nodq.com
News regarding Mercedes Mone’s deal with NJPW including a rumor killer
In regards to a rumor that Mercedes Mone’s NJPW fee is “significantly higher” than what Chris Jericho was being paid during his time with the promotion, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the amount of money she is making is “not even close” to Jericho. Meltzer stated the following regarding her deal…
ringsidenews.com
Jay White Defeated In ‘Loser Leaves Japan’ Match Amid WWE Interest
Jay White is considered one of the best pro wrestlers on the planet right now, and it is not hard to see why. He made a name for himself in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where Jay White became the IWGP Heavyweight Champion and made his way to the top of the industry. White ended up losing a ‘Loser leaves Japan’ match recently and it seems he could be WWE bound.
wrestleview.com
List of Superstars added to WWE2K23 video game
WWE2K23 announced Wednesday on Twitter the list of WWE and NXT stars that will be represented in the upcoming video game. WWE 2K23 will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC. The official release date is Friday, March 17, 2023. The game is available now for pre-order.
bodyslam.net
New Names Revealed For WWE 2K23
Several new names, have been added to the WWE 2K23 roster. WWE and 2K Games announced that NXT star Zoey Stark will make her video game debut in the upcoming 2K23. Plus, several legends will also be part of the roster including The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Booker T, Lita, and Chyna.
wrestleview.com
NXT Vengeance Day Fallout Episode Finishes Last On Cable’s Top 50
This past Tuesday’s episode of NXT, drew an average of 562,000 viewers on the USA Network. This number is down from last week’s 587,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, Tuesday night’s show averaged a 0.11 rating, which is down from last week’s 0.13. This past...
wrestlinginc.com
Thunder Rosa Reportedly Worked Recent AEW Taping
Former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa has been on the shelf for months, recovering from an injury that forced her to vacate her title, even after an interim champion was put in place. And while reports have indicated that her return is indeed getting closer, she may have already returned to AEW's wrestling action — just not in the way you'd think.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Details on New WWE Announcer Revealed
Blake Chadwick has been hired to work as a new announcer/commentator for the WWE NXT brand. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Chadwick will be using the “Blake Howard” name in WWE. He has updated his Instagram handle to reflect the change, and can now be found there at @blakehowardwwe.
wrestleview.com
Video: Trailer for Fast X featuring John Cena; NXT star injured
The official trailer for Fast X, featuring John Cena was officially released on Friday. The film will hit theaters on May 19. WWE NXT star JD McDonagh revealed on Twitter that he is injured. He noted that he has a detached retina and will not be appearing at this weekend’s NXT house show events. He went on to say that he estimates that he will miss 10-14 days of in-ring action.
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Superstar to appear at Planet Comicon Kansas City next month
Planet Comicon Kansas City has announced that Mercedes Vernado (former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks) is set to appear at their March event, which takes place at Bartle Hall. You can check out the Twitter post from Planet Comicon Kansas City below, with all the details, which includes links for ticket information.
wrestleview.com
More Superstars confirmed for WWE2K23
WWE Games has announced on Twitter, more Superstars added to the WWE2K23 video game, which you can check out below:. WWE 2K23 will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC. The official release date is Friday, March 17, 2023. The game is available now for pre-order.
