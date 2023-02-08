ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Kansas State at Texas Tech: How to watch, TV channel, tipoff time, game odds

No. 12/11 K-State (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) begins a stretch of consecutive road games on Saturday with a trip to Lubbock, Texas to take on Texas Tech (12-12, 1-10 Big 12) at 6 p.m., CT before an expected sellout crowd at United Supermarkets Arena. The Wildcats won the first meeting with the Red Raiders, 68-58, at home on Jan. 21, but face an 8-game losing streak in Lubbock. The last K-State win on the road in the series came in a 60-56 victory on Feb. 25, 2014.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State live updates, game thread

Texas Tech takes on Kansas State 6 p.m. (CT) today at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, TX. The game will not be televised, but will be streamed on ESPN+. Texas Tech (12-12, 1-10 in Big 12) vs. Kansas State (19-5, 7-4 in Big 12) When: 6 p.m. (CT), today. Where:...
LUBBOCK, TX
flobaseball.tv

Oklahoma State Baseball Brings College World Series Potential Into 2023

A roster loaded with Major League potential, a challenging schedule and experience combine to give the Oklahoma State Cowboys pieces necessary for a College World Series run in 2023. Oklahoma State embarks on a new campaign after last year's 44-win finish ranked No. 12 in the Collegiate Baseball, No. 14...
STILLWATER, OK
University Daily

Sheryl Swoopes calls Tech, Lady Raiders home

*Editor's Note: This story is a collection honoring Black History Month/. For many student athletes, the United Supermarkets Arena (USA) is merely the beginning of a star-studded career; it is a pit-stop on the path to success. However, for No. 22, it is home. The USA is home to a...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Sooners announce game one shift to OKC for OU-Texas

NORMAN, Okla. — Make it three straight meetings in Oklahoma City between the Sooners and their arch nemesis Texas Longhorns. Oklahoma and USA Softball announced Wednesday afternoon game one of the late March-early April series is moving from Marita Hynes Field to USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, the site of the Women's College World Series.
NORMAN, OK
ValueWalk

Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
TEXAS STATE
enidbuzz.com

Big Improvements Coming To Pheasant Run

ENID, OK - Stephen and Ashton Hager have some great ideas for improving the entertainment value at Pheasant Run Golf Club & Grill. An agreement is in place for the sale of Pheasant Run to a local investment group that includes the Hagers. Ashton, a 2007 EHS graduate, is returning home to help run the business.
ENID, OK
kgou.org

Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse

HOW CURIOUS EPISODE: Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse. Every year since 1975, the annual Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show has drawn hundreds of horses and thousands of humans to Oklahoma City’s State Fair Park. However, until shortly before I moved to Norman, Oklahoma, in 2022 to join KGOU, I’d never heard of a Morgan horse. Then a friend, learning of my imminent relocation, exclaimed “my family goes there every year for the Morgan Horse show”. “A Morgan horse, what’s that?” I asked. “It’s one of the first American breeds”, she said “It’s from Vermont”.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Texas man killed in accident near Tonkawa

TONKAWA— The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality accident that occurred at 11:55 p.m. Feb. 9 on Interstate 35 northbound at mile marker 210, one mile south of Tonkawa. Troopers report that Jimmy Roark, 57, Webbers Falls, was driving a 2019 International that struck and killed Leland Jackson,...
TONKAWA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Wintry mix of snow, rain move into Oklahoma

A wintry mix of snow and rain moved into Oklahoma. On Wednesday evening, a winter weather advisory was issued for the snow moving in. Up to one inch of slushy snow was expected to stick to grass, cars and homes, but the roads will remain wet. Below is a running...
OKLAHOMA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Mexican Restaurant In Oklahoma Where Every Order Comes With A Free Sopapillas

We are all familiar with the free sopapillas offered at Ted’s Cafe Escondido, but if you’re looking for another place that serves free sopapillas, we’ve got just the place. With three locations in Oklahoma, Alfredo’s Mexican Cafe is a great spot to get traditional Mexican food. The restaurant offers a variety of dishes, from tacos to burritos to enchiladas. But the best part about Alfredo’s is the free sopapillas they offer with every meal. These warm, fluffy, deep-fried pastries are the cherry on top of every meal. Interested in getting your hands on free sopapillas? Keep scrolling to learn more!
OKLAHOMA STATE
Talk 1340

A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale

Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

This Beautiful 70s Mansion is for Sale in Lubbock

Not every mansion has to be extravagant and unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Just because you can afford a large an expensive place to call home, doesn’t mean that you don’t want something cozy and comfortable. This Lubbock mansion that was built in the 70s is...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
428K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy