ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outlooknewspapers.com

Season Ends for Burbank, Burroughs

First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity boys’ soccer team lost a Pacific League game at Glendale, 3-0, on Tuesday. The Bulldogs previously blanked visiting Hoover High of Glendale in a league matchup, 2-0. Individual statistics were not reported to the Burbank Leader.
BURBANK, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Nitros, Falcons Blank League Opponents

First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity boys’ soccer team blanked visiting Burbank, 3-0, in a Pacific League game on Tuesday as junior goalie Emil Sarkisians posted his 11th shutout of the season. Senior captain Andrey Simonyan, junior Hani...
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Bears, Bulldogs Drop League Encounters

First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity girls’ soccer team was shut out by visiting Arcadia, 1-0, in a Pacific League matchup on Tuesday. The Bears previously lost a league matchup at Pasadena, 5-2, as senior captain Julia Narmore...
BURBANK, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Bulldogs Beat Glendale; Bears Defeat Arcadia

First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ basketball team defeated visiting Glendale, 57-49, in a Pacific League game on Tuesday as senior Karen Casillas racked up a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Freshman Sahara Jackson poured...
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Bears, Bulldogs Compete in League Prelims

First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity girls’ water polo team defeated Glendale, 13-5, in a Pacific League Tournament prelim game on Tuesday. Senior Nancy Baylor scored a game-high seven goals while senior goalie Mindy Hernandez registered nine saves....
BURBANK, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

BHS Apologizes for Vulgar Sign

First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank High School recently issued a response after a photo surfaced on social media depicting Burbank High School junior varsity soccer players and their assistant coach holding a sign that read “F— Burroughs,” referring to their rival school.
BURBANK, CA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Clearwater Living Opens 117-Unit Community in Glendora, California

GLENDORA, Calif. — Clearwater Living has opened Clearwater at Glendora, a 117-unit assisted living and memory care community in Glendora. The property is a two-story, 117,000-square-foot property offering 88 assisted living and 29 memory support apartments with studio, companion, one- and two-bedroom layouts. It is the only assisted living and memory care community in Glendora, according to the developer.
GLENDORA, CA
LATACO

Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Thoughts on Thin Mints and Super Bowls

First published in the Feb. 9 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Random thoughts, while watching gophers excavate my yard, which now has more holes than Augusta National:. • There should be a cologne that smells like spring training. • There should be a perfume called “Opening Day.”. •...
PASADENA, CA
knock-la.com

A UCLA Surgeon Almost Killed Me, but I Can’t Sue

Early in the morning of December 16, 2021, I arrived at Specialty Surgical Center of Encino for an hour-long hand and elbow procedure. After I checked in, I had to sign a pretreatment arbitration agreement and an acknowledgement that my surgeon may have an ownership interest in the surgical center. A week before, after months of exclusively being seen in the UCLA system, I was suddenly informed that my procedure would be performed at a private clinic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Discovery Cube L.A. Offers ‘PAW Patrol’ Adventure

Kids and families can play and save the day with the heroic PAW Patrol pups at the brand-new “PAW Patrol: Adventure Play” exhibit from Jan. 28 through May 14 at Discovery Cube Los Angeles. Based on the hit preschool series “PAW Patrol,” which is produced by Spin Master...
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Lines Drawn in Burbank’s Rent Control Debate

First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Rent control was on the docket for the Burbank City Council on Tuesday, a hotly contested issue statewide, and one that the Burbank electorate struck down during the 2020 general election in the form of Measure RC. City...
BURBANK, CA
knock-la.com

The Oaxacan Community of LA

Then-City Council president Nury Martinez displayed both racism and ignorance of her city when she asked about the origins of the “short, dark people” in Koreatown, and said they were “tan feo [so ugly].” Then-councilmember Gil Cedillo chuckled and said they don’t wear shoes before the group returned to their main task: “We have to massage districts that are going to benefit you guys,” said Ron Herrera, then head of the LA County Federation of Labor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh

Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Intuit Dome takes shape in Inglewood

A half-year after we last flew by, the future home of the Los Angeles Clippers continues to take shape in Inglewood. Work is now underway on the rooftop canopy and glass exterior of Intuit Dome, the $1.2-billion arena now taking shape at the southeast corner of Prairie Avenue and Century Boulevard. The 18,000-seat arena, the centerpiece of a larger 28-acre development, is named as part of a 23-year naming rights agreement with TurboTax and Credit Karma maker Intuit, Inc. Other components of the project include:
INGLEWOOD, CA
yovenice.com

LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront

Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax District’s best breakfast burrito spots, is coming to Culver City sometime in February and the new Cofax already has a new space at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles.com.
CULVER CITY, CA
West Valley View

Buckeye woman found dead in Los Angeles

Former Buckeye resident Destiny Sims was one of three women killed in an armed robbery in Beverly Crest, California, on Jan. 29. The LA Police Department responded to a disturbance call and also found Iyana Hutton from Chicago and Nenah Davis, another Illinois resident, dead in a vehicle. “Around 2:30...
BUCKEYE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy