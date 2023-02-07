ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WSLS

Lynchburg City Schools to host cosmetology event

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools offer a variety of career and technical education classes. But on Friday, students from the Heritage High School cosmetology class were able to hone their skills by cutting the hair of their newly-hired supervisor. Instructional Supervisor Robbie Dooley volunteered for a haircut from...
LYNCHBURG, VA
theroanoker.com

Roanoke Times Owner To Furlough Workers

The Roanoker’s upcoming March/April story on the emergence of online news sources in the Roanoke Valley and the demise of the daily paper has just gone to the printer and we have some important additional information that we can add here. Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times and a number of other Virginia newspapers, as well as many others nationally, has apparently begun furloughing workers at its newspapers, asking for absences of two weeks without pay.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Franklin County High School cancels Monday classes

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Public Schools has announced that Franklin County High School will be closed on Monday, Feb. 13. School officials say the school will be closed due to a heating issue in the building. It is unknown at this time when students will return to classes.
WFXR

‘Shroom Boom! Montvale farm is raising crop on the rise in Virginia

MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Traditionally, Virginia has not been known as a major producer of mushrooms. Ten years ago there were almost no mushroom farms in the commonwealth, but that is changing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are now dozens of mushroom farming operations in Virginia. One of them is Wingstem Farms […]
MONTVALE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke City Councilmembers question where Gun Violence Prevention Funding is going

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — One Roanoke City Council Member expressed concerns about funding from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission. In 2021 the commission gave the non-profit group, “Better Agreements,” $32,000 to train individuals in conflict resolution to try to reduce gun violence in Roanoke. So far only five people have completed the program. Now councilwoman Stephanie Moon-Reynolds says she believes the money needs to go back to the city.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Happy 93rd birthday to Texas Tavern

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An iconic restaurant in one of our hometowns is celebrating its 93rd anniversary Monday. Texas Tavern opened February 13, 1930. WDBJ7 spoke to fourth-generation owner Matt Bullington. He says the key is sticking to what has made them successful since they opened. ”So, we don’t try...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

No gun found after situation reported at Rustburg High School dance

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Around 9 p.m. Saturday, the Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office received a report of a student with a gun at the Rustburg High School dance. After a search, nothing was found. The Sheriff’s Office is working with school administration to follow up with this active...
RUSTBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man charged with malicious wounding after shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A man has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding after a person was found with what police say was a serious gunshot wound in Roanoke. The Roanoke Police Department says the shooting happened on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW. At approximately 6:30 p.m. police were notified of the incident and arrived at the scene to find a man with a gunshot wound outside a home. The man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

One hospitalized, one charged in Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – One man was shot in Northwest Roanoke on Saturday and a suspect has been charged, according to Roanoke Police. Police said they were notified of a shooting in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a man with a serious gunshot wound outside of a house. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police find evidence of shots fired at NW Roanoke apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Evidence of shots fired Sunday night at The View at Blue Ridge Commons apartments has been confirmed by Roanoke Police. Police say they do not consider there to be any danger to the community. WDBJ7 was at the scene and is awaiting further details. Check back...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke bus station nears completion, riders happy with new facility

ROANOKE, Va. – After years of planning, the new Valley Metro bus station on Third Street in downtown Roanoke is nearing competition. The new location is on the corner of Third Street and Salem Avenue. Valley Metro General Manager Kevin Price said construction is ahead of schedule. “We’ve finished...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Two hurt after structure fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Two residents were hospitalized following an early morning structure fire in Roanoke Friday, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. Officials say around 5:45 a.m., crews responded to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road for the report of a commercial structure fire at Ridgeview Apartments. Upon...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted people. According to their Facebook post, they are looking for Alicia Webster and Bryan Bryant. Deputies said both Webster and Bryant are wanted for a felony and probation violation. Anyone with information on these...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

