HUC, Hillel team up to grow a new generation of leaders

A collaboration between Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion and Hillel International was announced in September to support an emerging generation of Jewish leaders. It is designed to address a declining interest in religious leadership. The institutions intend to build a professional development pipeline to inspire students to become Jewish...
‘We have to leave our comfort zone’: Cautious but determined, Israeli expats protest Netanyahu’s government

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Benny Chukrun, speaking in Hebrew on a wind-whipped day outside the Israeli embassy in the U.S. capital, had a message for his fellow protesters. “We have a special role in Washington. We have access to the Jewish opinion leaders in the United States,” he said at a rally on Sunday opposing far-reaching changes planned by the new government in Israel, including a proposal to limit the power of the country’s judiciary. “We have to leave our comfort zone and act.”
Nazi-era ‘resistance fighter’ exposed as concentration camp guard

(JNS) Irmgard Kroymann (1921-2005) was renowned as a heroine who was arrested by the Gestapo and imprisoned in the Gross-Rosen concentration camp in Lower Silesia. Following the Second World War, she became a trade union leader known as a vigorous defender of women’s rights and a fighter against antisemitism.
The real story about Abraham Lincoln and a New York cantor is better than the legend

(New York Jewish Week) — A new book untangles one of the best known incidents involving Jews in the American Civil War — and suggests the real version is both more complicated and more interesting than the legend. In “Jewish Soldiers in the Civil War: The Union Army,” historian Adam D. Mendelsohn recalls the story of Arnold Fischel, the Dutch-born hazan, or cantor, at New York’s Shearith Israel Congregation, and how he persuaded President Abraham Lincoln to support the idea of allowing Jews to serve as military chaplains.
