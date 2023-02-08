ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

McQuillen, Latimer earn runner-up finishes for Husker women's track

Bryanna McQuillen helped the nationally ranked Nebraska track teams open competition Friday at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a personal-best time in the women's 3,000 meters. McQuillen, competing for the No. 18 Husker women's team finished second in 9 minutes, 34.58 seconds, less than 5 seconds behind winner...
Tough nonconference schedule awaits experienced Nebraska softball team

LINCOLN -- Rhonda Revelle has been Nebraska’s softball coach for more than three decades. “It feels like the first year all over again,” she said during Wednesday's media day. The winningest coach in NU athletic history, Revelle enters her 31st season. Last year, she led the Huskers to...
Husker History Highlights - February 9, 2023

In honor of Black History Month, HuskerExtra is turning the spotlight on Black athletes and coaches who have had an impact on Husker athletics throughout the years. Jamie Williams played tight end for the Huskers from 1978-82. A Parade All-American in both football and basketball while a prep at Davenport Central in Davenport, Iowa, Williams chose Nebraska from multiple scholarship offers for both football and basketball.
Full introductory press conference with Nebraska's Garret McGuire

Garret McGuire, the new Husker football wide receivers coach, speaks at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Nebraska assistant Garret McGuire may be 24, but Matt Rhule thinks he's 'brilliant'. Surrounded by mentors and raised on football fields, new Huskers receivers coach Garret McGuire believes he's equipped...
Nebraska can't overcome slow start in 93-72 loss at Michigan

Nebraska didn’t just find itself in a hole. The Huskers were in a canyon. Michigan kickstarted a massive run in the first half, racing out to a 24-point lead after outscoring the Huskers 30-5 over a nine-minute stretch. And Nebraska never recovered, losing 93-72 in the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Wednesday.
Meet Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager

Why Bob Wager left Friday Night Lights in Texas for Saturdays at Nebraska. Bob Wager built the Arlington Martin program into a high school football powerhouse. Yet, he left it all behind to join Matt Rhule at Nebraska. Here's why.
Nebraska assistant Garret McGuire may be 24, but Matt Rhule thinks he's 'brilliant'

LINCOLN — Just about every night Garret McGuire talks on the phone with his father. Usually the 24-year-old is asking for advice from the man he grew up emulating. It was around second grade that McGuire — now Nebraska’s new receivers coach — realized he wanted a career coaching football more than playing it. His dad is legendary high school coach Joey McGuire, who transformed Cedar Hill in suburban Dallas into a title-winning perennial powerhouse from 2003-16 before joining coach Matt Rhule at Baylor and becoming head coach at Texas Tech last year.
