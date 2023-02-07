Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
19th century register gives glimpse into lives of free blacks in Pittsylvania County
Not all blacks living in Virginia, or Pittsylvania County, were slaves prior to the Civil War. Before the war began in 1861, there were more than 58,000 free people of African descent in the Commonwealth, with most living in cities. Pittsylvania County had its own community of free blacks, and...
WSLS
Lynchburg City Schools to host cosmetology event
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools offer a variety of career and technical education classes. But on Friday, students from the Heritage High School cosmetology class were able to hone their skills by cutting the hair of their newly-hired supervisor. Instructional Supervisor Robbie Dooley volunteered for a haircut from...
theroanoker.com
Roanoke Times Owner To Furlough Workers
The Roanoker’s upcoming March/April story on the emergence of online news sources in the Roanoke Valley and the demise of the daily paper has just gone to the printer and we have some important additional information that we can add here. Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times and a number of other Virginia newspapers, as well as many others nationally, has apparently begun furloughing workers at its newspapers, asking for absences of two weeks without pay.
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County High School cancels Monday classes
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Public Schools has announced that Franklin County High School will be closed on Monday, Feb. 13. School officials say the school will be closed due to a heating issue in the building. It is unknown at this time when students will return to classes.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Bedford County school board member charged with assaulting tenant; more . . .
From elsewhere: Halifax supervisors approve new solar facility. Bristol group to monitor air quality at stinky landfill. Roanoke seeks input on affordable housing. The post Bedford County school board member charged with assaulting tenant; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
‘Shroom Boom! Montvale farm is raising crop on the rise in Virginia
MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Traditionally, Virginia has not been known as a major producer of mushrooms. Ten years ago there were almost no mushroom farms in the commonwealth, but that is changing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are now dozens of mushroom farming operations in Virginia. One of them is Wingstem Farms […]
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Councilmembers question where Gun Violence Prevention Funding is going
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — One Roanoke City Council Member expressed concerns about funding from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission. In 2021 the commission gave the non-profit group, “Better Agreements,” $32,000 to train individuals in conflict resolution to try to reduce gun violence in Roanoke. So far only five people have completed the program. Now councilwoman Stephanie Moon-Reynolds says she believes the money needs to go back to the city.
WDBJ7.com
Happy 93rd birthday to Texas Tavern
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An iconic restaurant in one of our hometowns is celebrating its 93rd anniversary Monday. Texas Tavern opened February 13, 1930. WDBJ7 spoke to fourth-generation owner Matt Bullington. He says the key is sticking to what has made them successful since they opened. ”So, we don’t try...
WDBJ7.com
No gun found after situation reported at Rustburg High School dance
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Around 9 p.m. Saturday, the Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office received a report of a student with a gun at the Rustburg High School dance. After a search, nothing was found. The Sheriff’s Office is working with school administration to follow up with this active...
WSLS
Hidden History: Explore once-undiscovered hidden elements of Black history in Southwest Virginia
Celebrate our region’s Black History in Hidden History, narrated by Brittny McGraw and Duke Carter. This WSLS 10 News special presentation, in documentary style, explores once-undiscovered hidden elements of Southwest Virginia. Discover why the way of life for the enslaved people at Buffalo Forge in Virginia’s Rockbridge County stood...
wfxrtv.com
Man charged with malicious wounding after shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A man has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding after a person was found with what police say was a serious gunshot wound in Roanoke. The Roanoke Police Department says the shooting happened on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW. At approximately 6:30 p.m. police were notified of the incident and arrived at the scene to find a man with a gunshot wound outside a home. The man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
WSET
Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
WSLS
One hospitalized, one charged in Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – One man was shot in Northwest Roanoke on Saturday and a suspect has been charged, according to Roanoke Police. Police said they were notified of a shooting in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a man with a serious gunshot wound outside of a house. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
WDBJ7.com
Police find evidence of shots fired at NW Roanoke apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Evidence of shots fired Sunday night at The View at Blue Ridge Commons apartments has been confirmed by Roanoke Police. Police say they do not consider there to be any danger to the community. WDBJ7 was at the scene and is awaiting further details. Check back...
Top 20 restaurants in Lynchburg according to Trip Advisor
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Nestled in the hills off of the James River sits Lynchburg otherwise known as the “Hill City” it is filled with historic buildings and plenty of unique places to stop and have a bite to eat. According to Trip Advisor, these are the top 20 restaurants that people can’t get enough […]
WSET
'I have no regrets & will not apologize,' Bedford Co. school board member says of arrest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Bedford County School Board Member arrested for alleged assault and battery is now speaking out. On Thursday, ABC 13 received a statement from Matthew Holbrook explaining in his words what happened on Monday. You can read Holbrook's full statement below:. "The man that...
WSLS
Roanoke bus station nears completion, riders happy with new facility
ROANOKE, Va. – After years of planning, the new Valley Metro bus station on Third Street in downtown Roanoke is nearing competition. The new location is on the corner of Third Street and Salem Avenue. Valley Metro General Manager Kevin Price said construction is ahead of schedule. “We’ve finished...
WSLS
Two hurt after structure fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Two residents were hospitalized following an early morning structure fire in Roanoke Friday, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. Officials say around 5:45 a.m., crews responded to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road for the report of a commercial structure fire at Ridgeview Apartments. Upon...
WSET
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted people. According to their Facebook post, they are looking for Alicia Webster and Bryan Bryant. Deputies said both Webster and Bryant are wanted for a felony and probation violation. Anyone with information on these...
