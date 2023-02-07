Read full article on original website
capeandislands.org
UVM officials apologize to Vt. state-recognized tribes while Odanak reps continue to denounce them
A University of Vermont official apologized for causing harm to state-recognized tribes through an event hosted by the school last spring. A 2002 report by the state attorney general's office, when one group was applying for federal recognition, came to the same conclusion. But the groups reject those claims, and...
Addison Independent
Zen group offers quiet refuge in downtown
MIDDLEBURY — Downtown Middlebury has several parks and a bandstand in which to spend a contemplative moment or two. It will soon add a living room. Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) is the tentative launch date for “Gather,” a 1,400-square-foot space at 48 Merchants Row in which folks will be able to congregate, enjoy food, chat with neighbors, and benefit from entertaining and therapeutic programming — all for free.
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Rutland, Vermont
Explore the Hidden Gems of Rutland: Top Attractions and Activities. Rutland is located in central Vermont, in the heart of the Green Mountains. With a rich history dating back to the mid-1700s, this charming city is steeped in traditional New England culture and is renowned for its charming Victorian-era architecture. Despite its small size, there are plenty of things to see and do in Rutland, from outdoor recreation opportunities to cultural attractions.
vt-world.com
Roxbury Country Store
Co-publisher’s note: I thought of starting a series on “Favorite Country/Convenience Stores” well over a year ago and I think I picked the perfect person/store to start out with–Randy Whitney and the Roxbury Country Store–who represents why we love these treasures so much. They really are the glue that holds their community together. Please email or send in your favorite store and why to: sales@vt-world.com so that we may continue this series for many weeks ahead. -GH.
‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act
“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Vermont Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Sometimes delving into a tasty meal is worth the wait. So, if you’re craving Thai food and happen to be in Montpelier, Vermont, head to Wilaiwan’s Kitchen for some of the best food around. Once you sit down for your freshly-made meal, you’ll understand why there tends to be a line out the door of this charming family-run restaurant. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn why Wilaiwan’s Kitchen is the place to go to satisfy your craving for Thai food in Vermont.
WCAX
Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill
BHS Girls Basketball give speech calling for systemic change before tipoff. Players on the Burlington High School Girl's Basketball give speech amid racist actions at sporting events. Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lawmakers from our region are laying...
3 Vermont minors have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since 2021
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has been driving opioid deaths in Vermont for close to a decade. Studies have also shown that, nationwide, the number of child deaths linked to fentanyl is growing exponentially. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont minors have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since 2021.
willistonobserver.com
Bulldog battle escalates
In response to protests from neighbors on Lamplite Lane and a zoning violation notice from the Town of Williston, the Vermont English Bulldog Rescue has scaled back its operation and received a town permit to continue saving homeless dogs from out of state. That has only strengthened the resolve of...
Barton Chronicle
Complaints cause recall of tainted pot
DERBY — A complaint about some unwanted side effects, led recreational cannabis retailers to take some of their wares from the shelf this week. A product from one of the Northeast Kingdom’s cannabis cultivators showed elevated traces of a fungicide and the Vermont Cannabis Control Board issued a recall and stepped in to make sure that no other contaminated flowers from the Holland Cannabis Company made it to market.
Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools
The phony threats are believed to be part of an ongoing nationwide hoax campaign that has hit neighboring states in recent months. None are believed to be credible, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools.
castletonspartan.com
Another chapter soon to be closed
The reality has yet to set in. yet I still feel like that 2019 freshman in his first semester. I feel college will never end. But it seems to be a chapter soon to be closed, with emails coming in left and right stating,. “You ARE currently on track to...
WCAX
Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
An Avid Outdoorsman Wins Free Vermont Hunting and Fishing Licenses for Life
Landis Menard's social media pages are filled with images of his hunting and fishing conquests: seven-point bucks, turkeys and trout. But his latest trophy can fit in his wallet. The Fairfield resident is the 2022 winner of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department's lifetime hunting and fishing license lottery. That means the 25-year-old Vermonter won't have to pay for the privilege anymore.
WCAX
Vermont alcohol report shows increase in deaths
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Alcohol is Vermont’s most abused substance and it has been a cause of concern for a long time, according to the Vermont Department of Health. Now, a new report from 2017 to 2021 shows 36% more people died because of alcohol use. Vermont’s highest...
montpelierbridge.org
Letter to the Editor: DRB Should Vote “No” on VCFA’s Proposed College Master Plan Application
I thank The Bridge for Cassandra Hemenway’s article, “Residents Rally About VCFA Zoning Request,” Jan. 17, 2023, about concerns voiced by Montpelier residents on January 3, at a meeting before the Development Review Board (DRB) regarding the proposed Application submitted by Vermont College of Fine Arts (VCFA). As further explained by Joe Castellano and Alisa Dworsky in their letters to the editor (Jan. 24, 2023), VCFA is attempting to change zoning procedures which would disenfranchise the community and could result in the creation of a commercial park.
Mike Covey: If you don’t like fishing, hunting or trapping, then don’t partake
Exactly what is the injury to the general public when portions of that very public are allowed to engage in hunting, fishing and trapping? Read the story on VTDigger here: Mike Covey: If you don’t like fishing, hunting or trapping, then don’t partake.
vtcynic.com
“Unlike anything we’ve seen before”: Unassigned damage at UVM
When nearly 450 students on Redstone campus checked their fall semester bill, they saw a charge labeled “unassigned damages.”. The charges ranged from $4 to $20 and were dependent on the severity of the physical damage done to the student’s residence hall, said Charles Holmes-Hope, director of Residential Life.
Maine Men Lose to Vermont 74-65 After Game Delayed Due to Problem with Floor
The University of Maine Men's Basketball Team lost to Vermont 74-65 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Wednesday, February 8th. The game was delayed for almost a hour and half, after it was determined that the basketball court had been put down incorrectly and it was unsafe to play on. Workers had to reinstall about half the court, before the game could proceed.
Rescue service looks to member towns to fund steep hike
The estimated fiscal 2024 budget request of $542,970 includes a $7.09 per person increase, a drop in the water compared with how much communities pay toward their own fire and police response budgets. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rescue service looks to member towns to fund steep hike.
