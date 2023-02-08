Upbeat, fun and putting a smile on the dial, Theo is a star both in front of the camera and in the studio. There is nothing like seeing an artist mature before your very eyes and regain the spark for life which had been missing in previous incarnations. For the singer-songwriter, Theo Major, the darker moodier sentiments of his previous work have been replaced with the smooth R&B soulful vibes of his debut single and visual, “SUPA,” and the way he approaches life today.

2 DAYS AGO