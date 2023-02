Jeane Heller, December 1, 1929 – February 10, 2023. Loving wife of the late Kenneth Heller; daughter of the late Irvin Sobelman and the late Elizabeth Curtis; beloved mother of Steffy Neidenberg, Donna Waldman (Mark), Bob Heller (Agnes); dear grandmother of Cori Neidenberg, Matt Neidenberg (Stefanie), James Bruce (Jade), Marni Waldman Goldberg (Ben), Justin Waldman (Lindsay), Alex Heller and Nic Heller (Tori); dear great-grandmother of Marin, Nolan, Owen and Elliot; dear sister of the late Ruth Weinberg (late Mel); dear sister-in-law of Stanley Heller (Susan); dear aunt and friend to everyone she met.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO