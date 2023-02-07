Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
EVENT ALERT: Via Carota Craft Cocktails Tasting RoomNewyorkStreetfood.comNew York City, NY
2nd NYC Legal Cannabis Store Is Opening At Bleecker Street In Greenwich VillageAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
foothillsbusinessdaily.com
Schuylerville's Flatley Read and the Wilmarth Building. Springs: Civilian Review Boad and homelessness task force.
Giovanni Virgiglio, Jr., the superintendent of Catholic schools for the Albany Diocese, speaks to the Saratoga Spring City Council Tuesday Feb. 7, 2023. Flatley Read, the safe housing and community development company in Schuylerville, does not plan to move into Greenwich’s Wilmarth Building once Flatley Read is done with reconstruction, Vice President Andrew Alberti said. He spoke to FoothillsBusinessDaily.com shortly after we posted the first story about the grant and reconstruction earlier this week. Flatley Read bought the building, or the property, after it burned to the ground in an act of arson last year.
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs mayor discusses emergency shelter, disrupted council meeting
Last Friday, Shelters of Saratoga, a non-profit that operates an emergency homeless shelter in Saratoga Springs, backed out of an agreement to locate a low-barrier shelter in a former senior center in favor of a new, yet-to-be disclosed location. The organization said it would not follow through with an agreement...
glensfallschronicle.com
Our February 9 front page
Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14th! Whole Queensbury 8th grade went inside Finch Paper. Many reply to our Q&A on the $20 minimum wage push. Barred owl by Pete Benway. Wally Hirsch retires, sells Binley’s, new T-Bell coming?. Shirt Factory & Glens Falls settle conflict; Food Truck Corral, other events a go. Saddened by death of Sippy. Bob Blais, 86, to end 52-year run as Lake George Mayor; Ray Perry likely successor but still time to declare. Claudia Braymer joins Protect The Adks; unlikely to seek re-election. Strough: I’m seeking re-election; my record, my plan. SGF Marathon kids choose 12 people, 10 nonprofits to help. More Lake George Winter Carnival: Not on ice, still busy. Former Copperfield in North Creek sells for $1.94-million. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
Code Blue alert declared in Albany
Despite warmer weather during the daytime, temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees at night.
foothillsbusinessdaily.com
Greenwich wins grant for Wilmarth Building
The Village of Greenwich and the developers rebuilding the historic Wilmarth Building on Main Street have won a $1.6 million Restore NY grant, Mayor Pamela Fuller told FoothillsBusinessDaily.com in an interview. The money will go toward reconstruction of the Wilmarth Building that was burned to the ground a year ago in an act of arson. The money will also go toward rehabilitation of the buildings on each side of the Wilmarth that were also damaged in the fire.
Latham farm stand closes amid frustrations with town
Forts Ferry Farm has closed its farm stand at 185 Forts Ferry Road in Latham. Owners John Barker and Emma Hearst made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 24.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs fire chief expected to address allegations against him
Saratoga Springs Fire Department Chief Joseph Dolan is expected to answer questions about allegations against him. Dolan has been on administrative leave following allegations of a conflict of interest. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting since last week, Dolan was placed on paid administrative leave, while the Saratoga Public Safety...
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: February 6-10
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, February 6 through 10.
Warren County attorney awarded for efforts
A District Attorney was awarded this week for work prosecuting in Warren County. First Assistant District Attorney Matthew D. Burin was awarded the Robert M. Morgenthau Award this week, recognizing high standards, honesty, integrity, and commitment to the justice system. Burin was brought on as an assistant district attorney with Warren County in 2005.
Red Cross provides aid following building collapse in Warrensburg
Financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing was provided.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
February 10 - February 16, 2023
Rod Foss sold property at 15 Parkwood Dr to Eliezer Cabie for $265,000. BDC Cornerstone LLC sold property at 88 Cornerstone Dr to Hanming Zhang for $368,392. Eric Bishop sold property at 58 Church Ave to Dylan Chappell for $272,500. Barbera Homes Kelley Farms LLC sold property at 10 Paddock...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
39-41 Apremont Street: Howland Avenue Rt and Sharon L. Girard of Adams to Mass Rental Prop LLC, $280,000 on 01/24/2023. 29 Westview Road: Ouellette Ft and David Wilson of Lanesboro to Logan J. Wilson and Caitlin R. Galea, $200,000 on 01/25/2023. Lee. 135 Church Street: Pouliot Brian J Est and...
NEWS10 ABC
Addressing abandoned buildings after missing woman found dead
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 has new details on the investigation into an unattended death at an abandoned building in Albany, the identity of the person found and what’s being done to keep people out of vacant buildings. Police confirming to NEWS10 that the victim has been identified...
Albany police search for missing woman
Albany police children and family services unit is attempting to find Skylar Jennings, 20 of Albany. Jennings was last seen on Monday, January 23 leaving a residence on Bradford Street near Quail Street.
Capital Region specials for National Pizza Day
Thursday, February 9 is National Pizza Day! To celebrate the day, some restaurants around the Capital Region are offering pizza specials.
Drug sales investigations in Saratoga County lead to arrest
Police say the suspect sold drugs within Saratoga County on numerous occasions.
WNYT
Montgomery County man missing for nearly a month
Police need your help finding a missing Canajoharie man. Kevin White, 41, was last seen on January 12, walking on the Thruway crossing on the Mohawk Bridge to Palentine. He is six feet, two inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He has red/brown hair and a beard. Anyone with...
Police: Body belongs to missing Cohoes woman
Albany Police are currently investigating an unattended death after a body was found on Central Avenue. Police say the death was reported around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
New pizza, burger joint opens in Albany
Fatty’s Uptown has opened in the former Pastina building at 11 Colvin Avenue in Albany. The restaurant is open for takeout and dine-in.
Woman hospitalized after Sand Creek, Wolf Road crash
A crash at the intersection of Sand Creek and Wolf Road in Colonie has left one left lane of three lanes closed. 511 New York says the crash happened around 8:40 a.m.
