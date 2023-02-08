Read full article on original website
HuskerExtra.com
Why Trev Alberts loves Matt Rhule's vision for a big support staff at Nebraska
LINCOLN — As Trev Alberts courted Matt Rhule for the open Nebraska coaching job, he had a few ‘wow’ moments in conversations where he and Rhule's thinking aligned. Finish-each-other’s-sentences moments. This guy gets it. One of them related to Rhule’s vision for a large, detailed football...
HuskerExtra.com
McQuillen, Latimer earn runner-up finishes for Husker women's track
Bryanna McQuillen helped the nationally ranked Nebraska track teams open competition Friday at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a personal-best time in the women's 3,000 meters. McQuillen, competing for the No. 18 Husker women's team finished second in 9 minutes, 34.58 seconds, less than 5 seconds behind winner...
HuskerExtra.com
Roster reset: Nebraska's defensive backs return all five starters and experienced depth
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s new defensive backs coach has the confidence. In his boss, Matt Rhule. In the system Rhule has designed. In his ability to evaluate talent. In the players’ ability to respond. Evan Cooper doesn’t lack for much in the faith department. “It’s really easy...
HuskerExtra.com
Whatever it takes: Nebraska baseball fifth-year players sacrificing for 'greater good'
LINCOLN — Shay Schanaman knew he wanted to play one more year of college baseball and he knew he wanted to play it at Nebraska. Once the longtime Husker pitcher made that decision last summer, everything else was negotiable. What would be a big ask for many — trading...
HuskerExtra.com
Amie Just: 24-year-old Garret McGuire has built-in advantage as Nebraska WR coach
The man standing behind the podium is not what he seems. Fresh off celebrating his 24th birthday, you’d assume the 5-foot-10 blond in the black Nebraska football hoodie was a senior on the team taking advantage of his COVID year. Alas, no. Enter Nebraska football’s version of Doogie Howser:...
HuskerExtra.com
Tough nonconference schedule awaits experienced Nebraska softball team
LINCOLN -- Rhonda Revelle has been Nebraska’s softball coach for more than three decades. “It feels like the first year all over again,” she said during Wednesday's media day. The winningest coach in NU athletic history, Revelle enters her 31st season. Last year, she led the Huskers to...
HuskerExtra.com
No. 10 Nebraska's Peyton Robb and Mikey Labriola stay undefeated in dual win over No. 4 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nebraska unbeatens Peyton Robb and Mikey Labriola each won in the final seconds, which was part of an impressive showing from the 10th-ranked Huskers in their 25-16 win at No. 4 Ohio State on Friday night. Robb, 21-0 at 157 pounds, held on for a 5-4...
HuskerExtra.com
Vastly improved Illinois women have full attention of Nebraska ahead of Thursday game
The Illinois women’s basketball program that Nebraska fans are familiar with isn’t good. Nebraska has won eight straight games in the head-to-head series over five seasons. During that span, the Illini went 7-77 in Big Ten games. But this year’s team should have Nebraska’s attention entering Thursday’s contest...
HuskerExtra.com
Husker History Highlights - February 9, 2023
In honor of Black History Month, HuskerExtra is turning the spotlight on Black athletes and coaches who have had an impact on Husker athletics throughout the years. Jamie Williams played tight end for the Huskers from 1978-82. A Parade All-American in both football and basketball while a prep at Davenport Central in Davenport, Iowa, Williams chose Nebraska from multiple scholarship offers for both football and basketball.
HuskerExtra.com
Full introductory press conference with Nebraska's Garret McGuire
Garret McGuire, the new Husker football wide receivers coach, speaks at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Nebraska assistant Garret McGuire may be 24, but Matt Rhule thinks he's 'brilliant'. Surrounded by mentors and raised on football fields, new Huskers receivers coach Garret McGuire believes he's equipped...
HuskerExtra.com
Five quick hits: Nebraska assistants Bob Wager's and Garret McGuire's press conference
Nebraska assistant tight ends coach Bob Wager and wide receivers coach Garret McGuire met with the media on Thursday. Here are five quick takeaways from their introductory press conference:. 1. Why Wager choose Nebraska over other college opportunities. "It's coach Matt Rhule and a great staff and its the University...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska can't overcome slow start in 93-72 loss at Michigan
Nebraska didn’t just find itself in a hole. The Huskers were in a canyon. Michigan kickstarted a massive run in the first half, racing out to a 24-point lead after outscoring the Huskers 30-5 over a nine-minute stretch. And Nebraska never recovered, losing 93-72 in the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Wednesday.
HuskerExtra.com
Meet Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager
Why Bob Wager left Friday Night Lights in Texas for Saturdays at Nebraska. Bob Wager built the Arlington Martin program into a high school football powerhouse. Yet, he left it all behind to join Matt Rhule at Nebraska. Here's why.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska assistant Garret McGuire may be 24, but Matt Rhule thinks he's 'brilliant'
LINCOLN — Just about every night Garret McGuire talks on the phone with his father. Usually the 24-year-old is asking for advice from the man he grew up emulating. It was around second grade that McGuire — now Nebraska’s new receivers coach — realized he wanted a career coaching football more than playing it. His dad is legendary high school coach Joey McGuire, who transformed Cedar Hill in suburban Dallas into a title-winning perennial powerhouse from 2003-16 before joining coach Matt Rhule at Baylor and becoming head coach at Texas Tech last year.
