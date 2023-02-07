Read full article on original website
fightingillini.com
No. 5 Illini Open Spring Schedule at Hal Williams Collegiate
Date Feb. 13-14 Location Mobile, Ala. Course Magnolia Grove Golf Club - Crossings Course (Par 72 / 7,212 Yards) MOBILE, Ala. – The Illinois men's golf team, rated No. 5 nationally by Golfstat, is set to officially open the spring season, traveling to the Gulf Coast to compete in the 2023 Hal Williams Collegiate. The two-day event, formerly known as the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate, is hosted by the University of South Alabama, and will be played Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13-14.
Frick's Hole-In-One Highlights Round One at T. Hession Regional Challenge
PALOS VERDES, Calif. – The Illinois women's golf team opened the Therese Hession Regional Challenge in 11th place after carding a first round total of 295 (+11) heading into Monday's second round at Palos Verdes Golf Club. Crystal Wang paced the Illini with an even-par 71 and sits tied...
Cook Scores 1,000th Career Point as Illini Fall to No. 8/8 Maryland, 82-71
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Illinois led by as many as 11 points in the first half but ultimately fell to No. 8 Maryland, 82-71, on the road on Sunday afternoon. Four Illini scorers finished in double figures in the defeat as Illinois falls to 19-7 overall and 9-6 in Big Ten games this season.
McCool Lands in Top-10 All-Time Titles in Loss to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Senior Connor McCool secured his 11th title with a 14.150 performance in the 401.000-399.200 loss to Ohio State Saturday afternoon. The title win puts him in the Top-10 All-Time Titles list, tied with C.J. Maestas, who competed from 2012-2015. Titles are unique to Illinois men's gymnastics,...
Women's Gymnastics Take Second at Metroplex Challenge
FORT WORTH, Texas – No. 22 women's gymnastics team secured second place at the Metroplex Challenge with a score of 196.300. No. 3 Utah got first place with 197.600, No. 18 Georgia placed third with 196.100 and Illinois State placed fourth with 195.850. "I am super proud of the...
Men’s 4x400 Relay Team Sprinted Programs Third Best Time
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The men's and women's Fighting Illini track and field teams wrapped up competition at the Don Kirby Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 11. Seven new or improved top-10 program marks were registered alongside a pair of new personal-best. The men's 4x400 team of senior Jason Thormo, redshirt senior Kashief King, senior Robert Williams and freshman Tadeas Placek ran schools third best time (3:06.77) and placed second overall today.
Illini Sweep Past Notre Dame to Close Home Weekend
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois men's tennis team swept Notre Dame, 7-0, in a monster win Saturday night at Atkins Tennis Center. This is the first 7-0 win since March 28, 2021 when the Illini defeated Michigan State at home. "One step at a time," head coach Brad Dancer said....
