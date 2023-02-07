ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

foothillsbusinessdaily.com

Schuylerville's Flatley Read and the Wilmarth Building. Springs: Civilian Review Boad and homelessness task force.

Giovanni Virgiglio, Jr., the superintendent of Catholic schools for the Albany Diocese, speaks to the Saratoga Spring City Council Tuesday Feb. 7, 2023. Flatley Read, the safe housing and community development company in Schuylerville, does not plan to move into Greenwich’s Wilmarth Building once Flatley Read is done with reconstruction, Vice President Andrew Alberti said. He spoke to FoothillsBusinessDaily.com shortly after we posted the first story about the grant and reconstruction earlier this week. Flatley Read bought the building, or the property, after it burned to the ground in an act of arson last year.
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Our February 9 front page

Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14th! Whole Queensbury 8th grade went inside Finch Paper. Many reply to our Q&A on the $20 minimum wage push. Barred owl by Pete Benway. Wally Hirsch retires, sells Binley’s, new T-Bell coming?. Shirt Factory & Glens Falls settle conflict; Food Truck Corral, other events a go. Saddened by death of Sippy. Bob Blais, 86, to end 52-year run as Lake George Mayor; Ray Perry likely successor but still time to declare. Claudia Braymer joins Protect The Adks; unlikely to seek re-election. Strough: I’m seeking re-election; my record, my plan. SGF Marathon kids choose 12 people, 10 nonprofits to help. More Lake George Winter Carnival: Not on ice, still busy. Former Copperfield in North Creek sells for $1.94-million. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
LAKE GEORGE, NY
foothillsbusinessdaily.com

Greenwich wins grant for Wilmarth Building

The Village of Greenwich and the developers rebuilding the historic Wilmarth Building on Main Street have won a $1.6 million Restore NY grant, Mayor Pamela Fuller told FoothillsBusinessDaily.com in an interview. The money will go toward reconstruction of the Wilmarth Building that was burned to the ground a year ago in an act of arson. The money will also go toward rehabilitation of the buildings on each side of the Wilmarth that were also damaged in the fire.
GREENWICH, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs fire chief expected to address allegations against him

Saratoga Springs Fire Department Chief Joseph Dolan is expected to answer questions about allegations against him. Dolan has been on administrative leave following allegations of a conflict of interest. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting since last week, Dolan was placed on paid administrative leave, while the Saratoga Public Safety...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Warren County attorney awarded for efforts

A District Attorney was awarded this week for work prosecuting in Warren County. First Assistant District Attorney Matthew D. Burin was awarded the Robert M. Morgenthau Award this week, recognizing high standards, honesty, integrity, and commitment to the justice system. Burin was brought on as an assistant district attorney with Warren County in 2005.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

February 10 - February 16, 2023

Rod Foss sold property at 15 Parkwood Dr to Eliezer Cabie for $265,000. BDC Cornerstone LLC sold property at 88 Cornerstone Dr to Hanming Zhang for $368,392. Eric Bishop sold property at 58 Church Ave to Dylan Chappell for $272,500. Barbera Homes Kelley Farms LLC sold property at 10 Paddock...
BALLSTON, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

39-41 Apremont Street: Howland Avenue Rt and Sharon L. Girard of Adams to Mass Rental Prop LLC, $280,000 on 01/24/2023. 29 Westview Road: Ouellette Ft and David Wilson of Lanesboro to Logan J. Wilson and Caitlin R. Galea, $200,000 on 01/25/2023. Lee. 135 Church Street: Pouliot Brian J Est and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Addressing abandoned buildings after missing woman found dead

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 has new details on the investigation into an unattended death at an abandoned building in Albany, the identity of the person found and what’s being done to keep people out of vacant buildings. Police confirming to NEWS10 that the victim has been identified...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Montgomery County man missing for nearly a month

Police need your help finding a missing Canajoharie man. Kevin White, 41, was last seen on January 12, walking on the Thruway crossing on the Mohawk Bridge to Palentine. He is six feet, two inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He has red/brown hair and a beard. Anyone with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY

