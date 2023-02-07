Porter Moser reportedly high on list to replace Brey at Notre Dame

With a month to go in the season, the task of filling the retiring Mike Brey’s job as Notre Dame coach isn’t urgent yet. However, one name already appears to be emerging as a frontrunner. According to the Twitter handle Coaching Changes, Oklahoma coach Porter Moser is interested in the job, and Notre Dame reportedly is interested in return:

Moser, currently in his second season with the Sooners, is no stranger to coaching at a Division I Catholic university. He previously spent 10 seasons at Loyola-Chicago, leading the program to a surprising Final Four run in 2018 and helping make Sister Jean a household name. His background alone has to have made him a candidate for at least some Irish fans. He is for us.

Before you get too excited though, Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune rightfully points out that Moser pulling up stakes would be costly for the Sooners. Still, Moser failing to replicate the success he had in Chicago thus far could give them cause to bite the bullet:

So basically, we have a long way to go before the Irish name Brey’s successor. Until then, we will continue to speculate. Don’t you just love coaching rumors a week into February?

