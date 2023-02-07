Date Feb. 13-14 Location Mobile, Ala. Course Magnolia Grove Golf Club - Crossings Course (Par 72 / 7,212 Yards) MOBILE, Ala. – The Illinois men's golf team, rated No. 5 nationally by Golfstat, is set to officially open the spring season, traveling to the Gulf Coast to compete in the 2023 Hal Williams Collegiate. The two-day event, formerly known as the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate, is hosted by the University of South Alabama, and will be played Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13-14.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO