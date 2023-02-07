Giovanni Virgiglio, Jr., the superintendent of Catholic schools for the Albany Diocese, speaks to the Saratoga Spring City Council Tuesday Feb. 7, 2023. Flatley Read, the safe housing and community development company in Schuylerville, does not plan to move into Greenwich’s Wilmarth Building once Flatley Read is done with reconstruction, Vice President Andrew Alberti said. He spoke to FoothillsBusinessDaily.com shortly after we posted the first story about the grant and reconstruction earlier this week. Flatley Read bought the building, or the property, after it burned to the ground in an act of arson last year.

SCHUYLERVILLE, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO