mendocino Ave. and Cabrillo St. after an argument between two groups of people. Dispatchers received a call from a local hospital at 1:50 a.m. reporting three men had arrived with stab wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators using surveillance images and witness statements identified four suspects. Later that afternoon, Santa Rosa police detectives and SWAT officers located 25-year-old Richard Fabian Ponce driving in downtown Windsor and arrested him. Following the execution of a search warrant at his home on 500 Christopher Way in Windsor, Ponce was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of homicide and attempted homicide.

On the evening of Feb. 3, officers arrested 35-year-old Evelina Trujillo outside her home on the 3900 block of Martina Ave in Santa Rosa. Following a search of her home she was booked on charges of being an accessory after the fact to the homicide.

On Tuesday evening, 36-year-old Santa Rosa resident Braulio Garcia III, who police said is Trujillo's boyfriend, was found driving in the area of Mendocino Ave. and Steele Lane. He was also arrested after a search of his home on the 1000 block of Modoc Drive and booked on charges of homicide and attempted homicide.

Louis Campos Santa Rosa Police Department

Police said a fourth suspect was still at large. He was identified as 39-year-old Louis Campos of Santa Rosa and police consider him one of the main suspects in the stabbing.

The deceased victim was identified as Asante VanDyke, 27 of Santa Rosa. Among the two injured victims, one man was released from the hospital and another was listed in stable condition and expected to survive his injuries. Police said the incident also involved a shooting, but it was unclear if any victims had been shot.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund was offering a reward of up to $5,000for information leading to the arrest of Campos.

