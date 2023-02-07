Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowboy Tennis Drops Washington in Sunday Match
– Oklahoma State men's tennis team defeated Washington 4-3 on Sunday at the Greenwood Tennis Center. With the victory, the Cowboys improved to 2-1 all-time in the series against the Huskies. Sunday marked Oklahoma State's first home victory over their Pac-12 opponent, last defeating them, on the road, 4-1, during their 2017-18 campaign.
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowgirl Softball Bounces Back Against RV/RV Ole Miss, 3-0
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. – A combined shutout from Kelly Maxwell and Lexi Kilfoyl helped lead the No. 3 Oklahoma State softball team over RV/RV Ole Miss, 3-0, at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge on Sunday evening. With the win, OSU improved to 3-1 and Ole Miss fell to 2-2.
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowgirls Ready For Spring Opener In Bahamas
STILLWATER, Okla. – No. 20 Oklahoma State women's golf is set to open the 2023 spring season on Monday at the Nexus Collegiate at Albany Golf Club in New Providence, Bahamas. The 54-hole tournament will feature 10 teams at the par-72, 6,544-yard layout. The Cowgirls head to The Bahamas...
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowgirl Softball Falls Against Maryland, 11-6
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. – A two hit, three RBI performance from freshman Tallen Edwards wasn't enough as the No. 3 Oklahoma State softball team dropped its first game of the season to Maryland, 11-6, at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge on Sunday morning. With the loss, OSU fell to...
Oklahoma State Athletics
OSU Indoor Track Continues Record-Breaking Season with More Impressive Marks Saturday
STILLWATER – Another program record fell Saturday as Oklahoma State track & field wrapped up day two of its multi-meet week in Seattle and Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday. At the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Hafez Mahadi became the third runner this weekend to break a program record, breaking Juan Diego Castro's 800 Meter mark with a time of 1:48.25 Saturday. Castro set his record in 2021 at the Texas Tech Shootout.
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowboys Roll Over Stanford, 25-9
STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State wrestling team defeated Stanford, 25-9, inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Sunday to improve to 13-2 on the season. The Cowboys won seven of 10 bouts, which included bonus-point wins from Travis Wittlake and Luke Surber. No. 7 Oklahoma State has now won four straight and 10 of its last 11 duals heading into the final week of its regular season schedule.
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowboys Return Home to Host Stanford on Sunday
The No. 7 Oklahoma State wrestling team (12-2 overall; 7-1 Big 12) returns home to host Stanford for the second time ever in Gallagher-Iba Arena on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT. In their last time out, the Cowboys defeated No. 16 South Dakota State in Brookings on Friday night, 19-12. On the Air.
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowgirls Complete Season Sweep of Baylor In Dominant Fashion
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State's women's basketball team ran its winning streak to four with a 77-56 win over Baylor in front of 3,799 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday afternoon. With the win, OSU improved to 18-7 overall and 8-5 in league play while recording its first season...
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowgirl Softball Claims 3-2 Win Over North Carolina
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. – In her Oklahoma State debut, Alabama transfer Lexi Kilfoyl struck out 12 batters in 6.1 scoreless innings, hit a home run and drove in all three runs to lead the third-ranked Cowgirls to a 3-2 win over North Carolina at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge Saturday evening.
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowboys Extend Winning Streak to Five in Ames
AMES, Iowa (AP) — John-Michael Wright scored 19 points and Oklahoma State rallied past No. 11 Iowa State 64-56 Saturday night, the Cyclones' fourth loss in five games. Bryce Thompson added 12 points for the Cowboys (16-9, 7-5 Big 12) in their fifth straight win. Aljaz Kunc scored 13...
