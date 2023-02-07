Read full article on original website
Ida Jones: The meanest woman in DenverRick ZandDenver, CO
The 2023 Pueblo Slopper Tour is the local guide to the city's best chili-covered burgersColorado JillPueblo, CO
CBI seeks possible additional victims of Cripple Creek ex-police officerHeather WillardCripple Creek, CO
Colorado witness reports fast-moving object was cigar-shapedRoger MarshColorado State
Xcel to build huge batteries to protect power grid from extreme weatherMatt WhittakerPueblo, CO
Welcome to Yoder. Now pick a side: Easement disagreement between Black rancher, neighbor leads to allegations of racism, stalking
YODER • Except for the “Private Property” sign nailed to a pole at the crossroads, the half-mile of dirt-packed dead-end in eastern El Paso County looks like the rest of the roads here, a fence-lined etch through endless tumbleweed plains dotted with the occasional barn, outbuilding and ranch-style home. It’s the kind of route you wouldn’t take unless you got hopelessly lost, or knew precisely where you’re going and that they're expecting you. ...
FOX21News.com
FPD Officer Becerra dies of injuries, procession Saturday
FPD Officer Becerra dies of injuries, procession …. FPD Officer Becerra dies of injuries, procession Saturday. Top 7 lawsuits filed against the City of Colorado …. Top 7 lawsuits filed against the City of Colorado Springs. Fountain mourns first fallen officer in over 100 …. Fountain mourns first fallen officer...
KKTV
‘We call him little brisket:’ Baby born in barbecue restaurant parking lot
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The newest member of a Woodland Park family just couldn’t wait to meet his parents and older sister, coming a little early in the parking lot of a popular area barbecue restaurant. The Simpich family started their Friday the 13th in January with a...
City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Tuesday, the City of Pueblo will be under a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency. According to the Office of the Mayor, this order is due to the National Weather Service predicting low temperatures this week. The National Weather Service said a weather system will spread snow across the The post City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7 appeared first on KRDO.
Runaway girls from Cañon City found safe
SATURDAY 2/11/2023 4:06 p.m. (CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says Lamb, Huston and Quintana have been safely located. ORIGINAL STORY: Help police locate three runaway girls from Cañon City SATURDAY 2/11/2023 2:09 p.m. The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating three missing and endangered […]
ConnectCos plan moving forward despite Constitution Avenue expressway concerns
A possible plan to connect I-25 to Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs with an express route is causing some controversy. It is one of the ideas in the draft ConnectCos 20-year transportation plan.
KKTV
Two people and a dog rescued at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people and a dog are safe after being rescued at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park Saturday afternoon. The Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News it began with a dog being out in the water. They say the dog was being walked when it ended up off leash. That’s when they say someone jumped in after the dog. They tell 11 News that a second person jumped in to assist. That’s when firefighters responded and were able to get everyone out.
KKTV
‘Just the presence of them alone is a great deterrent:’ Pueblo business praises D.I.C.E. unit
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials with a Colorado city say they are working to make business and visitors safer. Police in Pueblo have a new unit focusing on crimes such as trespassing, loitering, and shoplifting. In May of 2022, the Pueblo Police Department created the Directed Investigation and Community Engagement...
Be on the look out for this vehicle stolen out of Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking the community to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle, Saturday afternoon on Feb. 11. CCPD says a red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with Colorado license plate HGQ582, was stolen near 19th street in Cañon City. The theft occurred between 11 p.m. […]
arkvalleyvoice.com
We’re “His People,” and We Want Echo Back
Local couple Shawn and Sophia Vrooman are terribly afraid that by trying to do the right thing for their beloved mastiff Echo, they have done something terribly wrong. The four-year-old canine named Echo, with what Sophia Vrooman calls “sweetest eyes and dignified but goofy disposition”, is now caught in a limbo that according to Ark-Valley Humane Society Executive Director Amber Van Leuken will end in his euthanization next Tuesday, or perhaps before.
KKTV
Crews respond to suspected homeless campfire in Old Colorado City
OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to what they believe was a homeless campfire in an abandoned building in Old Colorado City on Friday morning. According to firefighters, the fire was small and inside an abandoned building on South 23rd Street. By 7:45 a.m., firefighters said...
fremontcountycrusader.com
Fremont County History Prison Breaks
Growing up in Cañon City, we've all heard different stories about the prison. Apparently in 1872, eyewitness Truman Blanchett was on his way home, riding a horse from the mountains when he stopped on the east end of the property to watch five prisoners dig a hole to build a stockade to keep them inside the fort,” according to “You're Invited to A Sunday Drive” booklet by Dorothy Cool. Blanchett reported he had seen similar work when he had helped to build Fort Cherry to keep the Indians out in 1864.
FOX21News.com
Pueblo Deputies asking for security footage
The Ukraine Aid Fund sponsored 14 Ukrainian children to visit the state of Colorado for 2 weeks. Colorado's early TABOR refunds have the IRS urging taxpayers to delay filing. Fountain PD Officer who fell from bridge on life …. Fountain PD Officer who fell from bridge on life support. Shopping...
3 kids missing from Cañon City found
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said three juveniles were found safe after an endangered missing alert was issued Saturday morning.
10 Colorado Springs Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Colorado Springs, CO. - While the Springs is the second-largest city in Colorado, it doesn't take a backseat to the state's capital and largest city, Denver, when it comes to career opportunities.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on North Circle Drive
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Saturday afternoon on Feb. 11. Shortly before 1:40 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of North Circle Drive and Paseo Road regarding a traffic crash. Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle was turning left from Prairie Road […]
KKTV
13 Investigates Special Report: Towing companies face little oversight
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a 13 Investigates Special Report Wednesday, we take a closer look into tow businesses in Colorado, and who is holding unethical tow carriers accountable. Our investigation began when vehicle owners contacted 13 Investigates with concerns regarding a particular local tow carrier, SWFT Towing. One vehicle owner says he The post 13 Investigates Special Report: Towing companies face little oversight appeared first on KRDO.
