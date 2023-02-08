ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
TheDailyBeast

State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon

It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX2Now

Republicans criticize Biden immigration policy, fentanyl crisis

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – After President Biden briefly brought up immigration during his State of the Union address, lawmakers are weighing in on the issue and debating what can be done to help with the fentanyl crisis. “If we don’t pass my comprehensive immigration reform, at least pass my plan...
UTAH STATE
FOX2Now

Senator Ted Cruz introduces congressional term limit bill

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Some lawmakers say there should be term limits for members of Congress, even though they themselves plan to be in office longer than their proposed term limits. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz introduced a bill to limit senators to two terms in office. He also announced he’s...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
FOX2Now

Congress considers repeal of Iraq War authorization

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Congress may soon claw back some of its war powers from the president. Lawmakers are considering legislation to repeal two measures giving open-ended authorization for military force in Iraq. “We were at war with Iraq. Now we’re not,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said. Yet,...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX2Now

Republican senators pushing to overturn EPA heavy-duty truck emissions rule

Thirty-four Republican senators on Thursday introduced a resolution seeking to overturn an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rule on heavy truck emissions through the Congressional Review Act (CRA). The CRA allows lawmakers to reverse rules issued by the executive branch using a simple majority in both chambers of Congress. While the...
FOX2Now

Sen. Fetterman hospitalized, tests rule out new stroke

WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman was hospitalized on Wednesday after his office said he felt lightheaded while at a Senate Democratic retreat. Fetterman, who was hospitalized after suffering a stroke last May, was taken to The George Washington University Hospital for tests, which ruled out...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX2Now

National Archives apologizes for asking people to cover-up anti-abortion messages

(The Hill) — The National Archives and Smithsonian apologized this week after several museums asked March for Life participants to cover or remove attire displaying anti-abortion messages. The actions by officials at the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) was particularly notable since it houses documents enshrining free speech...
FOX2Now

Missouri Senate OKs limits on race education in schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri K-12 public school teachers would face limits on how they talk about race and history under a bill approved Wednesday in the state Senate. The GOP-led Senate gave the measure initial approval in a voice vote. Another vote is needed to send the...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
54K+
Followers
55K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy