Airtel Partners with Vultr to Deliver Cloud Solutions to Enterprises
Bharti Airtel and Vultr, the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company, announced a strategic partnership to offer cloud solutions to enterprises in India. Airtel will offer Vultr’s extensive suite of cloud solutions to its enterprise customers, especially those in the digital space and help them gain unrivaled global reach and cost-performance advantage to build, test, and run demanding cloud workloads.
Cloud Networking Startup Arrcus Raises $50M
Arrcus announced the close of a fresh financing round that brings to $50 million the total capital raised since the last venture financing round. Prosperity7 Ventures is leading the Series D equity round. In this round of financing, Prosperity7 is joined by existing investors Clear Ventures, General Catalyst, Liberty Global...
Trends for Mobile Operators in 2023 Featured
2022 was a big year for IoT - the launch of 5G Technology, the Apple announcement that the US iPhone 14 will be eSIM only, resulting in the gradual replacement of branded SIMs in favor of eSIMs, and the introduction of new generation low-cost Low Earth Orbiting (LEO) satellite constellations to solve the challenge for coverage in the most remote places, especially regions beyond mobile operator reach.
Liquid Deploys Nokia’s Innovative Transport Network Technology in Africa
Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, announced that it has partnered with Nokia. Through this partnership, Liquid deployed Nokia’s innovative transport network technology in the new terrestrial fibre route connecting Mombasa (Kenya) to Johannesburg (South Africa). This announcement comes in light of the...
How Smart Cities Change Logistics Featured
The city as we know it is changing. Spurred by the pandemic, in which traffic was greatly reduced and outdoor spaces reclaimed, city councils are reimagining traditional concepts of urban planning. City planners are there by looking to design cities that are more sustainable and less congested, and they are utilizing artificial intelligence to assist. Enter the smart city.
Nokia Expands Lab-as-a-Service (LaaS) Solution
Nokia announced that it is expanding its Lab-as-a-Service (LaaS) solution to include the validation testing of industrial user equipment and third-party devices connecting people and machines over Nokia digital automation cloud (DAC) and modular private wireless (MPW) networks. This will allow enterprises to streamline the testing of equipment and Industry...
Ericsson to Supply its 5G Products & Solutions to Build Umniah’s 5G Network
Umniah will introduce 5G in the Kingdom in several phases and across several governorates. As part of the partnership, Ericsson will supply its 5G products and solutions to build Umniah’s 5G network. In addition, Ericsson will provide 5G integration and support services to deliver holistic 5G solutions that enhance user experiences for individuals and enterprises in the Kingdom.
How Behavioral DPI and Encryption Proxies Can Restore Enterprise Network Visibility: Markus Irle, LANCOM Systems
The Fast Mode spoke to Markus Irle, VP Firewall and Security at LANCOM Systems on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Markus joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
SecurityGen to Focus on South-East Asia as 5G Takes Off
SecurityGen, the provider of security solutions and services for the telecom industry, is set to focus on South-East Asia as the business outlines its growth strategy for 2023. The focus on the region is being driven by the regional switch-on of 5G networks and the associated launch of new services...
Squire Partners with IPVision to Deliver Connectivity in Latin America
GSMA reported in 2022 that around 40% of connections in LATAM are still via 2G/3G networks, and 5G adoption is only likely to reach 11% of people by 2025. Additionally, the findings of a 2020 investigation by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture, the Inter-American Development Bank, and Microsoft revealed the worrying extent of the digital gap, discovering that 32% of the Latin American and Caribbean population have no internet access at all.
KDDI Selects Samsung's Cloud-native 5G SA Core for its Commercial Network across Japan
Samsung Electronics announced the company has been selected by KDDI to provide its cloud-native 5G Standalone (SA) Core for the operator’s commercial network across Japan. Samsung’s 5G SA Core will deliver a range of advantages for KDDI’s network, including lower latency and high reliability as well as 5G-enhanced capabilities. This ushers in a new generation of services and applications available to KDDI’s consumers and enterprise customers.
Delivering Encrypted Traffic Visibility in the Era of SASE and ZTNA: Shree Shirgurkar, Catchpoint
The Fast Mode spoke to Shree Shirgurkar, Vice President of Product Management at Catchpoint on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Shree joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
Ericsson, Orange Poland to Revolutionize 5G Training with Cutting-edge VR Technology
Ericsson and Orange Poland have teamed up to revolutionize training for 5G network engineers with cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) technology. As part of a contract to deploy 5G Standalone (SA) in Poland, the new training program offers an immersive, hands-on learning experience that enhances understanding of the 5G core network architecture and it’s capabilities.
Nokia Extends Manufacturing of PON OLTs in India
Nokia announced that it will extend manufacturing PON optical line terminals (OLTs) at its factory in Sriperimbudur near Chennai, India. The decision comes in response to increasing demand from local customers in India, as well as international markets. Shifts in consumer behavior, from home working to data rich entertainment services,...
Quantum Computing Is Here to Stay Despite the Doubters Featured
Quantum computing is following in the exact same footsteps as classical computing. IBM paved the way for classical computing by developing FORTRAN. This was the first functional implementation of a high-level programming language for classical computers. And now we have the first functional implementation of a high-level programming language for quantum.
