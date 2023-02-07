Read full article on original website
Three vehicle crash on Barnes Road leaves several injured
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left several injured Saturday evening on Feb. 11. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers were called to an injury crash in the 4800 block of Barnes Road. Arriving officers learned that a vehicle turning left from westbound Barnes Road was hit […]
Two people and a dog rescued at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people and a dog are safe after being rescued at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park Saturday afternoon. The Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News it began with a dog being out in the water. They say the dog was being walked when it ended up off leash. That’s when they say someone jumped in after the dog. They tell 11 News that a second person jumped in to assist. That’s when firefighters responded and were able to get everyone out.
Crews respond to suspected homeless campfire in Old Colorado City
OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to what they believe was a homeless campfire in an abandoned building in Old Colorado City on Friday morning. According to firefighters, the fire was small and inside an abandoned building on South 23rd Street. By 7:45 a.m., firefighters said...
One dead in Yoder house fire, animal law enforcement evacuates wolf hybrids on property
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Yoder, just east of Colorado Springs. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, crews arrived at Sengbeil Road in Yonder around 4:30 a.m. Friday. KRDO spoke with a couple neighbors in Yoder who told said the man The post One dead in Yoder house fire, animal law enforcement evacuates wolf hybrids on property appeared first on KRDO.
Fountain Officer Julian Becerra dies after falling from bridge
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain police officer and Air Force veteran Julian Becerra succumbed to his injuries Saturday night after falling from a bridge in Colorado Springs one week earlier. Fountain Police shared an update Saturday, which reads:. “It is with extreme sadness that we at the Fountain Police...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on North Circle Drive
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Saturday afternoon on Feb. 11. Shortly before 1:40 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of North Circle Drive and Paseo Road regarding a traffic crash. Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle was turning left from Prairie Road […]
Deputies recover items following string of burglaries at Pueblo West homes and businesses
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies recovered several items reported stolen from Pueblo West homes and businesses after a string of burglaries. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of E. Falcon Dr. There, deputies recovered numerous stolen items from homes and at The post Deputies recover items following string of burglaries at Pueblo West homes and businesses appeared first on KRDO.
Child calls 911 to report assault, two arrested near Walgreens
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An individual was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted by two suspects with baseball bats Saturday evening on Feb. 11, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Karel Lopez-Hurtado and Juan Carlos Hernandez were both arrested for assault following a police chase that ended near a Colorado Springs Walgreens located […]
One dead in motorcycle crash in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in eastern Colorado Springs. This is at Circle drive and Paseo road. Colorado Springs police tell 11 News the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. The vehicle was turning left onto Northbound North Circle Dr. when it was struck by the motorcycle according to police. Police add that the motorcycle rider was ejected during the crash.
FPD Officer Becerra dies of injuries, procession Saturday
Be on the look out for this vehicle stolen out of Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking the community to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle, Saturday afternoon on Feb. 11. CCPD says a red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with Colorado license plate HGQ582, was stolen near 19th street in Cañon City. The theft occurred between 11 p.m. […]
Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash near Cañon City
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Custer County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash in Fremont County, just east of Cañon City According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened at 11:40 a.m. Friday near Highway 115 and MacKenzie Ave. The crash involved two vehicles. The deputy was taken by ambulance to a The post Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash near Cañon City appeared first on KRDO.
CSPD: Pedestrian dies after crash on Jet Wing Drive
UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 1/8/2023 10:05 a.m. CSPD said officers were called to the area of Fountain Blvd and Jet Wing Dr. around 5:31 a.m. about an auto/pedestrian crash. When officers arrived they found a man that had been hit by multiple vehicles in the intersection and had died. CSPD’s Major Crash Team was called to the […]
Person stabbed in Highlands Ranch Target parking lot
A person was stabbed in the parking lot of a Target in Highlands Ranch this afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted that they were on the scene of a "possible stabbing" in the parking lot of the Target at 1950 E. County Line Rd. in Highlands Ranch.
Fountain officer who fell 30 feet is on life support
A Fountain police officer who fell from a bridge during the pursuit of a suspect is now on life support, according to his department. Officer Julian Becerra fell 30-40 feet off a bridge near Interstate 25 and South Academy Boulevard on Feb. 2 while trying to take a felony suspect into custody.Becerra has been in critical condition ever since, and police now say in an update that he is on life support. The suspect was taken into custody not long after, along with two others involved. All three are facing charges of multiple felonies, including assault with extreme indifference, armed robbery, eluding, vehicle theft and menacing.Authorities say more charges could be pending.
Canon City police searching for three missing and endangered girls
CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Canon City Police Department is looking for three missing girls who may be attempting to go to Colorado Springs. The department issued a missing and endangered alert around 1:30 Saturday afternoon. 13-year-old Kaylee Lamb, 12-year-old Kylie Huston, and 13-year-old Love Quintana were last seen in the 700 block of Four The post Canon City police searching for three missing and endangered girls appeared first on KRDO.
Help identify suspect in Pueblo West Walmart assault
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a Walmart employee in Pueblo West. PCSO said the suspect tried to leave the store with hundreds of dollars of merchandise without paying. When an employee approached the suspect on his way out […]
Deputies seeking footage from Pueblo West homes
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said numerous items that were recently stolen from Pueblo West homes and businesses were recovered by Patrol Deputies in a Pueblo West home on Friday, Feb. 10. PCSO said deputies have been actively investigating a recent rash of burglaries, and recently obtained a search warrant […]
Man stabs wife outside Highlands Ranch Target store, sheriff's office says
A woman was stabbed in the parking lot of a Target store in Highlands Ranch Saturday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
‘We call him little brisket:’ Baby born in barbecue restaurant parking lot
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The newest member of a Woodland Park family just couldn’t wait to meet his parents and older sister, coming a little early in the parking lot of a popular area barbecue restaurant. The Simpich family started their Friday the 13th in January with a...
