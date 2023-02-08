Read full article on original website
Kansas State at Texas Tech: How to watch, TV channel, tipoff time, game odds
No. 12/11 K-State (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) begins a stretch of consecutive road games on Saturday with a trip to Lubbock, Texas to take on Texas Tech (12-12, 1-10 Big 12) at 6 p.m., CT before an expected sellout crowd at United Supermarkets Arena. The Wildcats won the first meeting with the Red Raiders, 68-58, at home on Jan. 21, but face an 8-game losing streak in Lubbock. The last K-State win on the road in the series came in a 60-56 victory on Feb. 25, 2014.
OSU Softball: Cowgirls secure first win of season over No. 22 Oregon
Editor's Note: This article is courtesy of Oklahoma State athletics media relations. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Kelly Maxwell threw a complete-game shutout as she led the No. 3/3 Oklahoma State Softball team to a season-opening 3-0 victory over No. 24/22 Oregon at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. With the...
OSU Wrestling: Cowboys down South Dakota State for third-straight ranked win
BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Oklahoma State wrestling team defeated No. 16 South Dakota State, 19-12, on Friday for its third ranked win a row. With the victory, the Cowboys moved to 12-2 on the season and have won nine of their last 10 duals. To get more information and...
Texas Tech vs. Kansas State live updates, game thread
Texas Tech takes on Kansas State 6 p.m. (CT) today at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, TX. The game will not be televised, but will be streamed on ESPN+. Texas Tech (12-12, 1-10 in Big 12) vs. Kansas State (19-5, 7-4 in Big 12) When: 6 p.m. (CT), today. Where:...
flobaseball.tv
Oklahoma State Baseball Brings College World Series Potential Into 2023
A roster loaded with Major League potential, a challenging schedule and experience combine to give the Oklahoma State Cowboys pieces necessary for a College World Series run in 2023. Oklahoma State embarks on a new campaign after last year's 44-win finish ranked No. 12 in the Collegiate Baseball, No. 14...
University Daily
Sheryl Swoopes calls Tech, Lady Raiders home
*Editor's Note: This story is a collection honoring Black History Month/. For many student athletes, the United Supermarkets Arena (USA) is merely the beginning of a star-studded career; it is a pit-stop on the path to success. However, for No. 22, it is home. The USA is home to a...
Sooners announce game one shift to OKC for OU-Texas
NORMAN, Okla. — Make it three straight meetings in Oklahoma City between the Sooners and their arch nemesis Texas Longhorns. Oklahoma and USA Softball announced Wednesday afternoon game one of the late March-early April series is moving from Marita Hynes Field to USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, the site of the Women's College World Series.
ValueWalk
Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed
WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
Foodies Claim These Are The Best Lubbock Restaurants To Get A Chicken-Fried Steak
West Texas is known for having some really delicious chicken-fried steaks, and Lubbock is an excellent place to get one. We have tons of great restaurants around here that really take pride in making them just like your grandma did. I asked local foodies to tell me their absolute favorite...
enidbuzz.com
Big Improvements Coming To Pheasant Run
ENID, OK - Stephen and Ashton Hager have some great ideas for improving the entertainment value at Pheasant Run Golf Club & Grill. An agreement is in place for the sale of Pheasant Run to a local investment group that includes the Hagers. Ashton, a 2007 EHS graduate, is returning home to help run the business.
kgou.org
Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse
HOW CURIOUS EPISODE: Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse. Every year since 1975, the annual Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show has drawn hundreds of horses and thousands of humans to Oklahoma City’s State Fair Park. However, until shortly before I moved to Norman, Oklahoma, in 2022 to join KGOU, I’d never heard of a Morgan horse. Then a friend, learning of my imminent relocation, exclaimed “my family goes there every year for the Morgan Horse show”. “A Morgan horse, what’s that?” I asked. “It’s one of the first American breeds”, she said “It’s from Vermont”.
kaynewscow.com
Texas man killed in accident near Tonkawa
TONKAWA— The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality accident that occurred at 11:55 p.m. Feb. 9 on Interstate 35 northbound at mile marker 210, one mile south of Tonkawa. Troopers report that Jimmy Roark, 57, Webbers Falls, was driving a 2019 International that struck and killed Leland Jackson,...
Oklahoma family continues desperate search for answers for sick child with unknown condition
A 7-year-old in Wellston has ongoing health problems and Oklahoma doctors say they’re unsure what’s wrong.
New water park coming to Lubbock? Claims gain attention on social media
Editorial note: After this story was published, EverythingLubbock.com was able to speak by phone with the owner of the proposed water park, Robert Wilbur. As the project proceeds and develops, we will continue to pursue further details.. LUBBOCK, Texas — A new Facebook page started on Tuesday with claims of a new water park in […]
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Oklahoma
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
KTUL
Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
KOCO
Wintry mix of snow, rain move into Oklahoma
A wintry mix of snow and rain moved into Oklahoma. On Wednesday evening, a winter weather advisory was issued for the snow moving in. Up to one inch of slushy snow was expected to stick to grass, cars and homes, but the roads will remain wet. Below is a running...
OnlyInYourState
The Mexican Restaurant In Oklahoma Where Every Order Comes With A Free Sopapillas
We are all familiar with the free sopapillas offered at Ted’s Cafe Escondido, but if you’re looking for another place that serves free sopapillas, we’ve got just the place. With three locations in Oklahoma, Alfredo’s Mexican Cafe is a great spot to get traditional Mexican food. The restaurant offers a variety of dishes, from tacos to burritos to enchiladas. But the best part about Alfredo’s is the free sopapillas they offer with every meal. These warm, fluffy, deep-fried pastries are the cherry on top of every meal. Interested in getting your hands on free sopapillas? Keep scrolling to learn more!
A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale
Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
This Beautiful 70s Mansion is for Sale in Lubbock
Not every mansion has to be extravagant and unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Just because you can afford a large an expensive place to call home, doesn’t mean that you don’t want something cozy and comfortable. This Lubbock mansion that was built in the 70s is...
247Sports
