Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance
Take a bow, Rihanna. The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight
Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
FOX Sports
Will Jalen Hurts be affected by shoulder injury in Super Bowl?
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned in Week 18 following a sternoclavicular or SC joint sprain he suffered three weeks earlier. Since then, he has been playing through the injury, and continuing to play at a high level, in leading his team to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
FOX Sports
Harden not surprised Durant, Irving fled Nets' 'dysfunction'
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden isn't surprised Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted out of Brooklyn, having tired quickly of the “dysfunction” he saw in his brief time with the Nets and asking out. “I didn’t just ask to leave for no reason,” Harden said....
FOX Sports
Pressure on Galtier as PSG plays Bayern in Champions League
PARIS (AP) — Coach Christophe Galtier was good at identifying Paris Saint-Germain's weaknesses when his former teams faced the club. Galtier was undefeated in five games against PSG in two seasons with Lille and Nice, without even conceding a goal, so PSG hired the shrewd tactician as its new coach in July.
FOX Sports
Wu Yibing 1st Chinese player in ATP final at Dallas Open
DALLAS (AP) — Wu Yibing became the first Chinese player to reach an ATP Tour final, rallying for a three-set victory over top-seeded American Taylor Fritz in the Dallas Open on Saturday night. Wu will play John Isner, who also won after dropping the first set and advanced to...
FOX Sports
Was Eagles journey shaped solely by luck and strength of schedule? | THE HERD
The Philadelphia Eagles were the hottest team this season minus the Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts played a big role for their record. However, Colin looks into Philly's season and discusses some outliers in it.
FOX Sports
Lyon to face Chelsea in Women's Champions League quarters
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Defending champion Lyon will face English league leader Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League after the draw was made Friday. Lyon won its sixth European title in seven years last season but finished second in its group in December behind Arsenal.
FOX Sports
Embiid and the 76ers face the Rockets
Houston Rockets (13-43, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (36-19, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Houston Rockets. Embiid leads the NBA scoring 33.4 points per game. The 76ers are 21-8 on their home court. Philadelphia is 7-3 in...
FOX Sports
Lillard and James clash in Portland-Los Angeles matchup
Los Angeles Lakers (26-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-29, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and LeBron James meet when Portland hosts Los Angeles. Lillard ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 30.2 points per game.
FOX Sports
Brazil denies deal to sign Real Madrid's Ancelotti
SAO PAULO (AP) — The Brazilian Football Confederation denied media reports on Friday that Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti agreed to become the new national coach. Also, Ancelotti said he intends to see out his Madrid contract, which has more than a year left. The Brazil job has been vacant...
FOX Sports
Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII; NFL world reacts to Mahomes' comeback, late flag
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once again as Patrick Mahomes battled through an ankle injury to lead his team back from a 10-point halftime deficit to win 38-35 over the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to win two MVPs and two Super Bowls.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: How professionals are betting Chiefs-Eagles
Betting on the Super Bowl is way more art than science for professional sports bettors these days. With legalized sports betting up and running in 33 markets, the appetite for wagering on major events has never been higher across America. And most bettors have specific patterns. They love "Overs" and...
FOX Sports
Durant, Irving trades signal end of an empty era for Nets
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden arrived in Brooklyn and predicted his partnership with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would be “ scary hours.”. It was over in a New York minute. Not just that trio, but an entire era in Brooklyn. It ended so quickly, in fact,...
