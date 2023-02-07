Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON 6TH GRADE BOYS BASKETBALL WINS CONSOLATION CHAMPIONSHIP AT ADA
The Crookston Youth Basketball Association’s 6th Grade Boys Basketball team played four games to come away with the Consolation Championship at the Ada-Borup youth basketball tournament last weekend. Crookston lost to Ada, but then turned around the day and beat Clearbrook-Gonvick, Richland ND, and the Grand Forks Nets in...
DGF REBELS USE 12-0 RUN AT END OF FIRST HALF TO SPARK 59-48 WIN OVER PIRATES GIRL’S BASKETBALL
The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels Girl’s Basketball team ended the first half on a 12-0 run, and the Crookston Pirates were cold shooting the basketball early in a 59-48 Rebels win from Glyndon on Tuesday night in a Section 8AA matchup. FIRST HALF – — The first half started slow with...
SPORTS FEEVER – February 9, 2023
SPORTS FEEVER by Chris Fee of KROX Radio – chrisjfee@yahoo.com. Crookston School District residents……Make sure to vote Yes on February 14 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. If you can’t vote on the 14th, stop by the Crookston School District office and request an absentee ballot. Also, if you have kids at college that still consider Crookston home, have them fill out the absentee ballot if they can’t make it to town on the 14th. We need to make sure we get this passed to show the kids and community we care, and we want to turn Crookston into a progressive community, a forward-thinking community.
CROOKSTON 5TH GRADE BOYS HOOPS FINISHES 2ND AT ARGYLE TOURNEY
The Crookston Youth Basketball 5th grade boys basketball team finished second place at the Argyle Lions tournament on Sunday. It was a four-team round-robin tournament with four competitive teams. Three teams went 2-1 on the day, and Crookston beat Kittson County Central and Stephen-Argyle while losing to Warren-Alvarado-Oslo. Crookston lost the three-team tie-breaker criteria by one point and finished second place.
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLERS FALL TO BARNESVILLE AND DGF
The Crookston Pirate Wrestling team wrapped up the regular season with two dual losses at the Barnesville triangular in Barnesville. Crookston and the Barnesville Trojans tied at 42-42, but Barnesville won the tie-breaker to win the dual. The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels won five of the first six matches to win the dual 45-29.
CROOKSTON BOY’S HOCKEY ERUPTS FOR 5 SECOND PERIOD GOALS IN WIN OVER WAHPETON-BRECKENRIDGE
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team was able to score 5 second period goals on Tuesday night and beat the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Blades 6-2 to win their second straight game. “Always fun to win, and the boys had another good effort tonight,” said Pirates coach Josh Hardy. “Came out a little flat-footed in the first after playing last night, and they took us a bit by surprise. I was proud of the guys though and we turned it on the rest of the game. We took another step forward today and it’s important we keep working as we get ready for the next two games later this week.”
PIRATE GIRL’S BASKETBALL BATTLES DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team will take on the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels tonight in a Section 8AA battle. The Pirates are 12-7 on the season after having their four-game winning streak snapped over the weekend in a loss to the Hawley Nuggets. The Rebels are 8-10 on the season and currently riding a two-game winning streak. The tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and we will have the game on KROX Radio starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 7:00 p.m. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or 92.1FM in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks. You can also listen anywhere at any time by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
CROOKSTON JR. HIGH KNOWLEDGE BOWL FINISHES 4TH AND 8TH
The Crookston Junior High Knowledge Bowl teams kicked off the season with two teams competing in Thief River Falls on Monday, and one team finished fourth place while the second team finished eighth place. The 4th-place team members were Ethan Lanctot, Ben Capistran, and Tucker Lubinski. The 8th-place team members...
BULLETIN BOARD-FEBRUARY 9, 2023
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Rotary Club this week. The Crookston High School will celebrate Snow Fest Week this week. Northwest Minnesota and North Dakota will celebrate Giving Hearts Day today. Show your love by donating money, volunteering your time, or participating in fundraisers held by various businesses in Crookston, such as RiverView Health, Scruffy Tails Humane Society, Benedictine Living Community in Crookston, the Crookston Care & Share, and the Crookston Cathedral School. To learn more about Giving Hearts Day, go to www.GivingHeartsDay.org.
FEBRUARY FITNESS MONTH CONTINUES EVERY SUNDAY THIS MONTH AROUND CROOKSTON
Fitness Fever is back for February, featuring some great outdoor activity locations across Polk County again this year. Polk County Public Health, the Polk County Wellness Coalition, and community partners and volunteers are excited to highlight this year’s outdoor family activities and the variety of active living choices available in our area. Outdoor family activities will be offered every Sunday in February across Polk County and are free for the entire region.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT HOLDS FINAL PUBLIC MEETING OF SECOND SERIES MULTIUSE FACILITY REFERENDUM
The Crookston Public School District held the final public meeting about the multiuse facility on Tuesday night, with over 30 people in attendance in the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra Room. Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn presented why the district wanted the facility, explaining that their current facilities used for track and...
KERRY MCFARLIN WINS FEBRUARY BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY’S SENIOR ATHLETE OF THE MONTH AWARD
Congratulations to Kerry Mcfarlin, who is Benedictine Living Community – Crookston’s February Senior Athlete of the Month! He was awarded the February Senior Athlete of the Month by the BLC – Crookston therapy team. Kerry has shown commitment to his skilled admission at BLC-Crookston and has successfully...
Athlete of the Week – Libby Salentine
This week’s Athlete of the Week is Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball player Libby Salentine. The senior has played a big role for Crookston this year on a younger team and has stepped into the role of a leader both on and off the court. Salentine’s play has continued...
CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO HOLD FINAL COMMUNITY MEETING DISCUSSING ATHLETIC FIELD REFERENDUM TONIGHT
The Crookston Public Schools will hold the last of three community meetings to educate and answer questions regarding a referendum to construct a multi-use facility for the school district and community. The meeting will be tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra Room. All are welcome and encouraged to participate.
Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash in Northern Minnesota
PEQUOT LAKES (WJON News) -- A man died in a snowmobile crash. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says Tuesday just after 9:30 a.m. they received a 911 call about a crash on a trail in rural Pequot Lakes. A 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie was driving a 2009 Ski-Doo and...
CROOKSTON WILL CONDUCT DOWNTOWN SNOW REMOVAL ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT
The City of Crookston announced that it will commence downtown snow removal on all City streets beginning at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday night/Thursday morning, barring unforeseen heavy snowfall or other emergency. Vehicles on these streets will be towed if not moved.
DALTON DELUDE AND LORELEI HEBERT CROWNED 2023 SNOWFEST KING AND QUEEN
The Crookston High School announced their Snowfest Royalty on Wednesday. The underclass princesses and princes were:. The Snowfest King and Queen are seniors Lorelei Hebert and Dalton Delude (Hebert and Delude were absent at the event, we will have pictures of them as soon as possible). All of the Snow Fest royalty gained free admission to the Snow Fest Dance on Friday night, along with a beanie and cap.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-FEBRUARY 9, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Daniel Jeremiah Duchene, 42, of Ada, for 3rd-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 2/9/2023 – At 12:57 a.m., the CFD responded to the 100 block of Sargent St for a fire alarm activation. Upon...
ICE BUSTER DAZE FISHING DERBY WILL CELEBRATE 20 YEARS THIS SATURDAY
The Ice Buster Daze Fishing Derby is back for its 20th year for a fun day and competition this Saturday, February 11, at the Red Lake River in Central Park. Suzie Kaiser is one of the individuals leading the Derby this year and is inviting families and ice fishers everywhere to come and compete in the all-day event. “It’s a fun day. We want a family day out there. Bring your kids out to come fishing. You can bring your fish house down and fish out of that, so the kids stay warm,” Suzie Kaiser explained. “Everything looks good. There’s good ice down there. We won’t allow vehicles down there. You’ll have to pull your stuff down there yourself. For those that cannot walk, we should have somebody there with an ATV that will be able to take you down. We’ll allow you to run an ATV and a snowmobile down there if you want to. The tournament area will be east of the bridge, follow the north bank past the public access and the boat ramp, and keep going to the east. When you come to the point, just keep going to the east, and the fishing area will be all in that area.” The fishing area boundaries will be set on Friday with markers for where everyone can fish, and all anglers must be visible to the registration station.
