Read full article on original website
Related
allhiphop.com
MC Shan Slams Public Enemy, Salt-n-Pepa, DJ Jazzy Jeff & Slick Rick For Grammys Appearance
On Thursday (February 9), the Juice Crew alum re-shared the throwback photo of DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, Public Enemy, Salt-n-Pepa, Slick Rick and Kid-n-Play to Instagram and wasn’t exactly in a celebratory mood. The 65th Annual Grammy Awards featured a special segment celebrating 50 years of...
allhiphop.com
Theo Major Drops Off Debut Visual + Single “SUPA”
Upbeat, fun and putting a smile on the dial, Theo is a star both in front of the camera and in the studio. There is nothing like seeing an artist mature before your very eyes and regain the spark for life which had been missing in previous incarnations. For the singer-songwriter, Theo Major, the darker moodier sentiments of his previous work have been replaced with the smooth R&B soulful vibes of his debut single and visual, “SUPA,” and the way he approaches life today.
allhiphop.com
Rap Label, KOTROF15 Records Releases “Memories” Feat. Kasinova The Don and Makaveli’s Very Own, Young Noble
With a mission to create music that will inspire and encourage positivity, KOTROF15 RECORDS enlists Kasinova The Don and Tupac affiliate, Young Noble for the single “Memories.”. Hip-hop has come a long way from its pioneering days, but in pursuit to become the top genre in music, it accomplished...
allhiphop.com
Def Jam Signs Digital Avatar Group The Whales
A full-length project is on the way. Def Jam Recordings was once the label home of Hip Hop legends like Beastie Boys, DMX, Jay-Z, and Method Man. The company has now signed a digital avatar group called The Whales. The web3 entertainment studio WAGMI Beach partnered with Def Jam to...
allhiphop.com
Method Man Links With Battle Rapper Cortez On New ‘Training Day’ Song
Staten Island and Brooklyn link up for new video. Rapper Method Man teams up with veteran battle rapper Cortez on a hot new track off his new project. Tical has been dropping music for the streets, teaming up with newer and underground artists to keep that raw sound that fans have come to know him and his brothers from the Wu-Tang Clan for.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
allhiphop.com
Boosie Delivers A PSA About Tickets For Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour
See what the outspoken southerner has to say. Many members of the BeyHive fanbase are feening to go to Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance World Tour. Boosie Badazz wants the world to know he does not have the pull to secure tickets. “Hold on. I’m tired of this s###,” said...
allhiphop.com
Illseed’s Quickies: QC’s P Lashes Out, Wack100 Comes for J. Prince For Cardi B
Wack100 steps up to defend Cardi B and Offset from the accusations from J. Prince. Who do you believe?. The news came as a shocker! The guys from AllHipHop were just with P in Los Angeles. Not like he was about to tell a news outlet all this busy-ness, but it just seems interesting.
allhiphop.com
Talib Kweli & Madlib Eschew Major Streaming Platforms For ‘Liberation 2’ Album
Talib Kweli teamed up with Madlib to create a sequel to their ‘Liberation’ album. ‘Liberation 2’ drops on March 6. Talib Kweli and Madlib won’t release their Liberation sequel on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music. Luminary, a subscription podcast network, announced it...
allhiphop.com
50 Cent Blasts Grammys on ‘Non-English Speaking’ Captions During Bad Bunny’s Performance
Queens rapper says the Grammys should have spent money on close caption, especially since the “Después de la Playa” artist is the hottest star out. Rapper 50 is upset about the lack of intentional inclusion and diversity the Recording Academy had in this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony.
allhiphop.com
Rihanna Talks “Representing For Black Women Everywhere” At Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna discussed the importance of representing her Black womanhood and Caribbean culture at Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime show. Rihanna has opened up about the challenges of returning to the stage for her first live show in seven years at the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show. The first hurdle facing...
allhiphop.com
The AllHipHop Pre-Grammy Party
AllHipHop’s Grammy Party was super-lit, out in Hollywood. Check out some of the pictures of the people that made the moment memorable. The Grammys were exceptional this year. For the first time, the Recording Academy celebrated and recognized Hip-Hop as a culture in a full-blown 14-minute extravaganza. The parties were also lit, all over the city of Los Angeles. No different, AllHipHop hosted a great party at Hollywood’s Third Base that brought out a host of fans, influencers, kings, queens and celebs.
allhiphop.com
50 Cent Reveals He Gets Paid $1 Million To Perform Overseas
50 Cent has come a long way from the days of making $80,000 a show before he exploded into the mainstream with his debut album. As one of Hip-Hop’s global superstars, 50 Cent has a vast overseas fanbase who flock to concerts worldwide to see the icon perform. He...
allhiphop.com
Flo Rida Reveals Plans To Invest In Kid’s Charities With $82M Settlement
Flo Rida plans to focus on his philanthropic efforts following his $82 million settlement in his lawsuit against energy drink company Celsius. Flo Rida has big plans for his $82 million lawsuit windfall and intends to make a difference by giving back to kid’s charities. The “Good Feeling” hitmaker...
allhiphop.com
Cardi B & Wack 100 Deny J. Prince Helped Offset & Cardi With LA Gang Threats
Cardi B says “Tell him to show receipts,’ in response to claims that J. Prince helped her and Offset with numerous beefs. Cardi B and Wack 100 have joined the online back-and-forth between Offset and J. Prince after the Rap-A-Lot founder claimed he saved the rap couple from multiple beefs and confrontations.
allhiphop.com
EXCLUSIVE: A Hard Look At DJ Khaled’s We The Best Press Conference
DJ Khaled plans to takeover 2023 with new ventures. Take en exclusive look at his plans for the future. DJ Khaled gathered members of the media at the W’s Mr. Chow in South Beach, Miami for a slew of major announcements at his We The Best Press Conference. The...
allhiphop.com
Vaping Culture in the Music Industry: Know Insights
The trend of vaping in the music industry has had a significant impact on popular culture, with many musicians incorporating it into their images and performances. The music industry has been known to influence popular culture and lifestyle trends, and the rise of vaping is no exception. Over the past few years, vaping has become increasingly prevalent in the music world, with many musicians incorporating it into their performances and image. Let’s examine the trend of vaping in the music industry and its impact on popular culture.
allhiphop.com
SZA Named Billboard’s 2023 Woman Of The Year
The ‘SOS’ album creator joins Latto and Doechii as Women in Music Award recipients. Over the last ten years, Solána “SZA” Rowe recorded numerous hit songs and earned various industry award nominations. However, the R&B vocalist elevated to another level in late 2022/early 2023. SZA’s...
allhiphop.com
CONGRATS! Gucci Mane And Ka’Oir Welcome First Daughter Iceland
The baby will be the Princess of the House. Gucci Mane took time out from promoting Bic Fizzle’s new project “Clark Street Baby” to announce to the world, he and his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir’s new baby. He took to social media to share the good...
Comments / 0