COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people and a dog are safe after being rescued at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park Saturday afternoon. The Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News it began with a dog being out in the water. They say the dog was being walked when it ended up off leash. That’s when they say someone jumped in after the dog. They tell 11 News that a second person jumped in to assist. That’s when firefighters responded and were able to get everyone out.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO