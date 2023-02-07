Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck Looks Glum On Morning Outing After Wife Jennifer Lopez Was Caught Scolding Him At The Grammys — See Photos
Whether in the audience at the Grammys or strolling down the streets of Santa Monica, it's a sure bet Ben Affleck will be looking a bit glum. The Argo actor appeared downcast while leaving a coffee shop in California on Monday, February 6, the day after he went viral for being scolded by his wife, Jennifer Lopez, at the music awards show.Affleck rocked a blue plaid shirt, faded jeans and hid behind dark sunglasses while walking by himself during the morning outing. On Sunday, February 5, the Good Will Hunting star accompanied the "On the Floor" vocalist to music's biggest...
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Seemingly Caught Fighting During The Grammys And It’s Seriously Awkward
“The Grammy producers are so messy for this but I love it 😭💀”
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Appears To Scold Ben Affleck In Awkward Candid Moment At The Grammys
Though neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck were nominated at the Grammys, they were the couple to watch at this year's show due to their interactions in the audience.As OK! reported, fans couldn't help but poke fun at the Oscar winner's demeanor throughout the Sunday, February 5, event, as he appeared stoic and bored, but at one point, something he said seemed to upset his wife.In a viral clip going around on social media, host of the night, Trevor Noah, began talking as they returned from commercial while sitting next to the newlyweds.At first, the duo didn't realize they were...
Jennifer Lopez Tried To 'Control' Ben Affleck During Tense Grammy Moment: Body Language Expert
An expert is weighing in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's tense appearance at the Grammys. According to body language specialist Judi James, the now viral moment of the Latin superstar appearing to scold her husband while sitting in the audience of the Sunday, February 5, awards show was a telling sign of the "controlling" dynamics between them. “The normal A-list routine is for the guy to whisper what looks like sexy sweet nothings into his partner’s ear at red carpet events while the woman smiles or giggles to signal a passionate relationship,” the expert explained. “Jennifer’s response to Ben’s...
Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event
Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
Grammys Seat Filler Reveals What Jennifer Lopez Told Ben Affleck About His Bored Expression
A seat filler at the 2023 Grammy has revealed what Jennifer Lopez said to Ben Affleck during what appeared to be a heated conversation during the February 5 event. It was actually sweeter than what fans might have thought from their tense expressions. Social media user @almostannna shared in a TikTok video that she ended up...
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
A Lipreader Revealed What Ben Affleck and J.Lo Were Talking About at the Grammys
Presumably due to the fact that it wasn't a Dunkin' Donuts, Ben Affleck simply didn't appear to have a good time at the 2023 Grammy Awards—at least judging from his less-than-enthused facial expressions. And on top of that, he and Jennifer Lopez were caught on camera having what appeared to be a kinda tense conversation during one of Trevor Noah's bits.
Jennifer Lopez Calls Marrying Ben Affleck an ‘Emotional Transition’
Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about marrying Ben Affleck in a new interview with Today. The former World of Dance judge said it was an “emotional transition” to combine their lives, but called 2022 her “best year” since her kids were born. Jennifer Lopez Talks About...
Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Grammys Date With Ben Affleck After His Unamused Reactions Go Viral
Hollywood’s favorite couple wowed at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, and the next day Jennifer Lopez, 53, shared a clip of her favorite moments from the night. Of course, the honey-blonde beauty made sure to highlight how her date and hubby, Ben Affleck, 50, was the best part of the evening. “Always the best time with my love, my husband,” she captioned the post, along with a white heart emoji. In the video, J.Lo rocked a stunning blue gown complete with sky-high bedazzled heels alongside Ben, who rocked a classic suit and tie.
Jennifer Lopez Recaps Her Night At The Grammys With Ben Affleck As Memes Of Her Hubby’s Face Go Viral
Following Ben Affleck being meme’d over looking like he wasn’t enjoying the Grammys, Jennifer Lopez has recapped how the night went for her.
Ben Affleck Goes Viral For Looking Bored As He Sits With J.Lo On Grammys Date Night
Ben Affleck attended the Grammy Awards with his wife Jennifer Lopez, but he didn’t seem all that thrilled to be there. Ben and Jen skipped the red carpet, but were seated in the front of the room at the award show. J.Lo was in attendance as a presenter, and Ben was by her side for the four hour show. However, every time the cameras panned to him, he looked “miserable,” according to fans on Twitter.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Officiant Spilled The Tea On Their Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance continues to captivate the internet, no more so than during their date night at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5. And even though they got married (twice) last summer, new details are still coming out about their incredible love story. There have been snippets of both weddings courtesy of Lopez’s newsletter and information from guests like Kevin Smith. But now their officiant (of their second wedding ceremony) on Affleck’s private island near Savannah, Georgia, has spilt the tea on watching the couple exchange vows.
Ben Affleck is confirmed to star in Dunkin’s first Super Bowl commercial; spot includes a cameo from Jennifer Lopez
Weeks ago, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were captured inside a Dunkin’ shop in Boston. At the time, rumors were that Ben had been filming a commercial for the Super Bowl. The clip features Jennifer walking past the employees behind the register while holding a frozen drink; seconds...
J. Lo Seemingly Reacts to Ben Affleck at Grammys Shade: ‘Best Time With My Love’
Clapping back! Jennifer Lopez seemingly responded to the shade husband Ben Affleck received for looking bored out of his mind at the 2023 Grammy Awards. “Always the best time with my love, my husband,” the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 53, captioned a video montage of Grammys night – which included multiple photos of her and...
