George Santos got out of puppy-related criminal theft charge by claiming to be an SEC agent, ex-friend says
The infamous Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) was charged with criminal theft in Pennsylvania's Amish Country for buying puppies with bad checks, but the 2017 charges were expunged in 2021 with the help of a lawyer friend, Politico reported Thursday, citing the lawyer, Tiffany Bogosian. Santos asked Bogosian for help after New York police served him as extradition warrant, she said, and she initially believed his claim that somebody had stolen his checkbook and forged his signature. Bogosian showed Politico, The Associated Press, and The New York Times a 2020 email she sent to Pennsylvania police explaining that the nine bad checks...
Extra Credit: Elderly postal worker fought Chase bank for years to recover stolen funds before his death
In the spring of 2020, James Vesey worked at a U.S. Postal Service building in midtown Manhattan, sorting mail and unloading trucks. With stringent security protocols in place at the federal facility, Vesey had to submit a written request to a manager, which often took days to process, in order to leave the building during working hours, except for a 30 to 45 minute lunch break.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
More than 20 charged in $61.5M home health fraud scheme
The Department of Justice has charged 23 people involved in several Michigan home health businesses for two schemes to defraud Medicare out of more than $61.5 million. In the first scheme, Walid Jamil and Jalal Jamil owned and operated several home health agencies in the Detroit metropolitan area. According to court documents, the two are accused of concealing their ownership in the agencies and using straw owners, including family members and associates, to submit approximately $50 million in fraudulent home health claims to Medicare.
Department of Justice Finds Man Who Spit in Disabled Black Woman’s Face Guilty of Hate Crime
A man who spit in the face of a Black woman in Southwest D.C. has been charged and found guilty of a hate crime, according to police. According to evidence obtained by the Metropolitan Police Department, the woman was walking her service dog and exiting a ramp near her apartment complex when Gueorgui Iskrenov, 33, sped up alongside her, attempting to hit the woman and her dog.
