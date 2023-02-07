Ja'Marr Chase gets praised by mystery opponent in hilarious viral video

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase put on a show at the Pro Bowl recently.

He also got some praise from an unknown fellow player that has gone viral.

In the footage that emerged, an unknown player approached Chase on the sideline and said the following: “Keep up the good work man. I hate that you keep cooking us, but it is fun to watch you play.”

That narrows it down to AFC North opponents seemingly, and as onlookers can see in the replies, some internet sleuths suggested what the video shows of the outfit is similar to what was worn by a certain Ravens kicker.

No matter who really said it, this one goes down in the hilarious column and shows the respect opponents have for what Chase brings to each game.