Theo Major Drops Off Debut Visual + Single “SUPA”

Upbeat, fun and putting a smile on the dial, Theo is a star both in front of the camera and in the studio. There is nothing like seeing an artist mature before your very eyes and regain the spark for life which had been missing in previous incarnations. For the singer-songwriter, Theo Major, the darker moodier sentiments of his previous work have been replaced with the smooth R&B soulful vibes of his debut single and visual, “SUPA,” and the way he approaches life today.
Def Jam Signs Digital Avatar Group The Whales

A full-length project is on the way. Def Jam Recordings was once the label home of Hip Hop legends like Beastie Boys, DMX, Jay-Z, and Method Man. The company has now signed a digital avatar group called The Whales. The web3 entertainment studio WAGMI Beach partnered with Def Jam to...
Method Man Links With Battle Rapper Cortez On New ‘Training Day’ Song

Staten Island and Brooklyn link up for new video. Rapper Method Man teams up with veteran battle rapper Cortez on a hot new track off his new project. Tical has been dropping music for the streets, teaming up with newer and underground artists to keep that raw sound that fans have come to know him and his brothers from the Wu-Tang Clan for.
Boosie Delivers A PSA About Tickets For Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

See what the outspoken southerner has to say. Many members of the BeyHive fanbase are feening to go to Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance World Tour. Boosie Badazz wants the world to know he does not have the pull to secure tickets. “Hold on. I’m tired of this s###,” said...
Talib Kweli & Madlib Eschew Major Streaming Platforms For ‘Liberation 2’ Album

Talib Kweli teamed up with Madlib to create a sequel to their ‘Liberation’ album. ‘Liberation 2’ drops on March 6. Talib Kweli and Madlib won’t release their Liberation sequel on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music. Luminary, a subscription podcast network, announced it...
The AllHipHop Pre-Grammy Party

AllHipHop’s Grammy Party was super-lit, out in Hollywood. Check out some of the pictures of the people that made the moment memorable. The Grammys were exceptional this year. For the first time, the Recording Academy celebrated and recognized Hip-Hop as a culture in a full-blown 14-minute extravaganza. The parties were also lit, all over the city of Los Angeles. No different, AllHipHop hosted a great party at Hollywood’s Third Base that brought out a host of fans, influencers, kings, queens and celebs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
50 Cent Reveals He Gets Paid $1 Million To Perform Overseas

50 Cent has come a long way from the days of making $80,000 a show before he exploded into the mainstream with his debut album. As one of Hip-Hop’s global superstars, 50 Cent has a vast overseas fanbase who flock to concerts worldwide to see the icon perform. He...
Flo Rida Reveals Plans To Invest In Kid’s Charities With $82M Settlement

Flo Rida plans to focus on his philanthropic efforts following his $82 million settlement in his lawsuit against energy drink company Celsius. Flo Rida has big plans for his $82 million lawsuit windfall and intends to make a difference by giving back to kid’s charities. The “Good Feeling” hitmaker...
Cardi B & Wack 100 Deny J. Prince Helped Offset & Cardi With LA Gang Threats

Cardi B says “Tell him to show receipts,’ in response to claims that J. Prince helped her and Offset with numerous beefs. Cardi B and Wack 100 have joined the online back-and-forth between Offset and J. Prince after the Rap-A-Lot founder claimed he saved the rap couple from multiple beefs and confrontations.
Vaping Culture in the Music Industry: Know Insights

The trend of vaping in the music industry has had a significant impact on popular culture, with many musicians incorporating it into their images and performances. The music industry has been known to influence popular culture and lifestyle trends, and the rise of vaping is no exception. Over the past few years, vaping has become increasingly prevalent in the music world, with many musicians incorporating it into their performances and image. Let’s examine the trend of vaping in the music industry and its impact on popular culture.
SZA Named Billboard’s 2023 Woman Of The Year

The ‘SOS’ album creator joins Latto and Doechii as Women in Music Award recipients. Over the last ten years, Solána “SZA” Rowe recorded numerous hit songs and earned various industry award nominations. However, the R&B vocalist elevated to another level in late 2022/early 2023. SZA’s...
CONGRATS! Gucci Mane And Ka’Oir Welcome First Daughter Iceland

The baby will be the Princess of the House. Gucci Mane took time out from promoting Bic Fizzle’s new project “Clark Street Baby” to announce to the world, he and his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir’s new baby. He took to social media to share the good...

