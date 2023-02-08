Read full article on original website
WWE Writes Reason For The Usos’ Absence Next Week On Smackdown
WWE superstars and crew will visit the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC, Canada for the ho-home edition of SmackDown for Elimination Chamber. February 17th promises to be a night full of action, but it won’t feature The Usos, at least in the flesh. As seen on WWE SmackDown this...
JBL’s WWE Status After Baron Corbin Split
JBL tried to take Baron Corbin under his wing, but the former WWE Champion didn’t have much luck. He cut ties with Corbin this week on RAW, and now it seems the Lone Wolf is lonely once again. This also ended yet another great run for JBL. According to...
Bayley Didn’t Approve Of Paul Heyman & Cody Rhodes’ RAW Promo
This past Monday on WWE RAW featured a sensational promo segment between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes. Heyman confronted Rhodes and made The American Nightmare’s WrestleMania 39 main event match with Roman Reigns deeply personal. Rhodes won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match to earn a shot at The Tribal Chief’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California.
Huge Spoiler On Return Expected For WWE SmackDown This Week
WWE is on the road to WrestleMania, and you never know who will pop up. It’s an all hand on deck kind of situation right now, for sure. Now, we can expect another big name to make their return tonight. Ronda Rousey made a much-anticipated comeback to WWE at...
Top WWE Star Knew About Pat McAfee’s Royal Rumble Surprise Appearance
Pat McAfee’s resurgence back to WWE at last week’s Royal Rumble event was a treat for the audience in attendance at the Alamodome. The dynamic former WWE commentator joined the booth alongside Corey Graves and his former broadcast partner Michael Cole, who had no idea about McAfee’s return along with everybody else. However, it appears that one top star found about Pat returning that night.
WWE SmackDown This Week Is Guaranteed To Sell Out
WWE has undergone many changes ever since Triple H took over as the Head of Creative. Therefore, the company tries to ensure that each episode of its shows turns out to be solid. In fact, it seems this week’s Smackdown is guaranteed to sell out. The hottest story coming...
LA Knight Returns During WWE SmackDown
LA Knight had an extremely disturbing experience at the Royal Rumble premium live event. The former Million Dollar Champion was destroyed by both Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy. Today, Knight surprisingly showed up on WWE SmackDown. LA Knight made his comeback during a backstage interview segment tonight on SmackDown. Knight...
Jake Hager Reveals Biggest Banned Word Backstage In WWE
Jake Hager made his name in the world of professional wrestling through his amazing in-ring ability and accomplished amateur wrestling background. He has been a part of major promotions including the global juggernaut, WWE. The former Jack Swagger recently revealed some interesting information regarding the backstage environment of WWE and a particular word they were not allowed to use.
Ex-WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite
AEW is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about professional wrestling companies in the world right now. In fact, due to the company having so many pro wrestlers from various promotions, seeing ex-WWE Stars in the company is nothing new either. In fact, it seems Sin Cara was backstage at AEW Dynamite this week as well.
Triple H Told NXT Ring Announcer Alicia Taylor To ‘Use Her Metal Voice’
Alicia Taylor’s metal voice is a unique vocal style that she uses when introducing wrestlers in the ring. It is characterized by its deep, powerful tone and has become a signature part of her announcing style. Taylor has been using this style since she began working as an announcer for WWE in 2019, and she brought her heavy metal background to the role.
Jey Uso Drops A Clue About His Whereabouts Ahead Of WWE SmackDown This Week
The WWE Universe bared witnessed the internal decimation of one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE at the Royal Rumble event last week, The Bloodline. The bold move that led Sami Zayn to choose himself over just being a tool for Roman Reigns led to serious implications, which also saw Jey Uso walking out on the group. However, it looks like Jey has dropped a hint about his whereabouts.
Rhea Ripley Wasn’t In The United States For WWE RAW This Week
Rhea Ripley came into her own after joining the Judgment Day faction, and it seems that her star is going to continue rising. She wasn’t around this week for RAW, but there is a very good reason for that absence. It was previously reported that Rhea Ripley was with...
Unmasked Rey Mysterio Rejects Fan Autograph Request At Airport
Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest underdogs in WWE history. The iconic luchadore continues to inspire fans and peers with his incredible in-ring prowess and storytelling abilities. Recently, a video of an unmasked Rey Mysterio found its way to social media. In the clip, Rey is seen rejecting fan...
Possible Spoiler For WWE Elimination Chamber Title Match
WWE will be presenting their next Premium Live Event, Elimination Chamber, on February 18th. With just a little over a week to go, the company has been preparing proper storylines for all of its feuds. This includes the US Title Elimination Chamber match, and now it seems a possible spoiler for the match was given.
Dominik Mysterio Reveals The Biggest Thing He Learned from Prison
Dominik Mysterio has really come into his own ever since joining The Judgment Day. He is presently one of the most hated heels in the industry and just knows how to get people to hate him. His persona of this comic heel who tries to act tough but needs a girl to protect him has a lot of fans in splits.
Eddie Kingston Gives Half Of His Indie Wrestling Paychecks To Local Charities
Eddie Kingston worked hard to find his way to AEW, but the moment he appeared on Dynamite, it was like he was finally home. Eddie Kingston never quit working indie wrestling dates either, but his policy about payment has changed a bit since he started getting worldwide exposure with Tony Khan’s company.
AEW Books Texas Tornado Tag Match & More For Dynamite Next Week
Bryan Danielson RUSH in a brutal and barbaric match this past Wednesday on Dynamite. Next week, the American Dragon’s Blackpool Combat Club team members will take on RUSH and Perro Peligroso. AEW announced that Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will square off against La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH and Perro...
WWE’s Likely Direction For NXT Tag Team Titles
The New Day made their way to NXT and became the developmental brand’s tag team champions. This was a dream for Xavier Woods, and it also secured another record for Kofi Kingston, after the team dropped those belts, there are a lot of questions that remain. During Wrestling Observer...
What Happened With Bray Wyatt After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
The return of Bray Wyatt to WWE had elicited widespread excitement among fans, owing to his intense feud with LA Knight. With his enigmatic and unpredictable personality, Bray Wyatt consistently captivates audiences, keeping them on the brink of excitement. While he was not there on Smackdown this week, it seems Wyatt did end up competing after the cameras stopped rolling.
Tag Team Match Added To WWE SmackDown This Week
Friday Night SmackDown is taking place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, tonight. The show features a solid line-up with the SmackDown Tag Team Championship up for grabs. Now, another match is on for tonight. WWE announced that Hit Row (Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis) will take on...
