247Sports

ESPN analysts put two USC games among most exciting for 2023 season

ESPN held another roundtable discussion among seasoned college football analysts on Thursday, which included picks for games to be most excited for in 2023. The Trojans landed two games on the list, matchups with Colorado and Utah. Blake Baumgartner went with USC's road contest against the Buffaloes and new head...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

ESPN's Power Index Has UCLA in the Final Four

ESPN's Basketball Power Index, or BPI, was recently updated and it has UCLA in its predicted Final Four (GO HERE). The top four teams in the BPI were Houston, Tennessee, Alabama and UCLA. Houston has a 54.9% chance of making the Final Four, Tennesee 46.2% chance, Alabama 33.4% and UCLA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Oregon blows out USC to boost its NCAA Tournament resume

In a game the Ducks needed to win to keep improving its NCAA Tournament and Pac-12 Championship chances, the Oregon men's basketball team delivered one of its best performances of the season. The Ducks led the Trojans for over 38 minutes of game time, never trailed the Trojans, and led...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

San Diego (Calif.) 2023 kicker Tyler Robles commits to USC football

USC landed another big leg for the 2023 season with a commitment from La Costa Canyon (Calif.) kicker Tyler Robles on Tuesday. Robles, who will join the program as a preferred walk-on, chose USC over Boston College, Georgia Southern and the Colorado School of Mines. Robles is the third preferred walk-on addition this month along with running back King Miller and defensive lineman Kaylon Miller, twins from Calabasas High School.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Sooners shut out Blue Devils 4-0 in season opener

One down, and a whole lot more to go. The top-ranked and back-to-back champs are off and running, as the Sooners blanked the 16th-ranked Duke Blue Devils 4-0 Thursday evening in Irvine, Calif. Jordy Bahl excelled in the circle a lot last season. She excelled in the batter’s box to...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Browns DB Coach Jeff Howard Hired by Los Angeles Chargers

According to a report from ESPN's Jake Trotter, Browns defensive backs coach Jeff Howard has accepted a job with the Los Angeles Chargers. Trotter also mentioned that Howard had an offer from the Carolina Panthers. There has been next to nothing reported about the Browns' intentions for their defensive assistants...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

247Sports

