Read full article on original website
Related
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
TRU-UE is finally in the game. Will Hopkins play fair?
Teachers and Researchers United (TRU) — affiliated with United Electrical Radio, and Machine Workers (UE) — has achieved a historic milestone. Last week, after more than four years of organizing, Hopkins graduate students voted to unionize with a resounding 97% majority. TRU was founded in 2014 to call...
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Fire spinning by JHU Entertainers returns to Hopkins after pandemic
The Johns Hopkins Entertainers Club (JHU Entertainers) delights audiences with the act of fire-spinning. With approximately 50 members, the group practices on campus twice a week and performs in major events throughout the school year. According to former Vice President and current member Lucas Rozendaal, JHU Entertainers was previously a...
Comments / 0