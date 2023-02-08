Read full article on original website
DZS Expands its AI-enabled Cloud EDGE Solutions Suite
DZS announced that it has expanded its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled Cloud EDGE solutions suite to include a cloud hosted service offering. The new DZS Xperience Cloud is a multi-tenant managed service offering targeting regional and rural communications service providers and fiber overbuilders that want to deliver their subscribers superior WiFi management and service assurance, while enjoying all the cost and risk advantages of a managed service approach.
ITRS Group CISO Reza Moqadasi on the Challenges of TLS 1.3 and Steps to Mitigate Them
The Fast Mode spoke to Reza Moqadasi, CIO / CISO at ITRS Group on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Reza joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
Cohere Launches New Automated MU-MIMO Beamforming Solution
Cohere Technologies, the innovator of 4G/5G Universal Spectrum Multiplier software for RAN and Open RAN, and OTFS waveform for 6G, has launched a new automated MU-MIMO beamforming solution for calibrating 4G and 5G networks using existing network and spectrum assets. The new Dynamic Network Alignment (DNA) solution applies the latest...
Quantum Computing Is Here to Stay Despite the Doubters Featured
Quantum computing is following in the exact same footsteps as classical computing. IBM paved the way for classical computing by developing FORTRAN. This was the first functional implementation of a high-level programming language for classical computers. And now we have the first functional implementation of a high-level programming language for quantum.
ICE Norway Selects Mavenir’s Converged Packet Core
Mavenir and Ice Communications, Norway’s third largest mobile operator, have announced the fully automated deployment of cloud-native Converged Packet Core, supporting 4G, 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) and 5G Standalone (SA) network capabilities for the Ice network in Norway, over Mavenir’s Cloud Automation for Telco framework within Ice private data centres.
How Smart Cities Change Logistics Featured
The city as we know it is changing. Spurred by the pandemic, in which traffic was greatly reduced and outdoor spaces reclaimed, city councils are reimagining traditional concepts of urban planning. City planners are there by looking to design cities that are more sustainable and less congested, and they are utilizing artificial intelligence to assist. Enter the smart city.
Ericsson, Orange Poland to Revolutionize 5G Training with Cutting-edge VR Technology
Ericsson and Orange Poland have teamed up to revolutionize training for 5G network engineers with cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) technology. As part of a contract to deploy 5G Standalone (SA) in Poland, the new training program offers an immersive, hands-on learning experience that enhances understanding of the 5G core network architecture and it’s capabilities.
Airtel Partners with Vultr to Deliver Cloud Solutions to Enterprises
Bharti Airtel and Vultr, the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company, announced a strategic partnership to offer cloud solutions to enterprises in India. Airtel will offer Vultr’s extensive suite of cloud solutions to its enterprise customers, especially those in the digital space and help them gain unrivaled global reach and cost-performance advantage to build, test, and run demanding cloud workloads.
How Behavioral DPI and Encryption Proxies Can Restore Enterprise Network Visibility: Markus Irle, LANCOM Systems
The Fast Mode spoke to Markus Irle, VP Firewall and Security at LANCOM Systems on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Markus joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
Liquid Deploys Nokia’s Innovative Transport Network Technology in Africa
Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, announced that it has partnered with Nokia. Through this partnership, Liquid deployed Nokia’s innovative transport network technology in the new terrestrial fibre route connecting Mombasa (Kenya) to Johannesburg (South Africa). This announcement comes in light of the...
Ericsson to Supply its 5G Products & Solutions to Build Umniah’s 5G Network
Umniah will introduce 5G in the Kingdom in several phases and across several governorates. As part of the partnership, Ericsson will supply its 5G products and solutions to build Umniah’s 5G network. In addition, Ericsson will provide 5G integration and support services to deliver holistic 5G solutions that enhance user experiences for individuals and enterprises in the Kingdom.
Delivering Encrypted Traffic Visibility in the Era of SASE and ZTNA: Shree Shirgurkar, Catchpoint
The Fast Mode spoke to Shree Shirgurkar, Vice President of Product Management at Catchpoint on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Shree joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
Check Point, Samsung to Deliver Robust Protection Against Mobile-related Attacks
Resulting in 97% of organizations facing mobile threats from several attack vectors. With 60% of workers forecasted to be mobile by 2024, mobile security needs to be a priority for all organizations. Given this mobile threat landscape, we’re delighted to announce that Check Point Software Technologies and Samsung Electronics have...
Squire Partners with IPVision to Deliver Connectivity in Latin America
GSMA reported in 2022 that around 40% of connections in LATAM are still via 2G/3G networks, and 5G adoption is only likely to reach 11% of people by 2025. Additionally, the findings of a 2020 investigation by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture, the Inter-American Development Bank, and Microsoft revealed the worrying extent of the digital gap, discovering that 32% of the Latin American and Caribbean population have no internet access at all.
Nokia Expands Lab-as-a-Service (LaaS) Solution
Nokia announced that it is expanding its Lab-as-a-Service (LaaS) solution to include the validation testing of industrial user equipment and third-party devices connecting people and machines over Nokia digital automation cloud (DAC) and modular private wireless (MPW) networks. This will allow enterprises to streamline the testing of equipment and Industry...
SecurityGen to Focus on South-East Asia as 5G Takes Off
SecurityGen, the provider of security solutions and services for the telecom industry, is set to focus on South-East Asia as the business outlines its growth strategy for 2023. The focus on the region is being driven by the regional switch-on of 5G networks and the associated launch of new services...
Nokia Extends Manufacturing of PON OLTs in India
Nokia announced that it will extend manufacturing PON optical line terminals (OLTs) at its factory in Sriperimbudur near Chennai, India. The decision comes in response to increasing demand from local customers in India, as well as international markets. Shifts in consumer behavior, from home working to data rich entertainment services,...
