Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Kamala Harris tight-lipped about 'Smooch of the Union' between her husband and Jill Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris downplayed what looked like a kiss on the lips between her husband and first lady Jill Biden that has created a stir on social media.
Hunter Biden just made Republicans' investigation a lot easier
Hunter Biden's legal team is moving in a far more precarious direction.
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
President Biden’s potential 2024 run complicated by wavering support
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden seems to be making a re-election pitch to voters before even officially announcing he’s running again. However, recent polling suggests many Democrats don’t want him to be the 2024 candidate. If Biden does want to run for another term as president...
A Trump lawyer said a current aide's laptop turned in to federal investigators contained a copy of a classified folder, report says
Former President Donald Trump's team turned over the laptop as well as a folder with classification markings that were discovered last month, reports say.
Republicans criticize Biden immigration policy, fentanyl crisis
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – After President Biden briefly brought up immigration during his State of the Union address, lawmakers are weighing in on the issue and debating what can be done to help with the fentanyl crisis. “If we don’t pass my comprehensive immigration reform, at least pass my plan...
Biden has big plans for junk fees, a billionaire’s tax and paid leave. But can he actually enact them?
(The Hill) – President Joe Biden is pursuing an aggressive economic agenda aimed at boosting worker power, taxing the rich, reducing fees and taking on dominant corporations. But with Republicans in control of the House — and eager to block the president’s wishlist — Biden doesn’t have a pathway...
House Democrats move to expel ‘fraud’ Rep. Santos from Congress
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Democrats took the first step to try to expel embattled New York Representative George Santos from Congress following allegations that Santos lied about his education, career, campaign funds and much more. “George Santos is a fraud, a liar,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said. “He lied about...
Senator Ted Cruz introduces congressional term limit bill
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Some lawmakers say there should be term limits for members of Congress, even though they themselves plan to be in office longer than their proposed term limits. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz introduced a bill to limit senators to two terms in office. He also announced he’s...
Santos blames ’embellished resume’ on local GOP as scrutiny continues
(The Hill) – Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Thursday blamed the local GOP in New York for his “embellished resume,” as the freshman lawmaker continues to face intense media scrutiny over his background. “I would have never gotten the nomination from Nassau County GOP if I had...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Congress considers repeal of Iraq War authorization
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Congress may soon claw back some of its war powers from the president. Lawmakers are considering legislation to repeal two measures giving open-ended authorization for military force in Iraq. “We were at war with Iraq. Now we’re not,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said. Yet,...
Republican senators pushing to overturn EPA heavy-duty truck emissions rule
Thirty-four Republican senators on Thursday introduced a resolution seeking to overturn an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rule on heavy truck emissions through the Congressional Review Act (CRA). The CRA allows lawmakers to reverse rules issued by the executive branch using a simple majority in both chambers of Congress. While the...
Sen. Fetterman hospitalized, tests rule out new stroke
WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman was hospitalized on Wednesday after his office said he felt lightheaded while at a Senate Democratic retreat. Fetterman, who was hospitalized after suffering a stroke last May, was taken to The George Washington University Hospital for tests, which ruled out...
National Archives apologizes for asking people to cover-up anti-abortion messages
(The Hill) — The National Archives and Smithsonian apologized this week after several museums asked March for Life participants to cover or remove attire displaying anti-abortion messages. The actions by officials at the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) was particularly notable since it houses documents enshrining free speech...
Missouri Senate OKs limits on race education in schools
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri K-12 public school teachers would face limits on how they talk about race and history under a bill approved Wednesday in the state Senate. The GOP-led Senate gave the measure initial approval in a voice vote. Another vote is needed to send the...
