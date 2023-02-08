Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Ex-WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite
AEW is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about professional wrestling companies in the world right now. In fact, due to the company having so many pro wrestlers from various promotions, seeing ex-WWE Stars in the company is nothing new either. In fact, it seems Sin Cara was backstage at AEW Dynamite this week as well.
ringsidenews.com
Thunder Rosa Was Backstage At AEW Dynamite This Week
Thunder Rosa, a highly acclaimed and skilled female in-ring performer, was faced with the unfortunate circumstance of having to take a break due to injury. Despite her exceptional abilities, her injury has temporarily prevented her from showcasing her talent. That being said, she was still backstage at Dynamite this week.
ringsidenews.com
Who Was Really Responsible For Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman’s Dramatic WWE RAW Promo
WWE presented a dramatic segment between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes this week on RAW. The words between them brought a lot of tension to the ongoing storyline on the road to WrestleMania, but those subtle gestures were also noted. Credit for those two things do not go to the same person.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Writes Reason For The Usos’ Absence Next Week On Smackdown
WWE superstars and crew will visit the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC, Canada for the ho-home edition of SmackDown for Elimination Chamber. February 17th promises to be a night full of action, but it won’t feature The Usos, at least in the flesh. As seen on WWE SmackDown this...
PWMania
Cody Rhodes Believes Having Dustin Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39 Would Be Special
Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. The exact night of the match has yet to be confirmed, but it is most likely the second night. Rhodes spoke with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes about having his brother, AEW star...
ringsidenews.com
Elias Says Ezekiel Is Still In A Coma
Following an attack by Kevin Owens on the August 8th, 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Ezekiel was written off television and is no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster. He was taken to a local medical facility to be evaluated after the powerbomb he received on the ring apron. Ezekiel’s departure resulted in Elias’ much-anticipated return last year.
nodq.com
Seth Rollins addresses where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins addressed where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair following reports of them having heat…. “The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
EW.com
Cody Longo, Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives star, dies at 34
Cody Longo, an actor and musician known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights, has died. He was 34. Further details, including a cause of death, were not immediately available. According to a report by TMZ, Longo, who also sometimes went by the name Cody Anthony, was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas. His wife, Stephanie, who was working at the time, called the police after she became concerned for his welfare, per the report.
WWE SmackDown live results: The Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet
Will Jey Uso show up for his scheduled title defense?
slamwrestling.net
The Undertaker reveals what he whispered to Bray Wyatt
We now know what The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) told Bray Wyatt on Raw XXX a few weeks ago. Speaking to Canada’s SportsNet about his career and his highly successful Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show, Taker let the cat out of the bag about what transpired between the two when they crossed paths in the middle of the ring.
ringsidenews.com
Huge Spoiler On Return Expected For WWE SmackDown This Week
WWE is on the road to WrestleMania, and you never know who will pop up. It’s an all hand on deck kind of situation right now, for sure. Now, we can expect another big name to make their return tonight. Ronda Rousey made a much-anticipated comeback to WWE at...
PWMania
WWE Star’s Babyface Turn and Push Teased After SmackDown Went Off the Air
This week on WWE SmackDown, Madcap Moss, Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Karrion Kross competed in a Fatal Four-Way match to determine who would be the number one contender for GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship. The match ended with Moss winning and earning the title shot the following week, but Escobar...
Report: Thunder Rosa Worked On Spanish-Language Commentary During 2/8/23 AEW Dynamite In El Paso, TX
Thunder Rosa was reportedly working on commentary during the February 8 episode of AEW Dynamite. Thunder Rosa has not been featured on AEW programming since August 2022 when she relinquished the AEW Women's World Championship due to a back injury shortly before AEW All Out. According to a new report...
ringsidenews.com
Jake Hager Reveals Biggest Banned Word Backstage In WWE
Jake Hager made his name in the world of professional wrestling through his amazing in-ring ability and accomplished amateur wrestling background. He has been a part of major promotions including the global juggernaut, WWE. The former Jack Swagger recently revealed some interesting information regarding the backstage environment of WWE and a particular word they were not allowed to use.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Told NXT Ring Announcer Alicia Taylor To ‘Use Her Metal Voice’
Alicia Taylor’s metal voice is a unique vocal style that she uses when introducing wrestlers in the ring. It is characterized by its deep, powerful tone and has become a signature part of her announcing style. Taylor has been using this style since she began working as an announcer for WWE in 2019, and she brought her heavy metal background to the role.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Bray Wyatt After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
The return of Bray Wyatt to WWE had elicited widespread excitement among fans, owing to his intense feud with LA Knight. With his enigmatic and unpredictable personality, Bray Wyatt consistently captivates audiences, keeping them on the brink of excitement. While he was not there on Smackdown this week, it seems Wyatt did end up competing after the cameras stopped rolling.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Challenges WWE Commentator To WrestleMania Match
The rivalry between WWE star Bayley and announcer Michael Cole has been growing for years, with the former women's champion taking the "feud" to the next level as a guest on "The Bump." Bayley answered a fan's question about a potential match with her rival. She responded by saying she'd love a match with Cole, revealing what the WWE announcer has to say to her every time she sees him backstage.
ringsidenews.com
Why The Gunns Won AEW Tag Team Titles On Dynamite This Week
AEW Dynamite ended in controversial fashion this week as The Gunns won the AEW World Tag Team Titles from The Acclaimed. Fans did not want to see this go down in El Paso, but that’s how Tony Khan booked his television show. There is a reason for this as well.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sin Cara Was Backstage At Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite TV Tapings
Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara was backstage at the latest taping of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, Texas. The former Superstar parted ways with WWE in late 2019, and since then has made a handful of appearances for The Crash Wrestling promotion. On Twitter, Cara, now going by Cinta de...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Knew AAA’s Plan To Have WWE Talent Beat FTR
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler established themselves as one of the greatest tag teams in the last decade. Their time in professional wrestling has been nothing short of legendary. Following a very grueling schedule in 2022, FTR decided it was time for them to take some time off from pro wrestling. They lost the AAA Tag Titles last year and it seems this was something that Tony Khan knew in advance.
