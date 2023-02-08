Not every aging adult is willing to use botox, fillers, have nips and tucks or have full-blown plastic surgery but everyone desires to look their best and age gracefully. There are so many horror stories of surgery gone wrong rapper Kanye West shared that his mother died from complications after plastic surgery on her breasts and liposuction. If you desire a non-surgical method of maintaining a youthful appearance research suggests that there is a food that could be beneficial. Blueberries might be a fruit that can slow our body's aging process because they are low in calories, high in fiber, and loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

20 DAYS AGO