'Be Careful Out At Night' Stockton Police Chief Warned ResidentsMCStockton, CA
"There's nothing like it out there," says Inventor in Stockton who Created Solar-Powered TricyclejoemoodyStockton, CA
Deadly Shooting in Downtown Stockton Leaves One Dead and Three InjuredcreteStockton, CA
Comedy Club Coming Soon to Manteca CAMichelsen ReportManteca, CA
Did the Stanislaus family court overlook abusive behavior when granting father full custody?Robert J HansenModesto, CA
'Zip tie murder': 'Unsolved Mysteries' features bizarre Bay Area case
"I wish I had a theory for that," one Stanislaus County detective said. "I don't."
'Today was really fun': Northern California animal sanctuary holds birthday party for Lulu the elephant
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A birthday party like no other was held in Northern California for an elephant named Lulu. "She's officially the oldest African elephant in captivity in the country," said Madeleine Traver, social media coordinator with the Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS). Traver says on average elephants live...
police1.com
Calif. police computer network hobbled by ransomware attack
MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto police department has been hacked in recent days by ransomware, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the incident told The Bee late Wednesday. While the extent of the damage is not fully known, the cybersecurity breach has disabled patrol vehicle laptops, causing officers to...
Merced County flood victims receive gift cards from international organization
Tzu Chi Foundation was at the Merced County Fairgrounds offering visa gift cards to people whose home was destroyed in the flood last month.
Homeless: Where your money goes, Part III: The costly effects of good intentions
Despite the expenditure of billions of dollars, homelessness in California continues to burgeon. While every city and county throughout the state faces different challenges trying to manage the problem, there are enough similarities that all can learn from one another’s failures. Stanislaus County and the City of Modesto offer typical examples of tactics that have failed again and again. ed.
Multiple Stanislaus County homes to be demolished to make way for expressway
MODESTO, Calif. — In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors moved to acquire eminent domain over three properties north of the city of Modesto to make way for a new 18-mile expressway. The expressway, dubbed the North County Corridor Project, would bypass the cities of...
centralvalleytv.net
Two Injured in Downtown Assault
MODESTO – Police closed off a section of Tenth Street early Saturday Morning after a report of a stabbing that sent two victims to hospitals. The incident occurred shortly after midnight at a nightclub near Tenth and J Streets. People leaving the area on foot who wished to remain unidentified said they were inside of the Rancho Fresco Cantina when they noticed what appeared to be a fight break out.
KCRA.com
Here are places in Northern California where you can learn to pan for gold
Northern California has a long history of people searching for gold. The first gold was found in the area of Coloma in 1848, and today, miners are still looking. Experts say the 49ers only recovered 15% of California’s available gold. Though most of the other 85% is deep under the Earth’s surface there is still gold to be found. There are also plenty of places where those eager to search for gold can learn the proper techniques.
2 teens, 2 adults arrested in Bay Area drug bust, sheriff says
A drug operation at a home in San Leandro was shut down, officials said Thursday.
What happened to the University of the Pacific’s football team?
(KTXL) — The University of the Pacific honored one of its own when Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll received an honorary doctorate degree in May 2022. “This really goes deep because of the years and the background and how much happened when we were here,” Carroll told FOX40 in a previous interview. Carroll isn’t the […]
"No winners here": Stanislaus County expressway to roll through homes
MODESTO -- Tucked away on 23 acres of land, among the rows of an orchard, sits the English-style home of Vicki and Wolfgang Bach that they've called home since 1980. Dr. Vicki Bach is a well-known pediatrician and Wolfgang Bach is an author and researcher, both immigrants. Vicki is originally from the Philippines and Wolfgang is from Berlin, Germany. They moved to Modesto in 1979 and spent a year building their dream home where they would go on to raise their daughter and make more than 40 years of memories. Their future in that home has changed after a unanimous vote by...
mymotherlode.com
A Scare As Shots Ring Out In Sonora And Residents Call 911
Sonora, CA – Sonora residents report hearing multiple shots ring out along Lyons Bald Mountain Road Thursday evening, resulting in two arrests. The calls started coming in regarding the gunfire around 6:30 p.m. to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch, with some reporting “seeing someone shooting out of a vehicle while driving,” according to sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian. While searching the area, the deputy noticed a couple near a vehicle on nearby Scattergood Road.
9 Best Haunted Places in America - Your Ultimate Guide to the Scariest Spots
There are plenty of haunted places in America, and not all of them are located at a creepy old cabin in the woods. In fact, some of the most frightening spots are right in the middle of a large city. Many people tend to think that ghosts and other paranormal entities can only be found in old buildings or remote locations. However, there are some very eerie locations right here in our own backyards (no pun intended). We’ll take you on a tour through America’s spookiest spots to visit if you’re looking for something a bit more sinister than a standard hike. From famous hotels and houses to prisons and asylums, read on to learn about 9 haunted locations across the country that will give you goosebumps.
Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville man arrested in Jan. 22 homicide
WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man has been arrested for fatally shooting Armando Saldana on Jan. 22 in an apartment complex on the 200 block of Sunnyhills Drive. The suspect, 29-year-old Felipe Jimenez, was tracked down by detectives in San Jose and arrested on murder charges Monday night, said Michelle Pulido, spokeswoman for Watsonville Police. He was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora High Shooting Suspect Found Guilty Of First-Degree Murder
Sonora, CA — A Tuolumne County jury found Joshua Rodriguez, the triggerman in the Sonora High School parking lot shooting, guilty as charged on Thursday afternoon. The Tuolumne County jury of nine women and three men deliberated for about ten hours across two days before returning to the courtroom with their decision. They found 22-year-old Rodriguez of Tuolumne guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 17-year-old Eric Aguiar of Sonora. As earlier reported here, when Aguiar was shot to death in his vehicle on September 16, 2020, there were also three other people in the vehicle. Rodriguez was arrested in Centerville, Utah, by police, who reported he was found hiding out in the backyard of a residence on September 26, 2020, as detailed here.
3 people found dead of suspected fentanyl overdoses in Bay Area
Three people were found dead and one was taken to the hospital, officials said.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Modesto Man Killed in Car Accident on Niles Boulevard in Fremont
The Fremont Police Department reported that a Modesto man was killed, and a local resident was injured following a car wreck at Hillview Drive and Niles Boulevard. The incident occurred on Monday, February 6, 2023, and involved three vehicles, including a parked car. Details on the Car Wreck in Fremont...
KCRA.com
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
mercedcountytimes.com
Planada residents blast relief efforts
Residents of Planada let loose on county and federal disaster officials in a town hall meeting last Thursday, criticizing the slow recovery effort after January’s flood left much of the town underwater. They filled the gym at Cesar Chavez Middle School, voicing concerns ranging from having to drive all...
