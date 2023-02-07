Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
500 monthly payments to Americans, new project to redistribute budget surplusUSA DiarioLong Beach, CA
Businesses, residents left in dark on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
outlooknewspapers.com
Season Ends for Burbank, Burroughs
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity boys’ soccer team lost a Pacific League game at Glendale, 3-0, on Tuesday. The Bulldogs previously blanked visiting Hoover High of Glendale in a league matchup, 2-0. Individual statistics were not reported to the Burbank Leader.
outlooknewspapers.com
Nitros, Falcons Blank League Opponents
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity boys’ soccer team blanked visiting Burbank, 3-0, in a Pacific League game on Tuesday as junior goalie Emil Sarkisians posted his 11th shutout of the season. Senior captain Andrey Simonyan, junior Hani...
outlooknewspapers.com
Bears, Bulldogs Drop League Encounters
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity girls’ soccer team was shut out by visiting Arcadia, 1-0, in a Pacific League matchup on Tuesday. The Bears previously lost a league matchup at Pasadena, 5-2, as senior captain Julia Narmore...
outlooknewspapers.com
Bulldogs Beat Glendale; Bears Defeat Arcadia
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ basketball team defeated visiting Glendale, 57-49, in a Pacific League game on Tuesday as senior Karen Casillas racked up a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Freshman Sahara Jackson poured...
outlooknewspapers.com
Bears, Bulldogs Compete in League Prelims
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity girls’ water polo team defeated Glendale, 13-5, in a Pacific League Tournament prelim game on Tuesday. Senior Nancy Baylor scored a game-high seven goals while senior goalie Mindy Hernandez registered nine saves....
outlooknewspapers.com
BHS Apologizes for Vulgar Sign
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank High School recently issued a response after a photo surfaced on social media depicting Burbank High School junior varsity soccer players and their assistant coach holding a sign that read “F— Burroughs,” referring to their rival school.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Clearwater Living Opens 117-Unit Community in Glendora, California
GLENDORA, Calif. — Clearwater Living has opened Clearwater at Glendora, a 117-unit assisted living and memory care community in Glendora. The property is a two-story, 117,000-square-foot property offering 88 assisted living and 29 memory support apartments with studio, companion, one- and two-bedroom layouts. It is the only assisted living and memory care community in Glendora, according to the developer.
Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
outlooknewspapers.com
Thoughts on Thin Mints and Super Bowls
First published in the Feb. 9 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Random thoughts, while watching gophers excavate my yard, which now has more holes than Augusta National:. • There should be a cologne that smells like spring training. • There should be a perfume called “Opening Day.”. •...
knock-la.com
A UCLA Surgeon Almost Killed Me, but I Can’t Sue
Early in the morning of December 16, 2021, I arrived at Specialty Surgical Center of Encino for an hour-long hand and elbow procedure. After I checked in, I had to sign a pretreatment arbitration agreement and an acknowledgement that my surgeon may have an ownership interest in the surgical center. A week before, after months of exclusively being seen in the UCLA system, I was suddenly informed that my procedure would be performed at a private clinic.
outlooknewspapers.com
Discovery Cube L.A. Offers ‘PAW Patrol’ Adventure
Kids and families can play and save the day with the heroic PAW Patrol pups at the brand-new “PAW Patrol: Adventure Play” exhibit from Jan. 28 through May 14 at Discovery Cube Los Angeles. Based on the hit preschool series “PAW Patrol,” which is produced by Spin Master...
outlooknewspapers.com
Lines Drawn in Burbank’s Rent Control Debate
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Rent control was on the docket for the Burbank City Council on Tuesday, a hotly contested issue statewide, and one that the Burbank electorate struck down during the 2020 general election in the form of Measure RC. City...
knock-la.com
The Oaxacan Community of LA
Then-City Council president Nury Martinez displayed both racism and ignorance of her city when she asked about the origins of the “short, dark people” in Koreatown, and said they were “tan feo [so ugly].” Then-councilmember Gil Cedillo chuckled and said they don’t wear shoes before the group returned to their main task: “We have to massage districts that are going to benefit you guys,” said Ron Herrera, then head of the LA County Federation of Labor.
Eater
The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh
Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
pasadenanow.com
City of Pasadena Announces Closures and Reminders for Lincoln’s, Washington’s Birthdays
In observance of Lincoln’s and Washington’s Birthdays, City Hall and many City services will be closed Monday, Feb. 13, and Monday, Feb. 20. Specific closures, exceptions and reminders are noted below. The City’s Citizen Service Center (CSC) will be open between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon...
Lil Wayne Remembers Santa Paula Man Killed In Valencia Crash
A Santa Paula man who was killed in an early morning crash on Thursday was remembered by friends – including rapper Lil Wayne – for his talent in skateboarding. Anthony Medina, 30, of Santa Paula, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as the man killed in the early morning hours in a ...
Eater
After Seven Burglaries in Seven Months, Homestate Sherman Oaks Shifts to Cashless
After the seventh break-in within seven months, breakfast taco specialist Homestate announced that it will no longer accept cash as payment, and only take credit or debit cards. The Homestate team made the announcement via Instagram concerning its San Fernando Valley location that opened last July. Homestate expresses a lot...
2urbangirls.com
Intuit Dome takes shape in Inglewood
A half-year after we last flew by, the future home of the Los Angeles Clippers continues to take shape in Inglewood. Work is now underway on the rooftop canopy and glass exterior of Intuit Dome, the $1.2-billion arena now taking shape at the southeast corner of Prairie Avenue and Century Boulevard. The 18,000-seat arena, the centerpiece of a larger 28-acre development, is named as part of a 23-year naming rights agreement with TurboTax and Credit Karma maker Intuit, Inc. Other components of the project include:
yovenice.com
LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax District’s best breakfast burrito spots, is coming to Culver City sometime in February and the new Cofax already has a new space at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles.com.
West Valley View
Buckeye woman found dead in Los Angeles
Former Buckeye resident Destiny Sims was one of three women killed in an armed robbery in Beverly Crest, California, on Jan. 29. The LA Police Department responded to a disturbance call and also found Iyana Hutton from Chicago and Nenah Davis, another Illinois resident, dead in a vehicle. “Around 2:30...
