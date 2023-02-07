ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
TV Star Found Dead At 34

Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.
