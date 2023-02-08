ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Kitchn

This $24 Renter-Friendly Amazon Find Quickly Adds Chic Lighting Anywhere (No Drill Needed!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you move into a new place, whether it’s a studio apartment or a multi-story house, there are a few things that are (relatively) easy to change to make the space feel like home. You can add rugs to make rooms appear cozier, swap in window curtains that match your style, and paint all (or just some) of the walls in a color you actually want to live with. One thing that’s unfortunately not easy to change, though? Your lighting.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
intheknow.com

Woman leaves donuts on counter before vacation, comes home to shocking infestation

This mom accidentally left a box of donuts out when she went on vacation, and returned to find her home overtaken by ants!. Diane (@invasian_) is a parent and TikToker who learned a valuable lesson about the perils of leaving food out for long periods of time. The TikToker went on a two-day vacation, and returned to discover her home taken over by ants, who were lured in by the aroma of leftover donuts. Diane shared the shocking video, in which a line of ants winds all the way around her home and up to the box of donuts sitting on the kitchen counter.
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
Reader's Digest

How to Use Coffee Grounds to Make Your Plants Thrive

If you’ve been trying to tackle houseplant pests organically and want to learn how to compost, you might want to dig into the idea of recycling coffee grounds for plants. According to Doug Oster, garden book author and co-host of The Organic Gardener radio show, “It is one of those ingredients—it is easy to get, it breaks down quickly.” And like all living matter, he laughingly adds, it will compost.

Comments / 0

Community Policy