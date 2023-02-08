ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TN

Smith County’s Greg Tisdale releases first single

Smith County Resident, Greg Tisdale’s new single “Every towns got one” written by Tisdale/Dickerson/Waggoner will hit radio stations and all streaming platforms in February. He recently posted on his facebook page “Never thought I’d say these words, but my first single is going to country radio in...
Do You Recognize These Men?

(La VERGNE, TN) La Vergne police detectives are asking for assistance to identify two burglary and theft of property suspects. The men entered the La Vergne Beverage Depot on Tuesday, February 2, 2023. One of the suspects distracted employees while the other entered the business’ office before leaving with a large sum of cash. The suspects left the store in a gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata with an Alabama license plate.
LA VERGNE, TN
BJ’s to Open 1st Tennessee Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club’s continued expansion of new locations this year will include its inaugural club in the state of Tennessee by the first half of 2023. The Volunteer State’s first BJ’s Wholesale Club will be located 20 miles southeast of downtown Nashville in La Vergne, a city in Rutherford County.
LA VERGNE, TN
New Miss Robertson County is Headed to Miss Tennessee Competition

Twenty-one-year-old Savannah Maddison was crowned Miss Robertson County and will go on to represent Robertson County at the Miss Tennessee America Competition in June. Eight exceptional young women vied for the title during the competition on January 14th at Springfield Middle School. Candidates competed in multiple categories including Evening Gown, Social Impact Pitch, Private Interview with the Judges, and Talent.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
1st newborn surrendered in KY Safe Haven Baby Box

There are three Sumatran tigers at the Nashville Zoo, Frances, Felix, and the newly acquired Anne. She will be making her debut to the public in the future.
NASHVILLE, TN
Missing student found dead in cornfield

Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against school board member. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night's ethics committee meeting.
TENNESSEE STATE

