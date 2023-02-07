ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmingdale, NY

farmingdalesports.com

FSC Drops Skyline Game at St. Joseph's-Long Island

St. Joseph's-Long Island - 56, Farmingdale State - 38 PATCHOGUE, N.Y. | Following an evenly played first half, St. Joseph's-Long Island outscored the Farmingdale State women's basketball team, 36-19, in the second half to earn a 56-38 Skyline victory on Saturday afternoon. The Rams trailed 7-2 in the first quarter...
Men's Basketball Celebrates Alumni Day with Victory vs. St. Joseph's-Brooklyn

Farmingdale State - 78; St. Joseph's-Brooklyn - 63 FARMINGDALE, N.Y. | Senior swingman Nick Hurowitz (Mt. Sinai, N.Y.) led all players with 20 points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range and 11 rebounds Saturday afternoon at the Walter A. Lynch Sports Center, as the Farmingdale State College men's basketball team remained atop the Skyline Conference standings with a 78-63 victory over visiting St. Joseph's University-Brooklyn.
