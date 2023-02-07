ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uga.edu

UGA and ACC partner to keep community safe

They are leveraging resources, personnel and technology. More than 100 emergency responders, staff, and volunteers from across the University of Georgia and Athens-Clarke County arrived on the campus of Athens Church with one objective: work across departments to respond to a simulated crisis. “Our goal was to practice inter-agency cooperation...
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

SVRC Director Jon Segars tapped as chair of the National Council on Military Transition to Education (CMTE)

Dr. Jon Segars, University of Georgia’s Director of the Student Veterans Resource Center (SVRC) was named chair-elect for the National Council on Military Transition to Education (CMTE) in June 2022 to serve on its executive committee for this academic year. At the upcoming CMTE conference this March, Segars will assume the chairmanship to serve a one-year term.
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

UGA faculty selected for national land-grant system leadership program

Three University of Georgia faculty were chosen to participate in the 19th class of the LEAD21 program, a leadership program aimed at developing leaders in land-grant institutions and their strategic partners who link research, academics and extension for leadership roles at colleges and universities across the nation. Joining colleagues from...
uga.edu

Law school receives $1.4M grant to help animals

The Stanton Foundation’s gift will create resources to reduce the neglect and abuse of dogs. The University of Georgia School of Law has received a $1.355 million grant from The Stanton Foundation to help reduce the neglect and abuse of dogs. The school’s Practicum in Animal Welfare Skills will use the funding to create resources for animal control personnel, law enforcement, prosecutors, law students, advocates and the general public.
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

“Why I Give” – Suzi Wong and Jed Rasula

This is part of a series of monthly articles about people who support the University of Georgia Performing Arts Center. Meet Suzi Wong. She and her husband, Helen S. Lanier Distinguished Professor of English Jed Rasula, are supporting the Pavel Haas Quartet’s appearance in April and the Joshua Redman Trio concert in April.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy