Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Bjergsen speaks out on his “biggest gripe” with LCS schedule changes
In 2022, Dexerto asked Bjergsen about whether or not he thought the LCS was dying. Following the controversial off-season changes, we followed up with him to see if he had more faith in the future of the League than before. His feelings were mixed. It’s hard to think of a...
dexerto.com
LeTigress to take a “mental health break” from LCS following TSM monologue backlash
Desk host and interviewer for the LCS Gabriella “LeTigress” Durden announced on Twitter that she has decided to take a “mental health break” following backlash from her Week 2 monologue before the TSM vs. 100 Thieves matchup. The LCS cast member will not be on the...
dexerto.com
TSM ramp up plans for CSGO division with hunt for General Manager
TSM have posted a job opening for a CS:GO General Manager, confirming their plans to return to the game in the near future. The North American organization first announced its intent to compete in CS:GO again in October in a video update about TSM’s future. In it, Dominic Kallas, TSM’s Vice President of Esports, revealed that the organization would build a European roster from the ground up with the help of a local General Manager.
dexerto.com
iLLeY dropped from OpTic Texas starting lineup once again amid Major 3 roster shuffle
OpTic Texas looks set to shake things up once again just weeks after Scump’s retirement and Dashy’s shortlived free agency, as AR superstar iLLeY has announced he’s now a restricted free agent. Offseason Rostermania has thrown us a curveball once again. Following on from one of the...
dotesports.com
ESL breaks silence about tech issues at IEM Brazil closed CS:GO qualifier
ESL, the tournament organizer for IEM Brazil and its qualifiers, has explained what was causing the technical issues that several CS:GO teams such as ENCE, Bad News Eagles, BIG, and Sprout had to go through during the European closed qualifier on Feb. 8 and 9. “After discovering the issues during...
dexerto.com
How to sign up for Overwatch League 2023 Pro-Am West qualifiers
Blizzard is expanding its Overwatch Path to Pro with a new competition: the Overwatch League Pro-Am West. Find out how you can sign up for the qualifiers. Sean Miller, the Head of the Overwatch League, announced on February 8 a series of changes to the esport’s circuit for the 2023 season in the first community update of the year.
dexerto.com
Overwatch League 2023: Start date, teams, how to watch, more
The Overwatch League’s sixth season is almost upon us. Here’s everything you need in preparation for the upcoming Overwatch 2 competitive season. The Dallas Fuel reigned supreme in 2022 as the revamped Korean roster secured the organization’s first finals trophy, but will they be able to defend their championship?
bleedingcool.com
Overwatch League Provides Update On 2023 Season Format
The Overwatch League is getting a few changes as 2023 is about to launch, as the format will be a little different this time around. Activision Blizzard organizers behind the Overwatch League revealed their plans for what's to come in 2023, as the league will be getting some format changes. The company posted a new blog and released a video, the latter of which we have for you below, going over many of the things that you can expect to see this time around. Some of the big additions are that they are doing a Midseason Madness tournament, a West Region Pro-Am, and there will be a new Summer Stage added to the mix. Essentially they're loading up more games for the teams to play outside of the standard competition. However, they withheld talking about Calling All Heroes until a later date, and no word on the Grand Finals tournament and how it will be held. Blizzard already confirmed that BlizzCon would be returning in 2023, and rumors suggest that they may hold the championships at BlizzCon rather than holding them as an individual event. Until we find out more, here's some notes on what the major announcements are so far.
game-news24.com
Razork reveals what’s going on in Fnatic
Spanish player and current jungler Razork try to explain on his stream what went wrong with Fnatic in the recent LEC winter split. Image Credits | The Magical Games | Michal Konkol/Riot Games. Razork speaks about the Fanomans in his mind. Fnatics jungler got open to the stream followers after...
Comments / 0