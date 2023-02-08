LINCOLN — Just about every night Garret McGuire talks on the phone with his father. Usually the 24-year-old is asking for advice from the man he grew up emulating. It was around second grade that McGuire — now Nebraska’s new receivers coach — realized he wanted a career coaching football more than playing it. His dad is legendary high school coach Joey McGuire, who transformed Cedar Hill in suburban Dallas into a title-winning perennial powerhouse from 2003-16 before joining coach Matt Rhule at Baylor and becoming head coach at Texas Tech last year.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO