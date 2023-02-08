ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Is Getting High In 10 Minutes Without The Respiratory Health Risks Possible? Company Clams It Is With New THC Oral Spray

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO announced results from initial consumer focus group testing of a THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray prepared using PBI's Ultra Shear Technology platform. Preparation of the THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray was completed by PBI's California-based partner companies, including Crème De Canna. John B. Hollister, PBI's director of...
Popculture

Rice Recall Details and What to Know

You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
SheKnows

Fruit Cups, Breakfast Sandwiches & More Are Being Recalled for a Scary Reason

Check your fridge before making a snack today because many common items have just been recalled — and you’ll want to pay attention. The US Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of more than 400 fruit cups, breakfast sandwiches, yogurt, salads, and more due to a possible Listeria contamination. The Baltimore-based company, Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, initiated the recall on Friday. It includes dozens of brand names in nine states and Washington, DC, which were sold from Jan. 24-Jan. 30, 2023. They were recalled “because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes an organism which can cause...
food-safety.com

PFAS Found in Eggs Laid by Hens That Are Fed Contaminated Feed

Danish consumers, especially children, are at risk of significant exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from eggs, according to research conducted by the DTU National Food Institute and the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration. The researchers believe that fishmeal used as feed is the most likely cause of PFAS contamination in eggs.
KISS 106

Over 50,000 Pounds of Sausage Products Recalled Nationwide

You might want to check your refrigerator to see if you have any of these recalled products. Recalls are a dime a dozen these days. There seems like there is a new one each day for a vehicle, appliance, or food. Of course, some products that are recalled are more severe than others, but all of them should be noted. In this case, you will want to be aware of this massive sausage product recall due to possible listeria contamination.
msn.com

The 5 Safest Dark Chocolate Brands, According to Study on Heavy Metals

Dark chocolate has long been touted as a healthier alternative to traditional chocolate, but a recent study suggested there is something sinister lurking within many of these popular sweets. Read the original article at Eat This, Not That!. A recent Consumer Reports investigation found significantly high levels of dangerous heavy...
Cheryl E Preston

Blueberries might be an anti-aging food

Not every aging adult is willing to use botox, fillers, have nips and tucks or have full-blown plastic surgery but everyone desires to look their best and age gracefully. There are so many horror stories of surgery gone wrong rapper Kanye West shared that his mother died from complications after plastic surgery on her breasts and liposuction. If you desire a non-surgical method of maintaining a youthful appearance research suggests that there is a food that could be beneficial. Blueberries might be a fruit that can slow our body's aging process because they are low in calories, high in fiber, and loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Rootbound Homestead

Potatoes? Yes - You Can Juice Them!

Plants offer us a wide variety of nutrients and medicinal properties. A varied, rich diet of whole foods will set the foundation for good health. Chronic inflammation, which has been related to heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, and other conditions, affects at least 40% of Americans.
CBS News

FDA joins investigation into contaminated cough syrups that killed 300 kids

The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that they are partnering with the World Health Organization and other international partners to investigate the source of contaminated cough syrups that have killed more than 300 children in Asia and Africa. The international reports of contaminated products were announced by the WHO on Oct. 5, 2022. Over-the-counter cough syrups sold in several countries were found to be tainted with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic to humans. According to Reuters, most of the children who died were under 5 years old and the cause of death was acute kidney injury. There is no...
Bashar Salame

The FDA May Ban the Sale of a Popular Anti-Aging Supplement

Back in June 2018, The World Health Organization took a novel, unorthodox, and for many observers somewhat provocative position. By officially adding aging to the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, The WHO concluded; growing old should be considered a medical condition worthy of diagnosis, and more importantly, treatment.
myzeo.com

Do CBD Edibles Make You Enough High?

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is an active ingredient in cannabis that generally contains fewer psychoactive compounds than THC Tetrahydrocannabinol. CBD is more popular for its therapeutic properties, which is why it is often added to medicinal uses under any expert or doctor’s surveillance. In general terms, we can define edibles as something everyone can eat. CBD edibles are a combination of all edible items infused with CBD distillates and oil. Edibles rich in CBD are consumed by people to feel a sense of well-being and also primarily serve many medicinal purposes.
