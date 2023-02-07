ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air

Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
The Hollywood Gossip

Audrey Roloff Creeps Out Fans with "Private" Pic of Jeremy

For the longest time, Little People, Big World fans have been noticing that Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s lives are full of drama. Leaving the show didn’t change that. It didn’t stop the feuds or the social media controversies. Now, Audrey is once again in hot water with...
HipHopDX.com

Blueface Taunts Chrisean Rock With Baby Mother Jab During Twitter Rant

Blueface has taunted his girlfriend Chrisean Rock in a new Twitter rant that heard him refer to his baby mother as an ideal woman. On Tuesday (January 18), the “Thotiana” rapper hopped on Twitter to vent about Chrisean and their rocky relationship that has been in the public eye ever since they made things official in 2020.
extratv

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Died Without a Will

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died on December 13, did not have a will, People magazine reports. According to docs obtained by the magazine, his widow Allison Holker Boss has filed a California Spousal Petition in the Superior Court of California in L.A. County. The papers confirm that Boss died intestate, which means without a will.
KTVB

'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: Tara Reid Visits the Manor to Attend Trevor's Memorial (Exclusive)

Tara Reid swings by the mansion to pay respects to Trevor in the latest episode of Ghosts. In Thursday's installment, titled "Trevor's Body," the actress -- who happens to be Trevor's celebrity crush -- swings by Woodstone Manor to attend Trevor's memorial after his remains are found on the grounds. Reid's surprise appearance at the manor for the impromptu service, which brings Trevor's parents into the fold, stuns Sam, Jay and the other ghosts.
Indy100

Triple amputee is now dancing in Ecuador's biggest reality TV contest

A triple amputee who has forged a successful career for herself as a model has proven why is an international inspiration.Victoria Salcedo, 26, from Ecuador, was five years old when she had both her arms and a leg amputated after she accidentally touched an electrical wire and suffered third-degree burns.Now, she is a contest in one of the South American country’s biggest reality TV shows – Soy El Mejor (‘I am the best’) showing off her dancing, singing and acting skills.Victoria, or Vicco, as her 179,000 Instagram followers know her, has admitted she never thought she’d become an influencer.Sign up...
rolling out

‘Proud Family’ receives backlash for anti-White propaganda in new episode

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” reboot has created interesting conversations since its latest episode. Critics on Twitter make claims that the “Juneteenth” episode in the 2nd season is anti-White and showcases blatant anti-White propaganda, according to a Twitter account named End Wokeness. “Why are they showing this woke BLM propaganda to our kids?” the caption reads.
KTVB

John Legend Shares Special Meaning Behind Newborn Daughter Esti's Name

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen gave their newborn daughter a name with a lot of meaning. The couple welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens last month, and Legend talks about the little girl's special name during an interview on Thursday's episode The Jennifer Hudson Show. "My great-grandmother was named Esther, and my...

